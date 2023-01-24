ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvnf.org

Local officials reach out to victims and families of the Half Moon Bay shootings

Let's follow up now with the president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors who we heard a moment ago. Democrat Dave Pine spoke with A Martínez. DAVE PINE: We hear about mass shootings in this country almost every day. But we could never think that one would happen in our own backyard, particularly in such a close-knit and small community like Half Moon Bay.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy