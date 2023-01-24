WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man in Westland called the police department after finding what was thought to be a live artillery shell in his basement.On Jan. 15, officers went to the 5700 block of Wilmer Ave. after receiving a report from an individual who said he found what appeared to be a live artillery shell while cleaning out the home he recently purchased, police said.When police arrived, they saw the item and confirmed it looked like a live shell, and they contacted state police so the bomb squad could report to the scene. Authorities then discovered the item was not live and had previously been disarmed.The Westland Police Department encourages anyone who sees something suspicious, such as an explosive, to contact them.

WESTLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO