Owensboro, KY

Owensboro Burger King catches fire overnight

By Olivia Pollard
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A fire broke out at an Owensboro Burger King early Tuesday. Firefighters say an employee at the Burger King, located at 18th and Triplett, called to report smoke in the building just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Shortly after firefighters arrived, they say flames were seen coming from the roof. There have been no reports of any injuries, but the building was heavily damaged. The fire has been extinguished.

Crews are still on scene as they work to investigation what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will bring updates as new information becomes available.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

