Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Lane on I-580 westbound closed due to emergency repairs
TRACY — Caltrans has closed the number two lane on westbound I-580 east of Patterson Pass Road due to the need for emergency repairs.Although the number one lane will remain open, Caltrans says the morning commute for Jan. 26th and 27th will be severely impacted.Travelers should expect delays and search for an alternate route.
Crews bring in chopper for compromised trees after recent California storms
SACRAMENTO – It takes a team to take down the old cedars, some centuries old, before they topple after the recent storms. On Tuesday morning, Bill Burley and his team got ready to climb two Deodar cedar trees at Oddfellows Cemetery. The trees, deemed dangerous after recent storms, stood around 100 feet tall and 70 feet wide. Access was extremely limited due to power lines above and historical gravesites below."You don't want to damage those. Some are from the early 1800s," Burley said. To make it all happen, streets were closed and lines de-energized.Then it's time, training and teamwork. "We...
Caltrans to close northbound I-680 for 3 weekends for repaving
OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – Caltrans announced a major repaving project this week on Interstate Highway 680 that will close the northbound lanes between Sunol and Pleasanton for three consecutive weekends in February, according to Caltrans.The closure will stretch from the Koopman Road on-ramp in Sunol (just north of the state Highway 84 interchange) to Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton.The schedule for closing the northbound lanes is as follows: 10 p.m. Feb. 3, through 5 a.m. Feb. 6; and10 p.m. Feb. 10, through 5 a.m. Feb. 13.A shorter stretch of the same highway will be closed the following three-day weekend -- the President's...
Silicon Valley
Expansion to begin on far East Contra Costa road in advance of more homes
OAKLEY — Work will soon begin to expand two-lane East Cypress Road into what will become a major six-lane arterial road for the thousands of current and future residents of the eastern part of the city and nearby Bethel Island. Kevin Rohani, city engineer and public works director, updated...
rtands.com
Union Pacific Rail Yard Crew Celebrates 20-Plus Years of Safety
For more than two decades, Jerry Rhea and his crew of California-based Union Pacific railway workers have called the Roseville Rail Yard home. Rhea and his colleagues accomplished an industry milestone this year: 23 years without an injury while performing dangerous work. “Twenty-three years is huge,” Rhea said in an...
abc10.com
When the rain and snow could return to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif — It has now been a week since the last rain in Sacramento. Sunny skies, cold morning temperatures, patchy fog, and the occasional gusty day have been the main weather stories since the storm door shut. These conditions will continue the rest of the work week. Temperatures...
KRON4
Roads close due to ‘major police activity’ in Oakley
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakley announced there is “major police activity” taking place at a busy intersection on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post from the city. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Empire Avenue and Laurel Road. The road is...
KRON4
Another Orinda home red-tagged due to landslides
ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — Another family in Orinda has been displaced from their home due to a landslide. Over the weekend, a second home on Cedar Lane was red-tagged. Shifting debris and damage from a red-tagged home on Cedar in Orinda led city and Contra Costa County building inspectors to upgrade the neighboring house from a yellow-tag to a red-tag on Saturday night — meaning, no one is allowed on the property.
theaggie.org
Northern California repeatedly struck by intense storms and power outages
UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River
(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
Lafayette BART station closed after fatality on tracks
The Lafayette BART station was closed for nearly three hours during Tuesday morning's commute after a person entered the trackway and was fatally struck by a train. Crews responded to a “major medical emergency” at 6:28 a.m., according to transit agency spokesperson Cheryl Stalter. She confirmed that an individual intentionally entered the trackway for “unknown reasons” and that the situation is now a “recovery and not a rescue.” ...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Collision Reported on SR-4 and Hoffman Lane in Byron
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a trucking crash on State Route 4 and Hoffman Lane near Byron in Contra Costa County. The collision occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m. It involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a big rig, according to officials. Details...
Call Kurtis: The total is rising, but where's the gas?
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento viewer reached out to Kurtis with some surprising video from a local gas station: the total kept rising but no gas was coming out. "How is it still charging for gas when the pump is still right here, not squirting nothing out," asked Calais Conerly's husband in the video, standing at pump 5 at the Chevron on Florin Road and 24th Street. "Still counting. Where's the gas going?" he asks. Good question. It was time for CBS13 to get some answers. Breanne Matsuura of Sacramento's Weights and Measures Department reviewed the video and said she's seen...
Coastal town of Half Moon Bay mourns mass slaying
A singing bowl held by a Buddhist monk was struck once for each of seven people shot dead in Half Moon Bay as residents gathered to grieve in a local church late Tuesday. "I never thought this would happen in this community in a million years," said Kemera Gilbert, a Northern California woman who moved to Half Moon Bay to escape the stresses of life.
Northbound I-5 near Sacramento International Airport exit all clear after big rig crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Caltrans gave the all clear for northbound Interstate 5 after a big rig crashed near Metro Air Parkway Monday. The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. A big rig went off the road and hit a guard rail and sign, according to California Highway Patrol.
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
Is your city responsible if your car is damaged by a pothole?
Following a series of storms and flooded roads, the appearance of potholes is practically inevitable. If your car gets damaged by potholes caused by the storms, can you get the city to foot the bill?
Riding the “S”: On the Bus with Tom Portwood
An icy wind buffeted mushrooming rainclouds in early January as two men sat in wheelchairs by a bus stop on Oakdale Road in Modesto, waiting for the 32 bus. It was running late, all the buses that afternoon likely slowed by the atmospheric river that had swept across the northern San Joaquin Valley that same day.
