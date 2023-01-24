ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Mississippi university received grant to preserve historic auditorium

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Pt3x_0kPHj2o300

One of The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Hattiesburg campus’ most recognized and beloved buildings – Bennett Auditorium – is the beneficiary of a $235,000 preservation grant awarded to the school from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History as part of its Community Heritage Preservation Grant Program.

An announcement of the grant was made Jan. 23 in Bennett Auditorium, with USM President Dr. Joe Paul and State Rep. Missy McGee of Hattiesburg sharing details of its benefits to the building. The nearly 100-year-old Neoclassical style, two-story structure seats approximately 1,000 and is named for the University’s second president, Claude Bennett (1928-33) who envisioned the need for and pursued construction of the facility.

The grant will fund needed repair and restoration of the building’s interior decorative plaster and exterior windows – considered the most distinctive elements of the historic structure – as well as modernized lighting controls.

McGee worked with USM Foundation Director Stace Mercier and School of Music Director Colin McKenzie, along with the USM Physical Plant’s Architect and Manager of Space Utilization Sara Hill, in securing the grant, with Hill writing the grant request resulting in the university receiving the full 75 percent matching fund available through the program.

“This work will help us not only keep this historic structure beautiful, but also in use for future generations of Golden Eagles and community members so that they too might attend University Forum lectures by the greatest minds from across the country, and witness some of the best artists and musicians,” said Dr. Paul. He continued in giving thanks to McGee, as well as Hill, Mercier, and McKenzie for their efforts.

“Southern Miss could not serve its students and its communities without the support of the state legislature, and we are so fortunate to have one of our own representing us in Missy McGee in the Mississippi House of Representatives,” Dr. Paul further noted. “Missy, whose district, District 102, includes Southern Miss’s Hattiesburg campus, loves her hometown and loves her alma mater, and she passionately and effectively advocates for those she represents.”

McKenzie said he is thrilled with the awarding of the grant and also praised Hill for her outstanding work in writing the grant request and securing the maximum funding available.

“It’s wonderful to know that we can do what is needed through this support from the state to help preserve this beautiful, venerable campus icon for the benefit of our university community and generations of student music performers to come,” he said.

Completed in 1930 and named in 1972, Bennett Auditorium is located behind the Aubrey Keith Lucas Administration Building in the center of the historic district of the campus. Architect Vinson B. Smith Jr. of Gulfport designed Bennett Auditorium, as well as the Lucas Administration Building and The Hub. Designated a historic landmark by the State of Mississippi in 1986, it has and continues to be host to a variety of concerts, forums, graduations, and other special events.

Some of the world’s most renowned musicians, authors, scientists, entertainers, intellects, and political leaders have graced the Bennett Auditorium stage over the last century, including Maya Angelou, James Baldwin, Kurt Vonnegut, Ray Charles, Yo-Yo Ma, Winton Marsalis, Steve Martin, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and the late Mississippi Gov. William Winter, among so many others.

The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program was established in 2001, and since then has provided more than $56 million dollars to help restore almost 400 schools, courthouses and other historic properties located in communities throughout Mississippi. According to McGee, in just the past four years Hattiesburg has been awarded close to $700,000 through the program to make improvements to historic properties in the city.

“I’m very proud Bennett Auditorium will continue to serve as centerpiece of our beautiful campus, and now will be lovingly protected and restored for the use of students, home to the Southern Miss Symphony Orchestra, and enjoyed by the entire community for generations to come,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Head of Hattiesburg’s Parks & Rec announces retirement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Director Chris McGee will retire Friday after. “My time working for the City of Hattiesburg has been tremendously rewarding, from making great strides in programming offerings to working alongside our community partners to expand our public facilities,” said McGee. “Our city is experiencing a lot of momentum, and I’m proud to have played a role in it.”
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Good Day Farm makes history with first sale of medical cannabis in Mississippi, plans to open locations in six more Mississippi towns

Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

PCS names Jimmy Messer as next Head of School

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Presbyterian Christian School’s search for their next Head of School has come to an end as the Board of Trustees announced the hiring of Jimmy Messer. Messer is joining PCS after coming from Jackson Academy as their Associate Head of School, where he showed leadership...
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Do not judge other people

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Perkins, other sheriffs support county radar bill

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi sheriffs are hoping state lawmakers will enact new legislation to let them to use radar on county roads. House Bill 42 is making its way through the Legislature and it has the support of Covington County sheriff Darrell Perkins. It would allow deputies to use...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
prentissheadlight.com

Sears retires after decades of service to county

After 26 years of service to Jefferson Davis County, Laurie Sears has retired. A reception was held at Bethany Baptist Church last month in honor of her retirement. Tawnya Holliman, Extension Coastal Region Extension Coordinator, presented Sears with a plaque in recognition of dedicated service to Mississippi State University and the MSU Extension Service. The Jefferson Davis County Board of Supervisors presented a resolution honoring her as an asset to the citizens of the county and expressing gratitude and sincere appreciation her years of service to the county.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church. Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event. During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either...
LAUREL, MS
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg attorney found guilty of impersonation, harassment

HATTIESURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg attorney was found guilty of impersonating another person online and harassment via the telephone. Pine Belt News reported Brandon Brooks was convicted of the crimes last week and ordered to pay $3,5000 in restitution to Chris P. Lott. Prosecutors said Brooks used Lott’s name to create a fake account. According […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

LIST: Pine Belt shelters open as severe weather moves in

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for an incoming severe weather system late Tuesday night, counties in the area will have facilities open for citizens to take shelter. Below is a list of the shelters that will be open:. The Lamar County Shelter, located at 105...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

‘3 Billy Goats Gruff’ coming to Saenger Theater

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theater will be bringing the production, “Three Billy Goats Gruff,” to Hattiesburg this week. The Texas-based puppet group will showcase its talent at the Saenger Theater on Tuesday night. The show is sponsored by the Hattiesburg Arts Council. “They’re...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Commercial burglary suspect in custody

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 37-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a break-in at Hattiesburg High School. Hattiesburg police arrested Justin Vanzant and charged him with one count of commercial burglary in connection with a Jan. 21 break-in at HHS in the 300 block of North Hutchinson Avenue.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

LPD seeking 2 suspects in Premier shooting incident

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting investigation. On Saturday at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Premier Sports Bar & Grill located at Ellisville Boulevard. While on that scene, the emergency...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling controlled substances in Covington County. According to a post on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the men were arrested for sale of controlled substances and booked into the Covington County Jail. Those arrested are as follows:
prentissheadlight.com

Prentiss retailer sells lottery ticket worth $200,000

A stop at a Prentiss convenience store proved profitable for a Hattiesburg man. According to the Mississippi Lottery website, the man won $200,000 on a $10 Multiplier Mania ticket. The scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Fleetway #170 in Prentiss. The prize was one of two $200,000 prizes available, meaning...
PRENTISS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
115K+
Followers
8K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy