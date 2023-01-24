ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Laura Drake north of Cheyenne. Laura writes: "I love the depth of snow, the color, and how the photo encompasses most of the yard of our 110 year old ranch!". To submit your...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Flush Attempt At Corporate Transparency

Combine a Wyoming trust with a Wyoming LLC and the result is one of the world's most secretive tax havens, one where the movements of wealth are readily hidden from foreign and home governments alike. This construct, referred to by...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Allow Treeing Of Mountain Lions With Dogs Even After Filling Hunting Tags

Training hounds to hunt mountain lions is a full-time commitment, said Luke Worthington of Gillette. "If you get a 6-week-old puppy, you start training about 40 hours a week," Worthington, spokesman for the Wyoming Houndsmen Association, told legislators Thursday. It...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Hunters Call Out Fake ‘No Trespassing’ Signs On Public Land

Josh Grant recalled a recent elk hunt with his son in the central part of Wyoming. Despite being in an area they knew was public land, they came across a post with a "no trespassing" sign on it in the middle of a two-track access road.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Shooting The Breeze: Legislative Update With Cat And Rod

Miller and Urbigkit are opinion columnists. Rod Miller: Since we had our last chin wag, Cat, The Wyoming Legislature has had a couple of weeks to go about our business. It's still early in the game, well before halftime, but I think we can see some trends developing, and we can draw some early conclusions.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Freedom Caucus Wants State Attorney General To Take Stance On Social Credit Scores

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus is frustrated with Attorney General Bridget Hill's leadership. In a Tuesday afternoon press release, the caucus specifically mentioned her silence on environmental and social governance policies (ESG). "Wyoming deserves an Attorney General who is accountable and...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Former DOE Nuclear Security Official Says Wyoming Reactor Not Safe

When TerraPower and PacifiCorp announced in November 2021 that they had selected Kemmerer as the location of its Natrium reactor demonstration project, many welcomed the opportunity as a path to a diverse energy economy for Wyoming. In the next few months,...
WYOMING STATE

