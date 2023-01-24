Read full article on original website
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Smith + Malek opens new Boise office
Smith + Malek Attorneys has opened a new office space in downtown Boise. Although remaining in the same building in the U.S. Bank Plaza, the firm moved floors into a larger space to accommodate growth in recent years, Smith + Malek announced last week. In general, according to Luke Malek, a founding member at the ...
idahobusinessreview.com
Dorsey & Whitney expands into Boise market
Due to explosive growth in technology, food and mining in Idaho, the Mountain Region has seen a demand for legal and business-based solutions for individuals in these industries. Dorsey & Whitney LLP, an American law firm with over 500 attorneys and 20 locations across the world, noticed this opportunity for further growth and opened its ...
6 Reasons People Say They Moved Away from Idaho in 2022, Ranked
Since 1977, a moving company named United Van Lines has done an annual migration survey to see which states were the most popular destinations to move to and which states were driving people away. Idaho appeared in their “Top 10 States to Move To” list from 2014-2021, taking the #1...
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes propose casino outside Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes held a two-day open house - concluding Tuesday night - to explain their proposed casino project on a 157-acre plot of land outside Mountain Home. KTVB reported the Tribes bought the plot of land in 2020. The project consists of 2,000 gaming...
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Hanley Investment Group arranges sale of new construction, single-tenant property
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, arranged the sale of a new construction, single-tenant retail property occupied by Heartland Dental in Boise. The property is located within a new mixed-use development at the signalized intersection of Ten Mile and McMillan Road ...
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
idahobusinessreview.com
Holland & Hart promotes 2 to partner
Holland & Hart LLP has announced the election of 24 partners effective Jan. 1, including two individuals — Alexandra Grande and Jacqueline Walton — at the firm’s Boise Office. Grande is credited with providing insightful counsel on a range of complex employment and commercial disputes. She advises clients through all phases of the employment relationship ...
Need a Side Hustle in Boise? These 10 Jobs Only Require 15 Hours a Week
We could all use a little extra cash from time to time. We don't all have a ton of extra time though. Here are a few recent part time job postings in the Boise area to help you with your cashflow. I tried to find available jobs that didn't require a big specific background or extra schooling.
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
Boise State University Faces Scrutiny in Budget Hearing With Idaho Lawmakers
BOISE — Boise State University President Marlene Tromp faced questioning about the university’s fees, staff positions related to “inclusion and belonging,” and payments to speakers during her presentation to state budget writers Tuesday. In many cases, Tromp did not have the information lawmakers were looking for.
Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World
Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
New Boise Luxury Dealership Pops Up, And We Can’t Afford Rent
"You can't take it with you." That's what they say. When you're dead, whatever money you left over, you can't spend it. So, might as well blow it all. Right? Well, it looks like that's what Boise expects you to do. Porsche Boise announced they're designing a new dealership to...
The Most Famous People Who’ve Graduated In And Around Boise
Idaho is famous for a lot of things - potatoes, fry sauce, mountains, and of course, the amazing four seasons we get to experience (sometimes all in a day). Another famous trait of the Gem State?. Its people. Idaho: Origin of the Stars?. Most people are aware that Aaron Paul...
eastidahonews.com
Attorney general questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in scores of Idaho schools
CALDWELL (Idaho Ed News) — Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy came...
AOL Corp
It battled ‘ignorance.’ This Meridian restaurant will be ‘unlike anything valley’s seen’
It started out as a proposed lounge, concert venue and event center called The Oasis — with plans to bring nightclub energy to the busy corner of Eagle and Ustick roads. But naysayers emerged. An unconvinced Meridian City Council voted no in 2021. Years after its initial unveiling, the...
Surprise! Award Winning Lobster Rolls Are Coming to Boise After All
Typically when something is put on indefinite hold, that's business speak for "ain't gonna happen." But that's how Lorin Smaha, the owner of Freshies Lobster Co., described the highly anticipated Freshies location that was supposed to open in The Warehouse Food Hall in Downtown Boise. It was a HUGE letdown for seafood lovers waiting to try the best lobster roll in the world. (They earned the honor by participating in the Down East Lobster Roll Festival in Maine in 2017.)
39 Regal Cinemas Closing: Will We Lose Any in the Boise Area?
It was announced last week that Regal Cinemas may be filing for bankruptcy. With this announcement is also the word that 39 of their movie theaters throughout the country will be closing in February. It was said in a recent article about this, “The owner of Regal Cinemas confirmed Monday...
