Tom Booth
2d ago
Why not make them plug EVERYTHING they buy as soon as they buy it? Don't allow them to buy another one until the others are plugged? Come on! This isn't hard to figure out!
Reply(2)
10
Charles B Emery III
2d ago
Wouldn’t they put up these assets for sale in bankruptcy court? Wouldn’t the buyers then us them to produce oil and gas? Isn’t more oil and gas what we need?
Reply
8
Ed Taylor
2d ago
sensationalized headline followed by conjecture. in progressives mind numbing universe this is reporting fact.....
Reply(1)
11
