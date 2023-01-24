SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento viewer reached out to Kurtis with some surprising video from a local gas station: the total kept rising but no gas was coming out. "How is it still charging for gas when the pump is still right here, not squirting nothing out," asked Calais Conerly's husband in the video, standing at pump 5 at the Chevron on Florin Road and 24th Street. "Still counting. Where's the gas going?" he asks. Good question. It was time for CBS13 to get some answers. Breanne Matsuura of Sacramento's Weights and Measures Department reviewed the video and said she's seen...

