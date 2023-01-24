Read full article on original website
Related
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
Machine translation startup predicts humanity's impending obsolescence
The rate at which machine translation improves is used to predict when the technological singularity will happen.
aiexpress.io
Remote IT management gets a generative AI boost as Atera adds OpenAI Codex
As we speak Atera introduced that it’s integrating OpenAI Codex with its RMM platform, to assist customers routinely generate scripts to assist execute processes. OpenAI Codex is a big language mannequin (LLM) designed to assist customers with utility improvement and is a foundational expertise that permits the GitHub Copilot service for pair programming.
potatopro.com
Key Technology Introduces Enhanced Herbert OCULUS Optical Sorter for Whole Potatoes
Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, introduces their enhanced Herbert OCULUS optical sorter for whole potatoes at Fruit Logistica hall 6.1 stand A-60. Ideal for fresh market potatoes or whole potatoes prior to processing, this enhanced system improves performance to better find and remove potatoes with defects. Its superior sorting capabilities help ensure product quality while reducing labor requirements and achieving consistent line capacity despite fluctuations in incoming raw product quality.
Mark Cuban says success with generative A.I. like ChatGPT will come down to asking it the right questions: ‘We are just in its infancy’
The billionaire investor thinks asking A.I. tools the right questions will be a key skill, while others think it'll become a new profession—or a whole new form of art.
americanmilitarynews.com
DARPA developing plane that steers with bursts of air
The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is moving forward with a program to develop an experimental aircraft that maneuvers in mid-air without using traditional flight controls, instead directing blasts of highly pressurized air to alter the aircraft’s flight path. While traditional aircraft use ailerons, flaps and rudders...
Science Focus
M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built
For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
techaiapp.com
A method to enable robotic paper folding based on deep learning and physics simulations
To tackle different real-world tasks, robots should be able to handle and manipulate a variety of objects and materials, including paper. While roboticists have successfully improved the ability of humanoid robots or robotic grippers to handle several materials, paper folding remains a rarely explored topic within the robotics community. A...
techxplore.com
A framework that allows four-legged robots to follow a leader in both daytime and nighttime conditions
Legged robots have significant advantages over wheeled and track-based robots, particularly when it comes to moving on different types of terrains. This makes them particularly favorable for missions that involve transporting goods or traveling from one place to another. One promising approach that allows legged robots to effectively tackle these...
salestechstar.com
In 2022 Splice Software Sees More Client Growth and Increased Demand for Multi-Channel Experience
As a leader in customer experience communication, SPLICE Software proudly partners with our clients to create the best, and most seamless customer experiences. SPLICE Software believes in a world where everyone receives communication how and when they want to, based on their permissions. Customer experience is top of mind and...
thefastmode.com
Data Center-as-a-Service Startup ECL Emerges from Stealth with $7M in Funding
Data Center-as-a-Service pioneer ECL announced the world’s first modular, sustainable, off-grid data center that uses green hydrogen as its primary power source. ECL will deliver data centers in 1MW blocks with 99.9999 percent uptime. The company also announced $7M in seed financing co-led by Molex Ventures and Hyperwise Ventures....
insideevs.com
French Firm Jean Fourche Enters E-Bike Market With Sustainability In Mind
While electric bicycles are a favorite among city-dwellers and enthusiasts alike thanks to the added range they provide when compared to the good old bicycle, e-bikes' supposed reduced environmental impact has long been a subject of heated debate. Sure, e-bikes are a lot more sustainable than cars in the sense that they're zero emission vehicles, and are surely make use of less resources than cars—even electric ones.
CoinTelegraph
Smart contracts to power day-to-day Web3 company operations
Web3 firm MetisDAO Foundation launched Koris, a smart contract-based platform that allows decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) to operate and manage communities through an end-to-end operational infrastructure. In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, the company said that Koris aims to turn DAOs into DACs, or “decentralized autonomous companies,” by providing an...
Phys.org
Transforming chaos into manufacturable forms with 3D printing
The further out in time, the more unreliable a weather forecast. That's because small variations in initial weather conditions can completely change the entire system, making it unpredictable. Put another way, in the "butterfly effect," an insect can flap its wings and create a microscopic change in initial conditions that leads to a hurricane halfway around the world.
assetservicingtimes.com
Corlytics buys ING SparQ to drive digitisation of regulatory value chain
Corlytics buys ING SparQ to drive digitisation of regulatory value chain. Corlytics will acquire ING SparQ to promote digitisation across the regulatory value chain. Developed initially within ING from 2017, the SparQ solution aims to improve the efficiency of regulatory change and policy management within organisations. Corlytics has worked with...
Aviation International News
Leonardo AW09 Switches To Safran Power
Leonardo Helicopters announced this morning that it will fly its latest AW09 single-turbine-engine prototype, PS4, with Safran power. The helicopter will fly shortly with the 1,000-shp-class Safran Helicopter Engines Arriel 2K to guarantee “the most efficient level of industrialization, global supply, and supportability for customers,” according to the Italian airframer. Up until now, AW09 (née Kopter SH09) prototypes have flown with the Honeywell HTS900 engine.
Grasshopper and MANTL Team to Close Loan Market ‘Tech Gap’
Digital bank Grasshopper has teamed with MANTL to provide clients with faster onboarding. The bank said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release that the partnership will see Grasshopper leverage MANTL’s commercial deposit origination solution “to strengthen its digital deposit origination platform for businesses and provide a superior customer experience.”
ScienceBlog.com
Robo-dog runs on sand with ease and speed
KAIST (President Kwang Hyung Lee) announced on the 25th that a research team led by Professor Jemin Hwangbo of the Department of Mechanical Engineering developed a quadrupedal robot control technology that can walk robustly with agility even in deformable terrain such as sandy beach. Professor Hwangbo’s research team developed a...
futurumresearch.com
GoTo Miro Integration Goes a Long Way Toward Facilitating Seamless Hybrid Collaboration
Analyst Take: GoTo’s Miro integration to facilitate seamless hybrid collaboration is an solution that makes a lot of sense. With GoTo’s addition of Miro, the communications platform now provides visual collaboration to hybrid and virtual teams looking to diagram, journey map, brainstorm, and more. I see this move as further solidifying Miro’s place as the most agnostic visual collaboration platform on the market, having deep integrations with almost every major online meeting vendor. The improved flexibility for both GoTo and Miro users helps to make visual collaboration a centerpiece of hybrid work.
Comments / 0