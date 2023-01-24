ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Smith + Malek opens new Boise office

Smith + Malek Attorneys has opened a new office space in downtown Boise. Although remaining in the same building in the U.S. Bank Plaza, the firm moved floors into a larger space to accommodate growth in recent years, Smith + Malek announced last week. In general, according to Luke Malek, a founding member at the ...
idahobusinessreview.com

Dorsey & Whitney expands into Boise market

Due to explosive growth in technology, food and mining in Idaho, the Mountain Region has seen a demand for legal and business-based solutions for individuals in these industries. Dorsey & Whitney LLP, an American law firm with over 500 attorneys and 20 locations across the world, noticed this opportunity for further growth and opened its ...
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Hanley Investment Group arranges sale of new construction, single-tenant property

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, arranged the sale of a new construction, single-tenant retail property occupied by Heartland Dental in Boise. The property is located within a new mixed-use development at the signalized intersection of Ten Mile and McMillan Road ...
95.7 KEZJ

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
idahobusinessreview.com

Holland & Hart promotes 2 to partner

Holland & Hart LLP has announced the election of 24 partners effective Jan. 1, including two individuals — Alexandra Grande and Jacqueline Walton — at the firm’s Boise Office. Grande is credited with providing insightful counsel on a range of complex employment and commercial disputes. She advises clients through all phases of the employment relationship ...
MIX 106

Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World

Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
104.3 WOW Country

Surprise! Award Winning Lobster Rolls Are Coming to Boise After All

Typically when something is put on indefinite hold, that's business speak for "ain't gonna happen." But that's how Lorin Smaha, the owner of Freshies Lobster Co., described the highly anticipated Freshies location that was supposed to open in The Warehouse Food Hall in Downtown Boise. It was a HUGE letdown for seafood lovers waiting to try the best lobster roll in the world. (They earned the honor by participating in the Down East Lobster Roll Festival in Maine in 2017.)
MIX 106

39 Regal Cinemas Closing: Will We Lose Any in the Boise Area?

It was announced last week that Regal Cinemas may be filing for bankruptcy. With this announcement is also the word that 39 of their movie theaters throughout the country will be closing in February. It was said in a recent article about this, “The owner of Regal Cinemas confirmed Monday...
