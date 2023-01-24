ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 3

Related
PennLive.com

3 died in central Pa. backyard during ‘family event,’ police say

Three people whose bodies were found Wednesday in the backyard of their York County home died in a “family event,” police said Thursday. James A. Daub, 62; Deborah A. Daub, 59; and Morgan E. Daub, 26, were found dead around 11:15 a.m. at 2098 Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township, police said. Police said a neighbor had called 911 and requested a welfare check.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

3 bodies found at home in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 26, 4:07 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, the three people found dead at the Loman Avenue scene were a 26-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man. Their names and additional details on the incident are not being released...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man reported missing: police

A missing Harrisburg man has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 12, police said. Harrisburg police said the family of 46-year-old Juan Montanez-Aponte is concerned about his health and well-being. Anyone with information on Montanez-Aponte’s whereabouts is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900, or submit a tip...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

A crash caused backups Thursday morning on I-83 in York County. One lane of northbound I-83 was closed after Exit 36, PA-262/Fishing Creek Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Video below: Pa. crash stats. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Suspects wanted for installing skimming device on York County ATM

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police department has investigated a case where two people put a skimming device on an ATM machine in Manchester Township, York County. According to police, two men placed the ATM card skimming device in the ATM machine located inside...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing woman in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search detail is underway in York County for a missing woman. According to York County dispatch, the search began on the 2100 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township at 8:17 p.m. According to police, the woman is described as a 21-year-old...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police: Two pronounced dead at scene of York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 26, 7:45 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, two people died as a result of a head-on collision on Delta Road yesterday. The office reports that a woman driving in the northbound lane lost control of her car and crossed over into opposing traffic, striking the deceased's vehicle head-on.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead in central Pa. crash: police

Two people involved in a York County crash on Wednesday afternoon have died, according to state police. First responders were called just before 2 p.m. to the intersection of Delta and Bridgeton roads, Lower Chanceford Township, for a two-vehicle crash with entrapment. Police did not say how many people were...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing 16-year-old Dauphin County girl found, police say

Update 7:45 p.m.: Katera Geyer has been found, according to police. No additional information was released. A 16-year-old girl is missing from Penbrook, police said. Katera Geyer could still be in the Harrisburg area, staying with a friend or acquaintance, Penbrook police said Monday. Police said Geyer is 5 feet,...
PENBROOK, PA
FOX 43

York County barn fire reportedly under control

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy