WIFR
Troopers in helicopter say they killed armed man in Detroit who shot at them
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Michigan troopers shot and killed an armed suspect Tuesday. He had been shining a laser into a police helicopter cockpit before shooting at it. It was the dark of the night, on Detroit’s Terry Street, just north of Fullerton. Trooper Two helicopter was patrolling when it...
fox2detroit.com
Missing: 13-year-old Royal Oak Township girl may be in Inkster, police say
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help, finding Tatyana Ann Lucas, listed as a missing endangered person. The 13-year-old was last seen in the 21300 block of Wyoming in Royal Oak Township on Jan. 19, prior to her mother reporting her missing. Tatyana was...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit parents accused of killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-old
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Parents of two Detroit boys are facing charges after they allegedly killed one of their sons and abused the other one. Shane Robert Shelton, 27, and Valeria Lynn Hamilton, 27, were arrested over the weekend and charged with felony murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse, one count of torture, and one count of conspiracy to commit torture.
WILX-TV
13abc.com
TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus Wednesday night. Anthony Krug-Overton was pronounced dead at the scene on the 3200 block of Downing Ave. some time after 10 p.m. The death has been ruled a homicide...
Detroit Police video shows fiery fatal crash was not the result of any chase
Relatives of 22-year-old Jalen McWilliams were adamant that police were involved in chasing the Dodge Durango where he was a passenger.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton Township police search for 4 people after shots fired into home
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Canton Township are searching for four people after shots were fired into an occupied home over the weekend. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 21) in the 51000 block of Mott Road. Officials said multiple shots were fired into an occupied...
Westland man finds old artillery shell in basement
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man in Westland called the police department after finding what was thought to be a live artillery shell in his basement.On Jan. 15, officers went to the 5700 block of Wilmer Ave. after receiving a report from an individual who said he found what appeared to be a live artillery shell while cleaning out the home he recently purchased, police said.When police arrived, they saw the item and confirmed it looked like a live shell, and they contacted state police so the bomb squad could report to the scene. Authorities then discovered the item was not live and had previously been disarmed.The Westland Police Department encourages anyone who sees something suspicious, such as an explosive, to contact them.
Detroit News
Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
fox2detroit.com
Heroin, hidden shotgun found after speeding driver stopped on Woodward in Berkley
BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police stopped a speeding driver last month in Berkley, they discovered he had heroin and a shotgun in his vehicle. Police said they suspected the driver was impaired when they stopped him on southbound Woodward near 11 Mile at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Once an officer spoke with the driver, they began conducting an operating while under the influence of drugs investigation and took the man into custody.
candgnews.com
Novi police seek help finding suspect in Chihuahua theft
NOVI — Novi police are seeking the public’s help locating a stolen Chihuahua puppy and the dog thief. Police were called to Petland at Twelve Oaks Mall at 2:44 p.m. Jan. 10 after a man ran out of the store with the dog, which is valued at $5,300.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 59-year-old man who left his home with an unknown woman
DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man who left his home with an unknown woman in December. According to Detroit police, Tony Chase left his home located on the 7600 block of Stout Street on Dec. 20, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. Stout Street is near Tireman Avenue and Evergreen Road.
HometownLife.com
Canton police looking for suspects after shots were fired into an occupied home
Canton police have asked for the public's help in identifying four people who were in the area when someone shot into an occupied home Jan. 21 at the College Park mobile home community. According to police, no one was injured when multiple shots were fired into the mobile home about...
WILX-TV
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police shoot, kill armed suspect in Detroit
DETROIT – Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who was armed in Detroit. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) at 7:30 p.m. in the 12857 block of Terry Street in Detroit. “The thing that really concerned us was after we got inside of the home, we found...
Jackson County family grieving through unimaginable loss
Inside the home of Patricia Kerton, you'll find pictures on the kitchen table, and above the fireplace. Each one tells the story of a heartbreaking tragedy.
Woman fatally shot outside Ann Arbor was beloved mother, mentor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Andrea Grant was a warm soul who could capture the attention of everyone in any room with her smile. Grant, 50, of Plymouth, was a selfless mother of two daughters, Hannah and Mackenzie, until her death Jan. 19, leaving her family and friend mourning her loss, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of her family.
fox2detroit.com
Activist questions MDOT cameras after body of man shot to death found on Southfield freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are more questions than answers as Michigan State Police investigates the discovery of a 22-year-old man’s body on the Southfield freeway Monday morning. Was he shot and killed on the highway, or was his life taken somewhere else and his body discarded on M-39?
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
