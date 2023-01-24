Read full article on original website
Related
wrbl.com
Troup County School System holds groundbreaking for new Rosemont Elementary campus
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System held a groundbreaking on Thursday for the new Rosemont Elementary School. The new school will be located next to the previous one and is set to be completed in fall 2024. Superintendent, Dr. Brian Shumate, was in attendance and told...
A few area school districts announce delays for Wednesday | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, as rain and wind move in overnight. LIVE UPDATES: Metro Atlanta wakes up to storms, wet commute | Live weather and traffic updates. Here's the list of schools that have announced delays so far:. Griffin-Spalding...
WTVM
Central High School allowing students to execute live concert through nonprofit
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The truth is traditional classroom settings are not always the best for students. Central High School is taking a unique approach to education by participating in Reach and Teach. It’s a nonprofit educational program that helps students to plan, promote and execute a live concert...
Schools are stocking up on Narcan | Which metro Atlanta districts have the medication
ATLANTA — As opioid overdoses increase across the country, 11Alive learned some metro Atlanta districts are stocking up on the life-saving drug Narcan. Fulton County Schools is the latest to announce it will soon be on hand in every school. "Looking at things that might be coming, or we...
getgeorgiareading.org
Child Poverty Rates and Low Literacy Scores Rouse Meriwether County Family Connection to Shift Strategy
Sometimes one conversation can create a seismic shift in strategy. That’s what happened when Rhonda Fuller attended a peer-to-peer presentation in Troup County after stepping into the role of executive director for Meriwether County Family Connection in 2017. She learned about Troup’s efforts with Get Georgia Reading—Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.
About 400 Georgia residents have applied for FEMA help in wake of tornadoes, almost half of those are in Troup County
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange subdivision that was rocked by E-F 2 tornado on Jan. 12 continues to dig out. And because Troup County has been designated a Federal Disaster Area, two federal agencies are now on the ground offering help. As blue tarps and damage are still evident wherever you look on LaGrange’s […]
Schools delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to potentially severe weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are opening late in the face of weather aware conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Take a look at the schools altering their hours below: Russell County School SystemDelayed by 2 hours Phenix City SchoolsDelayed by 2 hours Barbour County SchoolsDelayed until 9 […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
WTVM
Columbus police investigating a string of recent robberies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a string of armed robberies along Victory Drive. They say multiple businesses were impacted, especially near Fort Benning Road. There is no official word on any arrests. However, stay with News Leader 9 as we gain more details.
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay Safe
In the past months, there have been reports of dangerous and hazardous issues at gas stations across the country. It's clear that we need to take extra steps to ensure our safety when stopping for fuel.
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rains, gusty winds head into Georgia; Some districts delay start of school
ATLANTA - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia Wednesday morning. This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County deputies release more details on Deep South Road double homicide
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Coweta County say a second person injured in a shooting that took place in Senoia on Jan. 17 has died. The now double homicide on Deep South Road has prompted a call for the public’s help in solving the case. Investigators released the...
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No.: 2022-593 Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rebecca Scott, Personal Representative on the 29th day of December, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
WTVM
Defendants in 2022 Columbus murder of 17-year-old file for immunity
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2022, The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the murder of a 17-year-old girl. On March 31 of 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to Staunton Drive in reference to shots fired. At the scene, officers discovered 17-year-old Markayla Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County double homicide suspect at-large
SENOIA, Ga. - Two men were killed after a double shooting in Senoia on Jan. 17. Now officials are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are looking for any information that could lead to an arrest. Officials identified the victims, Kip Harris and Marvin Bridges, on Deep South Road...
Troup County officials warn ‘Avoid disaster relief fraudulent scams’
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Following the Jan.12 storms, many Troup County residents are now susceptible to fraudulent relief scams. Emergency management officials are warning residents to be cautious of unexpected phone calls and visits to your home from people claiming to work for government agencies. Any government employee tasked with disaster relief such as FEMA, […]
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan leader improving after fall
Civil rights leader Clarence (C-Bo) Boahannon is recovering in Grady Hospital from a brain bleed after falling last week. C-Bo is currently recovering in a regular room after being in the ICU. Sister Kimberly Bohannon says that he is talking and alert. However, his brain has some swelling. “We thank...
WTVM
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate police chases in Columbus by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended with one suspect arrested and two escaping on Jan. 24. According to GSP, the first incident occurred when a trooper used emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Due to the driver refusing to stop, a chase began and lasted through several city streets.
Columbus police investigate shooting at Gentian Boulevard
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting from last night. CPD posted about the shooting on its Twitter page at 9:48 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. One person was injured in the shooting at the 3500 block of Gentian Boulevard, police say. The extent of their injury is not […]
The Citizen Online
Council’s Hwy. 54-74 decision a traffic boondoggle for Peachtree City
I am interrupting the history series on Peachtree City to issue a wake-up call. We know an elected official’s success is contingent upon his/her ability to comprehend and influence the issues of the constituents. Politicians must recognize the everyday concerns of those who elect them to office and act accordingly.
Comments / 0