ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

England Six Nations squad: Elliot Daly and Jamie George withdraw from training camp

Elliot Daly and Jamie George have pulled out of the England training squad that is preparing for the Six Nations opener against Scotland. Centre Daly suffered a hamstring injury and hooker George was concussed in Saracens' loss to Edinburgh on Sunday. George could return to Pennyhill Park later this week...
BBC

'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'

Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run

LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Bulls (Fri)

Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Friday, 27 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 29 January from 19:00 GMT and later on demand. Aaron Shingler takes over the Scarlets captaincy...
BBC

Nat Sciver: All-rounder returns as vice-captain for T20 World Cup

All-rounder Nat Sciver will return as England vice-captain for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Sciver, 30, filled the role before taking a break for her mental health after the Commonwealth Games. She missed a series against India in September and although she returned for the tour...
BBC

Ulster women's rugby: Five ways to help province end gripping, long-term crisis

"My nephew is Under-13, playing county [GAA] and they have a nutrition seminar. That's Under-13s. This is senior provincial rugby." Grace Davitt was coming to the end of an impassioned analysis of the perennial problems surrounding the Ulster women's team when she made the comparison to the scope of preparation carried out by her nephew's GAA team.
BBC

Rufus McLean: Glasgow Warriors sack Scotland full-back after domestic abuse guilty plea

Glasgow Warriors have terminated the contract of Rufus McLean after the Scotland wing pleaded guilty in court to domestic abuse. The Boston-born 22-year-old, who has three caps for his country, had his sentence deferred after appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday. Warriors have now ended his contract as his...
BBC

Fulham transfer news: Cedric Soares edging closer to move from Arsenal

Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares is moving closer to completing a move to Fulham. The two clubs are in talks over a move for the 31-year-old - which may be a loan or permanent deal - and it could be agreed by the end of the week. BBC Sport understands Cedric's...
The Independent

Youngster Riley Powell shocks Kyren Wilson in Snooker Shoot Out

Teenager Riley Powell followed Vladislav Gradinari as the second 14-year-old to make round two of the one-frame BetVictor Snooker Shoot Out in Leicester with victory over world number eight Kyren Wilson.On Wednesday, Moldovan teenager Gradinari became the youngest player to win a televised match when he defeated three-time women’s world champion Ng On-yee.Powell continued the trend at the Morningside Arena as he dispatched Wilson, a five-time ranking event winner, by a score of 41-31 in the quickfire competition.Riley Powell, practice partner of Mark Williams, Jackson Page and Lee Walker, has beaten Kyren Wilson at the @BetVictor Shoot Out.He's 14.#BVEuroSeries ⏱...
BBC

FA Cup fourth-round TV games: Watch live matches on BBC including Walsall v Leicester, Accrington v Leeds & Wrexham v Sheff Utd

Dates: 27-30 January Coverage: Accrington Stanley-Leeds (12:30 GMT) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Walsall-Leicester (12:30) live on Red Button on Saturday; Preston-Tottenham (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Wrexham v Sheffield United (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday.
The Guardian

Premiership Rugby to test shot clock in weekend fixtures

The Premiership has announced plans to test new shot-clock technology for the first time this weekend, as the league trials World Rugby’s latest measure aimed at speeding up the game. Under World Rugby’s new guidelines, kickers have to take conversations within 90 seconds of a try being scored, while penalties must be kicked within 60 seconds of being awarded.
BBC

Macaulay Gillesphey: Plymouth Argyle centre-back agrees contract extension

Plymouth Argyle defender Macaulay Gillesphey has agreed a two-year contract extension. The 27-year-old has made 69 appearances since joining from Australian side Brisbane Roar in the summer of 2021, and will stay until the summer of 2025. His first goal was the early opener in the 2-1 extra time defeat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy