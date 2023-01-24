Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Snow Showers and Flurries This Morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light snow will continue occasionally this morning with minor additional accumulation. Some of the roadways will be a bit slick early today. Drier air is pushing across Iowa and Minnesota. This will bring the snow to and end by midday. The air may be dry enough to break the clouds for a period tonight. If this happens, temperatures could be even colder than the lower teens we are forecasting.
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
nbc15.com
Rounds of snow into the weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!!. Snow began falling across our area this morning and so far we’re seeing accumulations near 1.5″ to our east and south, while closer to Madison, just over ½ an inch has been reported. Flurries will continue throughout the whole area all the way through midday tomorrow. Possibly another ½ - locally 1″ could be seen in the next 24 hours. Afternoons for Thursday and Friday will range from the high 20s to the low 30s, then temperatures will only be going downhill.
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SE Wisconsin's light snow chances continue into Thursday
Most of the main accumulation is finished up across southeastern Wisconsin from this latest snow giving many at least 1-2 inches with isolated amounts closer to 3 inches. Light snow chances will persist into Thursday, Jan. 26 as a weak surface low moves east. As the low moves, light snow...
WISN
Light snow expected across SE Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. More snow is coming to southeast Wisconsin. Light snow is expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The temperatures will be near freezing, so salt will work well. One to 3 inches is expected...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN WEATHER: Snow days for thee, but not for me
Meteorologist Brent Clair tells us when the snow will stop today. Hilbing Auto Body brings you this weather report. And while Quincy Public School students and teachers trudged through smidge of slop on the roads today, some got lucky. Here are today’s weather-related cancelations. SCHOOL CANCELATIONS. MISSOURI. Canton R-5.
Snowstorm remnants: What we can expect Thursday morning and afternoon
The snowstorm for southern Michigan is winding down. Now a burst of Lake-effect snow is going to develop for Thursday. Here’s a quick look at Thursday’s weather. The radar forecast shows an area of lake-effect snow over the southwest corner of Lower Michigan on Thursday. This lake-effect will move away from the lake and turn into spurts of snow showers crossing southeast Lower Michigan late Thursday.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
Channel 3000
Madison Streets Division warns of slippery evening commute
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Streets Division warned drivers to watch out for a slippery commute Wednesday evening as snow continues to fall. Officials said crews were able to apply a brine treatment to many of the city's main roads on Tuesday night before the snow arrived, but there will still be slick spots.
northernnewsnow.com
Another clipper system tonight into Wednesday
Today: Through the rest of the day we will have mostly cloudy skies with some patches of sunshine here and there. Highs today climb into the mid-20s with winds out of the southwest between 4-8 MPH. Our second clipper system arrives this evening in western portions of our are before moving east into the Twin Ports and Northwest Wisconsin tonight.
14news.com
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a mix of rain and snow showers along with some gusty winds tonight through Wednesday morning. Those showers will move in from the southwest this evening, mainly after 5 or 6 PM, and will start as rain. As we go through...
newschannel20.com
The first significant winter storm taking aim on central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A major Winter storm is set to strike central Illinois packing several inches of snow. All of central Illinois is under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
WSAW
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
nbc15.com
nbc15.com
More rounds of snow on the way
More rounds of snow on the way
