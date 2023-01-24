ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Columbus police investigating a string of recent robberies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a string of armed robberies along Victory Drive. They say multiple businesses were impacted, especially near Fort Benning Road. There is no official word on any arrests. However, stay with News Leader 9 as we gain more details.
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2022-593 Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rebecca Scott, Personal Representative on the 29th day of December, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Defendants in 2022 Columbus murder of 17-year-old file for immunity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2022, The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the murder of a 17-year-old girl. On March 31 of 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to Staunton Drive in reference to shots fired. At the scene, officers discovered 17-year-old Markayla Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County double homicide suspect at-large

SENOIA, Ga. - Two men were killed after a double shooting in Senoia on Jan. 17. Now officials are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are looking for any information that could lead to an arrest. Officials identified the victims, Kip Harris and Marvin Bridges, on Deep South Road...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Troup County officials warn ‘Avoid disaster relief fraudulent scams’

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Following the Jan.12 storms, many Troup County residents are now susceptible to fraudulent relief scams. Emergency management officials are warning residents to be cautious of unexpected phone calls and visits to your home from people claiming to work for government agencies. Any government employee tasked with disaster relief such as FEMA, […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan leader improving after fall

Civil rights leader Clarence (C-Bo) Boahannon is recovering in Grady Hospital from a brain bleed after falling last week. C-Bo is currently recovering in a regular room after being in the ICU. Sister Kimberly Bohannon says that he is talking and alert. However, his brain has some swelling. “We thank...
NEWNAN, GA
WTVM

Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate police chases in Columbus by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended with one suspect arrested and two escaping on Jan. 24. According to GSP, the first incident occurred when a trooper used emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Due to the driver refusing to stop, a chase began and lasted through several city streets.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus police investigate shooting at Gentian Boulevard

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting from last night. CPD posted about the shooting on its Twitter page at 9:48 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. One person was injured in the shooting at the 3500 block of Gentian Boulevard, police say. The extent of their injury is not […]
COLUMBUS, GA
The Citizen Online

Council’s Hwy. 54-74 decision a traffic boondoggle for Peachtree City

I am interrupting the history series on Peachtree City to issue a wake-up call. We know an elected official’s success is contingent upon his/her ability to comprehend and influence the issues of the constituents. Politicians must recognize the everyday concerns of those who elect them to office and act accordingly.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy