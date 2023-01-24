Read full article on original website
Related
Woman was lying on Harrisburg street before being hit, killed: police
A 24-year-old woman walked onto State Street and laid down in traffic Tuesday before she was fatally struck, Harrisburg police said. Two vehicles hit the woman around 6 p.m. on State Street’s 1600 block, police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said. The woman — who did not have a fixed address but had ties to Harrisburg — died at a Dauphin County hospital.
3 died in central Pa. backyard during ‘family event,’ police say
Three people whose bodies were found Wednesday in the backyard of their York County home died in a “family event,” police said Thursday. James A. Daub, 62; Deborah A. Daub, 59; and Morgan E. Daub, 26, were found dead around 11:15 a.m. at 2098 Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township, police said. Police said a neighbor had called 911 and requested a welfare check.
3 dead in ‘critical incident’ at central Pa. home: officials
Three people were found dead at a York County home on Wednesday morning, the county coroner told multiple news outlets. West Manchester Township police said investigators went to an address in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue on Wednesday morning for what they called a “critical incident.”. The coroner’s...
FOX43.com
3 bodies found at home in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 26, 4:07 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, the three people found dead at the Loman Avenue scene were a 26-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man. Their names and additional details on the incident are not being released...
Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
Harrisburg man reported missing: police
A missing Harrisburg man has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 12, police said. Harrisburg police said the family of 46-year-old Juan Montanez-Aponte is concerned about his health and well-being. Anyone with information on Montanez-Aponte’s whereabouts is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900, or submit a tip...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
A crash caused backups Thursday morning on I-83 in York County. One lane of northbound I-83 was closed after Exit 36, PA-262/Fishing Creek Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Video below: Pa. crash stats. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
Central Pa. man stabbed someone in the back on Christmas Eve: police
Police charged a Lancaster man with aggravated assault with stabbing another person during a Christmas Eve altercation. Roger Martinez-Lopez, 19, told officers he was acting in self-defense when the stabbing happened around 11 p.m. on the 1300 block of the Millersville Pike in Manheim Township, police said. Martinez-Lopez had few...
WGAL
Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
Central Pa. driver in critical condition after head-on collision that killed 2 men
The woman who crashed head-on into another vehicle Wednesday, killing its two occupants, is hospitalized in critical condition, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Lower Chanceford Township, York County, as snow and rain fell over the area and created dangerous travel conditions. State police...
abc27.com
Suspects wanted for installing skimming device on York County ATM
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police department has investigated a case where two people put a skimming device on an ATM machine in Manchester Township, York County. According to police, two men placed the ATM card skimming device in the ATM machine located inside...
WGAL
Police searching for missing woman in York County
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search detail is underway in York County for a missing woman. According to York County dispatch, the search began on the 2100 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township at 8:17 p.m. According to police, the woman is described as a 21-year-old...
Coroner called to ‘critical incident’ in central Pa: dispatch
Update: County coroner tells several news outlets that 3 have died. Authorities in York County are investigating a “critical incident” that the coroner’s office was called to on Wednesday. West Manchester Township police said investigators went to an address on Loman Avenue on Wednesday morning for what...
State Police: Two pronounced dead at scene of York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 26, 7:45 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, two people died as a result of a head-on collision on Delta Road yesterday. The office reports that a woman driving in the northbound lane lost control of her car and crossed over into opposing traffic, striking the deceased's vehicle head-on.
Family Found Dead In Backyard, York Co. Authorities Say: UPDATE
A family of three was found dead in a backyard in York County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities say. Two coroners were requested to the Loman Avenue near the intersection of Derry Road and Thelon Drive in West Manchester Township at 11:17 a.m. according to York County Emergency Management.
2 dead in central Pa. crash: police
Two people involved in a York County crash on Wednesday afternoon have died, according to state police. First responders were called just before 2 p.m. to the intersection of Delta and Bridgeton roads, Lower Chanceford Township, for a two-vehicle crash with entrapment. Police did not say how many people were...
Missing 16-year-old Dauphin County girl found, police say
Update 7:45 p.m.: Katera Geyer has been found, according to police. No additional information was released. A 16-year-old girl is missing from Penbrook, police said. Katera Geyer could still be in the Harrisburg area, staying with a friend or acquaintance, Penbrook police said Monday. Police said Geyer is 5 feet,...
Hit and run reported in Franklin County, police investigating
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County police are searching for a person of interest in a reported hit and run. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the crash occurred at Norland Pub, located at 454 Norland Avenue. The victim reported his car was struck at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Family Dies In Murder-Suicide Pact In West Manchester Twp. Backyard: Coroner
A family of three was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in their backyard in York County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities say. James A. Daub, 62, Deborah A. Daub, 59, and Morgan E. Daub, 26 of 2098 Loman Avenue, were identified as the people found dead, according to an update…
York County barn fire reportedly under control
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 3