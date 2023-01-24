Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, January 26, 2023
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Laura Drake north of Cheyenne. Laura writes: "I love the depth of snow, the color, and how the photo encompasses most of the yard of our 110 year old ranch!". To submit your...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Flush Attempt At Corporate Transparency
Combine a Wyoming trust with a Wyoming LLC and the result is one of the world's most secretive tax havens, one where the movements of wealth are readily hidden from foreign and home governments alike. This construct, referred to by...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wind River Canyon: Beautiful Drive But When It Closes Down, You’re Stuck — Really Stuck
Anyone who has traveled between the Bighorn Basin and the southern part of Wyoming knows that getting from Points A to B requires a drive through the Wind River Canyon. Cutting through the Owl Creek Mountains, the Wind River has carved...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Treeing Of Mountain Lions With Dogs Even After Filling Hunting Tags
Training hounds to hunt mountain lions is a full-time commitment, said Luke Worthington of Gillette. "If you get a 6-week-old puppy, you start training about 40 hours a week," Worthington, spokesman for the Wyoming Houndsmen Association, told legislators Thursday. It...
cowboystatedaily.com
Helicopter Hunter Who Uses M-16s To Gun Down Hogs Says Night Vision For Killing Coyotes Necessary
When it comes to eliminating feral swine in Texas, every advantage is taken, and rapid fire is the name of the game, said Jay Fred Volk of Cheyenne. Volk, who works as a realtor, recounted a trip to Texas a couple...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Closer To Being First State With Its Own Cryptocurrency; Gordon Doesn’t Like It Though
Lawmakers on the Select Committee on Blockchain have revised a bill vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon last year that would create a Wyoming stable token. Stablecoins or tokens attempt to create a cryptocurrency that has a stable price — something that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunters Call Out Fake ‘No Trespassing’ Signs On Public Land
Josh Grant recalled a recent elk hunt with his son in the central part of Wyoming. Despite being in an area they knew was public land, they came across a post with a "no trespassing" sign on it in the middle of a two-track access road.
cowboystatedaily.com
Google Maps Still Sending Drivers To Unmaintained Dirt Roads During Blizzards
It was easy to make jokes last summer when reports surfaced that Google Maps and other navigation systems were wrongly directing people off of Interstate 80 and rerouting drivers through Colorado. Sure, it added eight hours to a trip, but it...
cowboystatedaily.com
Shooting The Breeze: Legislative Update With Cat And Rod
Miller and Urbigkit are opinion columnists. Rod Miller: Since we had our last chin wag, Cat, The Wyoming Legislature has had a couple of weeks to go about our business. It's still early in the game, well before halftime, but I think we can see some trends developing, and we can draw some early conclusions.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rail Engineers Say Poor Working Conditions Behind Labor Shortage That Stunted Wyoming Coal Production
Wyoming's coal mines had a good year in 2022, but they could have produced about 20% more coal if more rail cars would have been available to ship it to power plants. Current and retired engineers with Union Pacific and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming House Re-Establishes 988 Suicide Call Center Trust Fund – With A $0 Balance
The Wyoming State House added an amendment to legislation on Wednesday morning that would allow private individuals and nonprofits to help fund state-run 988 suicide call centers in Wyoming. "In Wyoming, you pay for what you get for," state Rep. Bob...
cowboystatedaily.com
Sec Of State Chuck Gray Actively Lobbying Legislature; Rep Calls It ‘Uncouth” & “Unstately”
About three weeks into his first term, Secretary of State Chuck Gray has taken a markedly different approach to giving input on legislation than his predecessor Ed Buchanan. Gray has actively lobbied for and against certain bills, even taking political stances...
cowboystatedaily.com
The Roadhouse Law: Bill Would Allow Use Of Force To Remove Criminal Trespassers
Sometimes it's a pastor's duty to separate a troubled patron from the rest of the flock, said Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland. He was speaking during discussion about House Bill 126, which would clarify when it's legal to physically remove...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Freedom Caucus Wants State Attorney General To Take Stance On Social Credit Scores
The Wyoming Freedom Caucus is frustrated with Attorney General Bridget Hill's leadership. In a Tuesday afternoon press release, the caucus specifically mentioned her silence on environmental and social governance policies (ESG). "Wyoming deserves an Attorney General who is accountable and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Former DOE Nuclear Security Official Says Wyoming Reactor Not Safe
When TerraPower and PacifiCorp announced in November 2021 that they had selected Kemmerer as the location of its Natrium reactor demonstration project, many welcomed the opportunity as a path to a diverse energy economy for Wyoming. In the next few months,...
