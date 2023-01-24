ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit parents accused of killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-old

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Parents of two Detroit boys are facing charges after they allegedly killed one of their sons and abused the other one. Shane Robert Shelton, 27, and Valeria Lynn Hamilton, 27, were arrested over the weekend and charged with felony murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse, one count of torture, and one count of conspiracy to commit torture.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police release video of man firing shots at helicopter

DETROIT (WILX) - A 33-year-old man from Lincoln Park was killed by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday night in Detroit. Background: Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers. According to authorities, someone was shining a green laser at an MSP helicopter from the...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus Wednesday night. Anthony Krug-Overton was pronounced dead at the scene on the 3200 block of Downing Ave. some time after 10 p.m. The death has been ruled a homicide...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Canton Township police search for 4 people after shots fired into home

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Canton Township are searching for four people after shots were fired into an occupied home over the weekend. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 21) in the 51000 block of Mott Road. Officials said multiple shots were fired into an occupied...
CANTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland man finds old artillery shell in basement

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man in Westland called the police department after finding what was thought to be a live artillery shell in his basement.On Jan. 15, officers went to the 5700 block of Wilmer Ave. after receiving a report from an individual who said he found what appeared to be a live artillery shell while cleaning out the home he recently purchased, police said.When police arrived, they saw the item and confirmed it looked like a live shell, and they contacted state police so the bomb squad could report to the scene. Authorities then discovered the item was not live and had previously been disarmed.The Westland Police Department encourages anyone who sees something suspicious, such as an explosive, to contact them.
WESTLAND, MI
Detroit News

Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Heroin, hidden shotgun found after speeding driver stopped on Woodward in Berkley

BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police stopped a speeding driver last month in Berkley, they discovered he had heroin and a shotgun in his vehicle. Police said they suspected the driver was impaired when they stopped him on southbound Woodward near 11 Mile at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Once an officer spoke with the driver, they began conducting an operating while under the influence of drugs investigation and took the man into custody.
BERKLEY, MI
candgnews.com

Novi police seek help finding suspect in Chihuahua theft

NOVI — Novi police are seeking the public’s help locating a stolen Chihuahua puppy and the dog thief. Police were called to Petland at Twelve Oaks Mall at 2:44 p.m. Jan. 10 after a man ran out of the store with the dog, which is valued at $5,300.
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police shoot, kill armed suspect in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who was armed in Detroit. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) at 7:30 p.m. in the 12857 block of Terry Street in Detroit. “The thing that really concerned us was after we got inside of the home, we found...
DETROIT, MI
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy