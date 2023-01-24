Read full article on original website
Related
Major funders call for increased support of Black feminists
The need to increase funding for Black feminist organizations is urgent, according to an open letter released Thursday from some of philanthropy's most influential organizations including Melinda Gates' Pivotal Ventures, Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, as well as the Ford Foundation and MacArthur Foundation. “It’s time to fund Black feminist movements...
Essence
Despite Some Backpedaling On DEI Commitments, INROADS CEO Forest T. Harper Believes Corporate America Is Still On The Right Track
The skepticism of Black communities is not without merit, but Harper explains why he is still convinced the summer of 2020 was the DEIB game-changer it promised to be. Capitalism isn’t the boogeyman; it’s the way of American business. However, the system does demand hard choices. No matter the sector, every company is ultimately in business to produce one thing—profit. Whether industry leaders subscribe to stakeholder capitalism, shareholder capitalism, or conscious capitalism, the business of business comes down to capital. So, in times of economic uncertainty, spending that contributes to the bottom line is prioritized, and that which doesn’t isn’t.
Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name
Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife...
WYFF4.com
3 SC women, U.S. Postal Service employees, charged in multi-million-dollar COVID-19 PPP fraud ring
FLORENCE, S.C. — Three women, who were employees of U.S. Postal Service, face charges in South Carolina for a multi-million-dollar national fraud scheme related to the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, officials said Tuesday. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the scheme involved...
Sen. Kennedy stumps Biden nominee with basic questions about the Constitution
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy grilled four Biden judicial nominees on the Constitution during a confirmation hearing Wednesday and one could not answer his questions.
NY Gov Kathy Hochul on rehiring unvaccinated healthcare workers: Not the 'right answer'
Democrat New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared that she does not think rehiring unvaccinated healthcare workers is the right answer, despite the state facing massive shortages and the mandates being overturned.
Diversity of US workplaces is growing in terms of race, ethnicity and age – forcing more employers to be flexible
Employers need good strategies to hire and retain more workers of color and older workers. The mandatory diversity training and requisite skills tests many of them now rely on don’t measure up.
KPBS
California's social services agency website included links to anti-immigrant group
This story comes to us thanks to a tip from a KPBS audience member. They discovered that the state of California shared links from an anti-immigrant hate group on its Department of Social Services website. KPBS reporter Gustavo Solis looked into it. For at least five years, the state of...
Essence
Apprenticeships Are The Answer To Advancing Black Workforce, New Data Says
For those without four-year college degrees, skilled trade work is a key pathway to family sustaining careers according to a new report from OneTen Coalition. Many may not realize it, but trade work can lead to incredibly lucrative careers and new data says the sector is the way to economic prosperity.
Eastman faces disbarment push in California
The chief trial counsel for the State Bar of California contends the lawyer violated rules of professional conduct as he pushed fringe legal theories aimed at keeping Donald Trump in power.
Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42
WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Time's Up to halt operations, shift resources to legal fund
NEW YORK (AP) — The Golden Globes carpet typically glitters with crystal-studded gowns in pastel hues, but it looked different in January 2018: The ballgowns were black, and the night's key accessory was a pin that read "Time's Up." Onstage, Oprah Winfrey brought guests to their feet with a warning to powerful abusers: "Their time is up!"Five years later, Time's Up — the now-embattled anti-harassment organization founded with fanfare during the early days of the #MeToo reckoning against sexual misconduct — is ceasing operations, at least in its current form.A year after pledging a "major reset" following a scandal involving its leaders' dealings with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid...
New California Ag Laws and Combine Sales Healthy in 2022
**New California laws, which went into effect New Year’s Day, are expected to impact farm operations and exports. Key legislation passed last year includes Assembly Bill 2406 intended to keep international ocean carriers from imposing onerous cargo detention and demurrage charges on farm goods delayed at California ports. Another...
waste360.com
New Federal Food Donation Law Seen as Welcome and Overdue
Food manufacturers, retailers, restaurants, farmers, and schools now have reason to let go of a fear many of them have long harbored: a fear of litigation if they donate their surplus food. The Food Donation Improvement Act (FDIA), signed into law December 2022, amends the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act, which was intended to encourage food donation, but had some glitches. A big one was ambiguous language explaining the rules around donation.
CoinTelegraph
The legal dangers of getting involved with DAOs
Buying DAO tokens? That’s no longer risk-free: Courts might consider you a partner in the business and judge you liable for millions in hacked funds. Another legal trap may be found simply working for a DAO — and implementing community decisions that turn out to be illegal in some far-flung jurisdiction.
gcimagazine.com
Gaby Natale Partners With The Estée Lauder Companies for Hispanic Leadership Development Program
Latina speaker Gaby Natale has partnered with The Estée Lauder Companies' Hispanic Connections Employee Resource Group to collaborate on programming for the Leading With High Touch sponsorship program, a leadership development program designed to elevate, develop, retain and attract senior-level Hispanic/Latinx talent. Natale joins a select roster of thought...
AOL Corp
Environmental advocates express frustration over Biden regulation delays
Environmental advocates, generally strong supporters of the Biden administration, are expressing frustration at what they describe as too-lengthy delays for important regulations. Their frustration follows the administration’s recent release of its semiannual regulatory agenda, which pushed back timelines for a range of rules governing planet-warming emissions and other pollution coming...
qhubonews.com
Summary of the National Academy of Sciences Roundtable on Macroeconomic and Climate-related Risks and Opportunities Conference
This week, Council of Economic Advisers Member Heather Boushey, Office of Management and Budget Chief Economist Zach Liscow, and other officials from across the Biden-Harris Administration attended the Executive Meeting of the Roundtable on Macroeconomic and Climate-related Risks and Opportunities convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
U.S. House agriculture leaders discuss anti-hunger measures in upcoming farm bill
WASHINGTON — The new Republican chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and a top Democrat on the panel on Wednesday laid out anti-hunger initiatives Congress could tackle in the upcoming farm bill. During a panel discussion, Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania, the new head of the Agriculture Committee, said he believes members of […] The post U.S. House agriculture leaders discuss anti-hunger measures in upcoming farm bill appeared first on Daily Montanan.
qhubonews.com
The Biden-Harris Administration is expanding access to capital and providing additional aid to small businesses
From its first day in office, the Biden-Harris Administration has focused on helping the nation’s businesses recover from the economic impact of the pandemic and grow. Last week, the Census Bureau released data that showed that over the last two years Americans have applied to start 10.5 million new businesses, making 2021 and 2022 the strongest two years on record for new business applications. With unemployment at a record low and the two strongest years of job creation in our history, this is just the latest confirmation that the President’s economic plan is working to build our economy from the bottom up and middle out.
