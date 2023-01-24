Read full article on original website
2023 Restaurant of the Year Classic voting is now open
Last week, metro Detroit diners from the city to the suburbs submitted hundreds of nominations for the 2023 Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Restaurant of the Year Classic — readers’ choice edition. Free Press editors sifted through your nominations to learn about the longtime establishments that have been serving their communities for a decade or longer. We read stories about a deli churning out quality sandwiches for 65 years, a century-old Coney Island that has become...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Yelp’s list of best pizza omits all Detroit spots, is garbage, belongs in trash can
Have you ever scrolled by something on the internet and thought, oh, that’s trash!. I did that today. My colleague Chuck Jackson sent me a new list compiled by Yelp, you know, that website where people go to yell at waiters from behind their phone, of the best pizza joints in the U.S. and Canada.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meijer opens up 2 new convenience grocery stores in Metro Detroit
Meijer, a Michigan-based box store chain, is opening up two new grocer stores in Metro Detroit this week. The new Meijer grocery stores will be in Lake Orion and Macomb Township and will open on Jan. 26 at 6 a.m. The two new grocery stores are smaller than a normal...
fox2detroit.com
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
candgnews.com
Meijer celebrates new store in Macomb Township with local brands, charitable giving
MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Macomb residents will have a new store to shop at on Jan. 26, as Meijer opens up its new grocery-focused concept at 24 Mile and Hayes roads. Dubbed Meijer Grocery and opening alongside a similar store in Lake Orion, the new concept aims to provide shoppers with a convenient experience focusing on everyday essentials.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter Blast Royal Oak postponed due to predicted frigid temperatures: What to know
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Winter Blast Royal Oak is getting pushed back two weeks due to expected frigid temperatures. The event was scheduled for Feb. 3 through Feb. 5, 2023, but predicted frigid temperatures caused organizers to postpone. Winter Blast Royal Oak will now be held from Feb. 17 through Feb. 19, 2023.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wine tastings and tours in the D
When you hear wine tours and wine tastings, you probably think of northern Michigan, Napa Valley or even France and Italy. Well, you can tour a full-production winnery and tasting room right here in Detroit. It can be a run and even educational experience. Chris Southern, Winemaker and General Manager...
secondwavemedia.com
Detroit's hottest residential neighborhoods in 2023, according to realtors
Inflation, mortgage rate hikes, and high prices spurred by the pandemic’s homebuying frenzy have cooled the housing market, locally and nationally, over the past year. Affordability challenges continue to limit purchasing, with pending and existing home sales down month-over-month. Yet, real estate agents in Detroit say due to low...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit area attorney helped himself to senior's home, she says
As realtors were running title work while closing a local senior's deal, they found out Juliette had signed a Quit Claim Deed after they'd already listed the house! According to her, a shifty attorney pressured her into signing away her home for just $2,000.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Future of vacant Ann Arbor-area movie theater again up for debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With its screens dark and doors shuttered, what was once a popular movie theater is nearing two years as a vacant building in a commercial area along Jackson Road, just outside Ann Arbor. It’s doubtful the silver screen is going to return to the former Goodrich...
Woman fatally shot outside Ann Arbor was beloved mother, mentor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Andrea Grant was a warm soul who could capture the attention of everyone in any room with her smile. Grant, 50, of Plymouth, was a selfless mother of two daughters, Hannah and Mackenzie, until her death Jan. 19, leaving her family and friend mourning her loss, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of her family.
Man dead after fall from downtown Ann Arbor parking structure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man is dead after falling from a parking structure in Ann Arbor, police said. The Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, stating someone was jumping off the Ann-Ashley parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor, according to Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page.
Is Detroit Getting Rid Of The 313 Area Code?
Detroit has a lot of popular nicknames that Michiganders and people around the world use. The top ones are "The D", "The Motor City" and "The 313". The last one is Detroit's area code and it looks like that could be changing. What Is Detroit's Area Code?. Detroit's Area code...
Fast accumulating snowfall leads to growing problems in Metro Detroit — Here's what you need to know
Metro Detroiters are waking up to accumulating snowfall earlier than expected on Wednesday, causing a slew of school closings, traffic crashes and treacherous travel — and more snow is on the way.
HometownLife.com
A South Lyon woman's CO detector was beeping. She turned it off. And then got very sick
South Lyon Fire Chief Joey Thorington knows it can be annoying when your carbon monoxide detector starts beeping and you're sure it's nothing. Please don't turn it off, he asks, because it's there to potentially save your life. The reminder comes after South Lyon firefighters responded to a condo on...
Missing Detroit man left with unknown woman in blue Ford Explorer back in December
Police are asking for tips from the public in the case of a man who disappeared late last year in Detroit. He left with an unknown woman in a 1999 blue Ford Explorer.
I-94 reopens in Detroit after tanker truck crashes into median wall, spills fuel onto the freeway
According to Michigan State Police, the tanker driver “was traveling too fast for the conditions” along eastbound I-94 near Mt. Elliott when he lost control and crashed into the median wall.
Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’
Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
