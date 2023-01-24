Read full article on original website
Predicting the Chicago Cubs' opening day 26-man roster
With only three weeks until pitchers and catchers report, it's time to take a deep dive at what could be the finalized version of the Chicago Cubs 26-man roster ahead of opening day. The Cubs' additions to this roster will make for an exciting season, and with any over-achieving from certain players, the team is in a solid position to compete for the NL Central title this season. Ahead, we'll take a look at all three facets, including the lineup/bench, starting rotation, and bullpen.
White Sox release statement on Mike Clevinger
Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations for two incidents during his tenure with the San Diego Padres, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger to a...
LOOK: Cubs' Nick Madrigal Taking Groundballs at Third Base
LOOK: Cubs' Nick Madrigal taking groundballs at third base originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We heard Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal could get some playing time at third base. Now we can see him preparing for the position. While Madrigal has spent the entirety of his collegiate and big...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
BT rips Hall of Fame after Scott Rolen's induction: 'It's a joke'
Brandon Tierney can’t believe Scott Rolen is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, while the likes of Pete Rose, Don Mattingly, and Thurman Munson are not.
Source: White Sox's Mike Clevinger under investigation by MLB
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Ozzie Guillén Says White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Should Be Team's DH
OzzieGuillén says Eloy Jiménez should be team's DH originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Earlier this week, Pedro Grifol explained during an interview with 670 the Score that minor league prospect Oscar Colas will get "every opportunity" to become the team's everyday right fielder. In an indirect response...
NBC Washington
See When Pitchers and Catchers Report to MLB Spring Training 2023
See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and...
2022 White Sox in Review: Seby Zavala
The White Sox backup catcher’s role expanded after showing improvement.
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the White Sox
The White Sox have fiddled and retooled their roster since the beginning of the offseason. They've lost names like Jose Abreu, and added others like Andrew Benintendi. The hope is to regain momentum and gear up for a deep playoff run, improving on their last two appearances in the playoffs which both ended with a first-round exit.
White Sox sign 11 international free agents
The Chicago White Sox have continued their work on the international market, signing 11 free agents out of Venezuela on Thursday. Highlighting the list of players were catchers Angelo Hernández, who inked a deal worth $500,000, and Stiven Flores, who signed a contract for $250,000. All 11 players signed...
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox Tickets Go On Sale Next Week
The team announced tickets for the 2023 season will be available to the general public on Thursday, Feb 2, at 2 PM CT. The Chicago White Sox are ready to welcome fans back to the ballpark. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will become available to the general public through the team's website on Thursday, Feb 2, at 2 PM CT. Tickets for the April 3 home opener against the San Francisco Giants will be available. As usual, the team will run various promotional events and giveaways throughout the season.
Cuba picks Moncada, Robert for World Baseball Classic
Cubans signed with Major League Baseball organizations and other foreign clubs will for the first time join domestic stars on the national team that will play in the World Baseball Classic, officials announced Wednesday evening. The Cuban Baseball Federation long defended the idea of amateurism and punished those who left...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Padres Podcast: Sam Levitt with Chase d'Arnaud
Sam chats with Chase d’Arnaud, who spent seven seasons in the Major Leagues…including time with the Pirates, Phillies, Braves, Red Sox, Padres, and Giants. Sam and Chase discuss the Padres’ offseason, Xander Bogaerts, the Dodgers-Padres rivalry.
bvmsports.com
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Another marquee photo
Filed under: Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field and baseball history Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Another marquee photo Here’s one I hadn’t seen before. By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Jan 25, 2023, 1:00pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Another marquee photo Reddit…
Report: Cubs, Luis Torrens agree to minor-league deal
The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a minor-league deal with free agent catcher Luis Torrens, according to a report from Ángel Daniel Conde T of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League’s Navegantes del Magallanes. Torrens, who will turn 27 in May, has spent parts of five seasons in the...
