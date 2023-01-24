Teenager Riley Powell followed Vladislav Gradinari as the second 14-year-old to make round two of the one-frame BetVictor Snooker Shoot Out in Leicester with victory over world number eight Kyren Wilson.On Wednesday, Moldovan teenager Gradinari became the youngest player to win a televised match when he defeated three-time women’s world champion Ng On-yee.Powell continued the trend at the Morningside Arena as he dispatched Wilson, a five-time ranking event winner, by a score of 41-31 in the quickfire competition.Riley Powell, practice partner of Mark Williams, Jackson Page and Lee Walker, has beaten Kyren Wilson at the @BetVictor Shoot Out.He's 14.#BVEuroSeries ⏱...

5 HOURS AGO