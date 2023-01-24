ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Snow Showers and Flurries This Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light snow will continue occasionally this morning with minor additional accumulation. Some of the roadways will be a bit slick early today. Drier air is pushing across Iowa and Minnesota. This will bring the snow to and end by midday. The air may be dry enough to break the clouds for a period tonight. If this happens, temperatures could be even colder than the lower teens we are forecasting.
WISCONSIN STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
nbc15.com

Rounds of snow into the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!!. Snow began falling across our area this morning and so far we’re seeing accumulations near 1.5″ to our east and south, while closer to Madison, just over ½ an inch has been reported. Flurries will continue throughout the whole area all the way through midday tomorrow. Possibly another ½ - locally 1″ could be seen in the next 24 hours. Afternoons for Thursday and Friday will range from the high 20s to the low 30s, then temperatures will only be going downhill.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SE Wisconsin's light snow chances continue into Thursday

Most of the main accumulation is finished up across southeastern Wisconsin from this latest snow giving many at least 1-2 inches with isolated amounts closer to 3 inches. Light snow chances will persist into Thursday, Jan. 26 as a weak surface low moves east. As the low moves, light snow...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Light snow expected across SE Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. More snow is coming to southeast Wisconsin. Light snow is expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The temperatures will be near freezing, so salt will work well. One to 3 inches is expected...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
muddyrivernews.com

MRN WEATHER: Snow days for thee, but not for me

Meteorologist Brent Clair tells us when the snow will stop today. Hilbing Auto Body brings you this weather report. And while Quincy Public School students and teachers trudged through smidge of slop on the roads today, some got lucky. Here are today’s weather-related cancelations. SCHOOL CANCELATIONS. MISSOURI. Canton R-5.
QUINCY, IL
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Snowstorm remnants: What we can expect Thursday morning and afternoon

The snowstorm for southern Michigan is winding down. Now a burst of Lake-effect snow is going to develop for Thursday. Here’s a quick look at Thursday’s weather. The radar forecast shows an area of lake-effect snow over the southwest corner of Lower Michigan on Thursday. This lake-effect will move away from the lake and turn into spurts of snow showers crossing southeast Lower Michigan late Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
97ZOK

Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Channel 3000

Madison Streets Division warns of slippery evening commute

MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Streets Division warned drivers to watch out for a slippery commute Wednesday evening as snow continues to fall. Officials said crews were able to apply a brine treatment to many of the city's main roads on Tuesday night before the snow arrived, but there will still be slick spots.
MADISON, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Another clipper system tonight into Wednesday

Today: Through the rest of the day we will have mostly cloudy skies with some patches of sunshine here and there. Highs today climb into the mid-20s with winds out of the southwest between 4-8 MPH. Our second clipper system arrives this evening in western portions of our are before moving east into the Twin Ports and Northwest Wisconsin tonight.
WISCONSIN STATE
newschannel20.com

The first significant winter storm taking aim on central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A major Winter storm is set to strike central Illinois packing several inches of snow. All of central Illinois is under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSAW

Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
WAUSAU, WI
nbc15.com

Lake Monona waterfront proposals debut Thursday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The city of Madison will show off the top three plans for the future of the Lake Monona shoreline in a series of presentations Thursday night. The city’s Parks Division explained the three design teams that came up with the proposals for the 1.7 miles of shoreline will show them off at 6 p.m. at the Madison Central Library. The winning master plan is intended to guide future improvements along the lake.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

More rounds of snow on the way

The NOBULL CrossFit Games will once again return to Madison in 2024, organizers announced Wednesday. Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada. A Florida teen has been linked to a recent unfounded threat at Portage High School. Madison woman, police remind people not to leave...
MADISON, WI

