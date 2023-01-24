ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkley, MI

The Detroit Free Press

2023 Restaurant of the Year Classic voting is now open

Last week, metro Detroit diners from the city to the suburbs submitted hundreds of nominations for the 2023 Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Restaurant of the Year Classic — readers’ choice edition. Free Press editors sifted through your nominations to learn about the longtime establishments that have been serving their communities for a decade or longer. We read stories about a deli churning out quality sandwiches for 65 years, a century-old Coney Island that has become...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wine tastings and tours in the D

When you hear wine tours and wine tastings, you probably think of northern Michigan, Napa Valley or even France and Italy. Well, you can tour a full-production winnery and tasting room right here in Detroit. It can be a run and even educational experience. Chris Southern, Winemaker and General Manager...
DETROIT, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Detroit's hottest residential neighborhoods in 2023, according to realtors

Inflation, mortgage rate hikes, and high prices spurred by the pandemic’s homebuying frenzy have cooled the housing market, locally and nationally, over the past year. Affordability challenges continue to limit purchasing, with pending and existing home sales down month-over-month. Yet, real estate agents in Detroit say due to low...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit area attorney helped himself to senior's home, she says

As realtors were running title work while closing a local senior's deal, they found out Juliette had signed a Quit Claim Deed after they'd already listed the house! According to her, a shifty attorney pressured her into signing away her home for just $2,000.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man dead after fall from downtown Ann Arbor parking structure

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man is dead after falling from a parking structure in Ann Arbor, police said. The Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, stating someone was jumping off the Ann-Ashley parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor, according to Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page.
ANN ARBOR, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Is Detroit Getting Rid Of The 313 Area Code?

Detroit has a lot of popular nicknames that Michiganders and people around the world use. The top ones are "The D", "The Motor City" and "The 313". The last one is Detroit's area code and it looks like that could be changing. What Is Detroit's Area Code?. Detroit's Area code...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’

Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
ANN ARBOR, MI

