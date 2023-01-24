Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
South Fargo garage fire under investigation
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a blaze on the city's south side. Around 2 a.m.Thursday morning, crews say they responded to the 14-hundred block of 4th Avenue South for the fire. Smoke could be seen coming from the garage on the property. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mahoney takes over as Chairperson of Metro Flood Diversion Authority Board
(Fargo, ND) -- Leadership of the Metro Flood Diversion Authority’s Board recently changed with the new year as Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney assumed the chairperson role following the completion of Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson’s term. “I’m looking forward to further amplifying this project in 2023 at...
kfgo.com
Cause of fire at Fargo apartment building ruled ‘unintentional’
FARGO (KFGO) – The cause of a September fire that heavily damaged an apartment building in south Fargo was smoking on a balcony. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the investigation determined that the blaze at The West Wind Apartments on 42nd St. S was unintentional. Erickson says the fire originated on a 2nd-floor balcony. The official cause was improperly discarded smoking materials. The wind was a significant factor in the Sept. 25 fire, which spread quickly. The significance of the blaze prompted a third alarm, providing in-fill at stations left empty by the large response of on-duty fire crews. The West Fargo Fire Dept. also responded to the scene.
valleynewslive.com
Parents, former staffers speak out on Fargo daycare safety concerns, complaints
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents and former staffers are speaking out tonight on a Fargo daycare that’s already found itself in hot water recently. This comes after a VNL investigation last week on Creative Strides on 12th Ave. S., as documents show state officials wrote four correction orders on the facility in just three months which found insufficient ratios and alleged child abuse by a staffer.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Fire responds to blaze at apartment complex, man arrested
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man is behind bars after setting a fire at a south side apartment complex early Monday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that fire crews responded on a call for an odor investigation at the complex at 4375 10th avenue south around 5:41 a.m. The caller told dispatchers that they smelled smoke throughout the building, but the alarms we not activated.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Cass Public Health officials share details on city's Chicken Ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Cass Public Health officials spoke to WDAY Radio about the city's chicken ordinance. The rules surrounding ownership of chickens within city limits date back to May of 2017, when the City Commission changed Fargo's Municipal Code to allow residents to keep the animals. Frequently asked questions can be found by clicking here. General rules for the chicken ordinance include...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo City Commissioner John Strand: "We have too many guns in our culture"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner John Strand is talking about the number of guns owned by citizens. "We have too many guns in our culture, and everywhere you go, every crowd you go in, there's people with guns, and I didn't, you know that's changed over time. It's gotten more dangerous, more dangerous, real frankly you know why, because people don't know how not to use them. They don't know how to stop an argument with their brain, and they go the route of pulling out there weapons," said Strand.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
OSHA investigating fifth North Dakota Dollar General Store
(Hillsboro, ND) -- Multiple media outlets are reporting that a fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The report says the store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated by OSHA, which has confirmed to WDAY Radio of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
"A lot of interest" in West Fargo Police Department's voluntary security camera registration program
(Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Chief is talking about the citizen response to the department's new security camera registration program. "We've had a lot of, a lot of interest in it. "We've had a number of residents sign up already so it's looking like it will be fairly successful," said Denis Otterness.
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Sheriff Investigating Missing City of Audubon Funds
AUDUBON, MN (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged missing funds from the City of Audubon. Audubon clerk-treasurer Shallene Stephenson reported that the city was allegedly missing $7,235 in funds. According to the report filed on January 10th, Stephenson believes that the previous clerk wrote a check to herself.
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Popular 'Unglued Craft Fest' set for March in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The 13th annual Unglued craft fest is coming back to the West Acres mall. The event is slated for the weekend of March 10th and 11th. Doors open Friday the 10th at 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. and then Saturday the 11th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
kfgo.com
Man arrested after threatening Fargo firefighters responding to apartment fire
FARGO (KFGO) – An odor investigation at a south Fargo apartment early Monday led to one man being taken into custody after he threatened firefighters and refused to let them into his apartment. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the call at the Village Park apartments at 4375 10th...
KNOX News Radio
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo man killed in snowmobile crash in Becker County
(Becker County, MN) -- A Fargo man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Becker County Sunday. The Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Scott Darrel Fossum lost control of his sled near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road and rolled in the ditch. Fossum was not...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Churches United CEO Pastor Sue Koestermann honored with MoorHeart Award
(Moorhead, MN) -- A beacon in the local Fargo-Moorhead community is being honored. CEO of Churches United Pastor Sue Koesterman was honored by the Moorhead City Council Monday night as the latest recipient of the Moorheart Award. Pastor Sue is committed to her service of reaching out and helping our neighbors in need, whether that be through shelter, food, or some other compassionate act. She also encourages everyone in Moorhead to remember and advocate for those around us who are struggling with homelessness and poverty.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead-based Vanna Adventure Vans adding new production facility in West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A booming Moorhead-based van customization company is now expanding to West Fargo. "We've found it's definitely a national market. We're designing vans for literally people from all four corners of the country, east coast, west coast. down south, Florida, Arizona, Nashville, New Jersey," said Ben Gleason, the Co-Founder and CEO of Vanna Adventure Vans,
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Veterans Services partners with Hyperbaric Treatment Center
(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Veterans Services Office is partnering with a local outpatient hyperbaric therapy center, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota, to offer new treatment options for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety or depression, among other things. Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota have been...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Change coming to 2023 Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- A change is coming to this year's polar fest in Detroit Lakes, and it may not be one to many people are excited about. The organizing committee for 2023 Polar Fest says they won't be building an ice palace this year. Organizers say they need a...
kvrr.com
Police: Woman tried to light two people on fire in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police say a woman in Moorhead was arrested after attempting to light two people on fire. Twenty-five-year-old Kasondra Perez was arrested Friday. Police say Perez went to a home where she assaulted an acquaintance with a knife and tried to light two people on fire with lighter fluid.
