FOX 17 News West Michigan

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Acorn and help animals in West Michigan!

By Chris Bovia
 2 days ago
It's Pet Adoption Tuesday!

Today we meet Acorn, a mixed-breed pup with lots of wrinkles and tons of love.

She came to the Humane Society of West Michigan through a pet transfer with the ASPCA. Along with her siblings, this 2-month-old sweetie will be up for adoption Wednesday!

Acorn came to the FOX 17 studio just before the litter headed to the vet for their spay/neuter appointment.

If you're interested in taking Acorn or any of her siblings home, get a hold of the Humane Society of West Michigan here.

Paws, Claws, and Corks

Supporting the organization is as easy as donating some of your business's signature items!

The 11th annual Paws, Claws, and Corks happens March 15 at DeVos Place, but the Humane Society of West Michigan is accepting donations for auction items now.

If your business is looking to connect with the community, what better way than by helping pets find their forever homes? Head to the HSWMI website to find out just what they're looking for.

Fun for the Family

Looking for a way to give back and enjoy time as a family? Maybe teach some responsibility?

The Humane Society of West Michigan is looking for families of volunteers.

Whether you're an expert organizer, dog walker, or would like to snuggle with some kitty friends to help them learn how to play nice with others, HSWMI has a great opportunity for you. Email heducation@hswestmi.org for more information.

