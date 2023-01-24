ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Chiefs Kingdom brings business to Shawnee breakfast restaurant after viral post

By Daniela Leon
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9Lmr_0kPHgLsu00

A locally owned breakfast restaurant in Shawnee is becoming a popular spot for Kansas City Chiefs fans.

After word got out that Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is a regular at Pegah's Family Restaurant off of Johnson Drive, fans are now flocking to the small mom and pop shop in hopes of getting a glimpse of their favorite player.

"The best players come in here," Pegah's owner Moe Sharifi said. "They like our service, our servers, they like the food, they get in here and this is the old-fashioned diner."

Just hours before the Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pacheco and his teammates stopped by Pegah's to fuel up.

“We told them we would fuel them up for the win,” Sharifi said. “They are nice guys, just excellent.”

Sharifi is unsure how Pacheco found his restaurant, but says the player has developed a friendship with servers, including Teresa Smith, throughout his visits. Smith and Pacheco have met each other’s families and he even signed a jersey for the working mother.

"He's part of the family, so he just comes in and we know what he wants because he loves the French toast and his mom's so nice, he’s brought in the whole family,” Smith said.

January is a slow month for restaurants across Kansas City following a busy holiday season, but thanks to Chiefs Kingdom, sales at this small business have increased by as much as 20%.

“They [the Chiefs] put Pegah's on the map," Sharifi said. "That's very important for us, for me, for the rest of the businesses.”

Sharifi says he’s extended the invite for all Chiefs players and is inviting the boys in red to come out to his restaurant ahead of the AFC Championship game to eat for free.

“They bring big dollars to Kansas City," he said. "I'm happy to see the Chiefs play home this weekend, that's a big economic help to everyone.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

School closings roll in Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
KANSAS CITY, MO
goodnewsforpets.com

Hill’s Pet Nutrition To Move Global and U.S. Headquarters to Greater Kansas City Area; Topeka Remains Vital Global Hub

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led pet nutrition, announced on January 11 it will expand its footprint in Kansas with the relocation of its global and U.S. headquarters to Aspiria Campus, located at 6180 Sprint Parkway, in Overland Park, Kan. to create a new hub in the Greater Kansas City area. Hill’s will continue to invest in its global science, technology, and manufacturing hubs in Topeka. The move is expected to take place in Q4 2023.
TOPEKA, KS
tourcounsel.com

Ward Parkway Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri

In second place, among the best shopping centers in the town, we can highlight the Ward Parkway Center. This mall is modern, with good facilities, and is the one with the largest commercial offer. Since, you will find department stores, local brand boutiques, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy