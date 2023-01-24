Read full article on original website
BBC
England Six Nations squad: Elliot Daly and Jamie George withdraw from training camp
Elliot Daly and Jamie George have pulled out of the England training squad that is preparing for the Six Nations opener against Scotland. Centre Daly suffered a hamstring injury and hooker George was concussed in Saracens' loss to Edinburgh on Sunday. George could return to Pennyhill Park later this week...
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union: Chair Ieuan Evans launches external taskforce review with Steve Phillips to stay
Welsh Rugby Union chair Ieuan Evans says he will set up an external taskforce to examine accusations of sexism, racism and misogyny within the governing body. Evans says under-fire chief executive Steve Phillips will remain in place as the WRU looks to address issues raised by a BBC Wales Investigates programme.
BBC
Conor McGrandles: Cambridge United sign Charlton midfielder on loan for rest of season
Cambridge United have signed midfielder Conor McGrandles on loan from fellow League One side Charlton Athletic for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old Scot has played 12 games for Charlton this season, but none since their FA Cup win over non-league Coalville in November. He joined the Addicks from...
BBC
Harvey Cartwright: Wycombe Wanderers sign England Under-20 keeper on loan from Hull City
Wycombe have signed goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright on loan from Hull City for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old has made three appearances for the Tigers and is an England Under-20 international. He had a loan spell at Peterborough earlier in the season but injuries restricted him to one appearance.
BBC
Coventry City sign Preston striker Sean Maguire, Burnley defender Luke McNally & teenager Riccardo di Trolio
Coventry City have made three signings in one day - Preston North End striker Sean Maguire, Burnley defender Luke McNally on loan and St Albans City teenager Riccardo di Trolio. Maguire, 28, has signed on a contract until the end of the season. McNally, 23, arrives from the Championship leaders...
BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
BBC
Charlie Willett: Seriously injured playing rugby league for Ireland and left to cover the costs
When Charlie Willett suffered a serious knee injury playing rugby league for Ireland, she had a lot to process in quick time. First, there was the pain so excruciating that it took her a moment to realise the piercing screams ringing out were coming from her mouth. Then, she pin-pointed...
BBC
Ben Youngs says rugby union has 'risks' and 'rewards' following tackle height changes
England's most-capped male player Ben Youngs insists the rewards of rugby union outweigh the risks as the debate over the tackle law rages on. The Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced last week the legal tackle height will be lowered to the waist. The law change affects all levels below the...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Bulls (Fri)
Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Friday, 27 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 29 January from 19:00 GMT and later on demand. Aaron Shingler takes over the Scarlets captaincy...
BBC
Nat Sciver: All-rounder returns as vice-captain for T20 World Cup
All-rounder Nat Sciver will return as England vice-captain for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Sciver, 30, filled the role before taking a break for her mental health after the Commonwealth Games. She missed a series against India in September and although she returned for the tour...
BBC
Wout Weghorst: Manchester United forward's first goal 'important', says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag was delighted Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst was able to show his worth by scoring his first goal for the club in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win at Nottingham Forest. Ten Hag has already been pleased with his fellow Dutchman's contribution since he arrived on loan...
BBC
Ulster women's rugby: Five ways to help province end gripping, long-term crisis
"My nephew is Under-13, playing county [GAA] and they have a nutrition seminar. That's Under-13s. This is senior provincial rugby." Grace Davitt was coming to the end of an impassioned analysis of the perennial problems surrounding the Ulster women's team when she made the comparison to the scope of preparation carried out by her nephew's GAA team.
BBC
Rufus McLean: Glasgow Warriors sack Scotland full-back after domestic abuse guilty plea
Glasgow Warriors have terminated the contract of Rufus McLean after the Scotland wing pleaded guilty in court to domestic abuse. The Boston-born 22-year-old, who has three caps for his country, had his sentence deferred after appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday. Warriors have now ended his contract as his...
BBC
Fulham transfer news: Cedric Soares edging closer to move from Arsenal
Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares is moving closer to completing a move to Fulham. The two clubs are in talks over a move for the 31-year-old - which may be a loan or permanent deal - and it could be agreed by the end of the week. BBC Sport understands Cedric's...
Youngster Riley Powell shocks Kyren Wilson in Snooker Shoot Out
Teenager Riley Powell followed Vladislav Gradinari as the second 14-year-old to make round two of the one-frame BetVictor Snooker Shoot Out in Leicester with victory over world number eight Kyren Wilson.On Wednesday, Moldovan teenager Gradinari became the youngest player to win a televised match when he defeated three-time women’s world champion Ng On-yee.Powell continued the trend at the Morningside Arena as he dispatched Wilson, a five-time ranking event winner, by a score of 41-31 in the quickfire competition.Riley Powell, practice partner of Mark Williams, Jackson Page and Lee Walker, has beaten Kyren Wilson at the @BetVictor Shoot Out.He's 14.#BVEuroSeries ⏱...
Sporting News
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
BBC
FA Cup fourth-round TV games: Watch live matches on BBC including Walsall v Leicester, Accrington v Leeds & Wrexham v Sheff Utd
Dates: 27-30 January Coverage: Accrington Stanley-Leeds (12:30 GMT) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Walsall-Leicester (12:30) live on Red Button on Saturday; Preston-Tottenham (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Wrexham v Sheffield United (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday.
Premiership Rugby to test shot clock in weekend fixtures
The Premiership has announced plans to test new shot-clock technology for the first time this weekend, as the league trials World Rugby’s latest measure aimed at speeding up the game. Under World Rugby’s new guidelines, kickers have to take conversations within 90 seconds of a try being scored, while penalties must be kicked within 60 seconds of being awarded.
BBC
Macaulay Gillesphey: Plymouth Argyle centre-back agrees contract extension
Plymouth Argyle defender Macaulay Gillesphey has agreed a two-year contract extension. The 27-year-old has made 69 appearances since joining from Australian side Brisbane Roar in the summer of 2021, and will stay until the summer of 2025. His first goal was the early opener in the 2-1 extra time defeat...
