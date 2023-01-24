ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

RXPass: Amazon launches $5 prescription plan, but not all people will qualify

Amazon is offering a new prescription plan that is an add-on for Prime members but there is a catch, not all people will qualify for the service. Amazon announced the launch of RXPass which will be available in many states, except California, Texas and Minnesota, CNN reported. People who live in states with specific prescription delivery requirements will also not be eligible to take part.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PYMNTS

Dollar General Squares Off Against Amazon, Walmart in Rural Healthcare Pilot

Retail healthcare is reaching deeper into rural America as Dollar General tests the waters in offering affordable care. “We’re excited to pilot new mobile health clinics with services provided by DocGo On-Demand to provide services including annual physicals, acute illness, urgent care needs, vaccinations, and lab testing,” Dr. Albert Wu, Dollar General’s chief medical officer, said in an email sent to PYMNTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
HIT Consultant

8 Executive Pharmacy Predictions/Trends to Watch in 2023

Community pharmacists trusted to deliver care: In 2023, pharmacists will play an integral role as part of the team managing patient care for diseases like diabetes, hypertension, or multiple comorbidities. And to support this work, I predict that we will see more activity between payers, pharmacists, the government and technology organizations to ensure that pharmacists are able to perform these important activities and be reimbursed for their work.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Verge

Amazon launches a $5 monthly subscription for unlimited prescription medications

Amazon is launching RxPass in the US, a new drug subscription exclusive to Prime members that charges users a $5 monthly fee to ship eligible prescription medications to their doorstep. Announced on Tuesday in a press release, the Amazon RxPass subscription program provides generic medications to treat over 80 common health conditions, including high blood pressure, hair loss, anxiety, and acid reflux.
geekwire.com

Amazon offers generic drugs for $5 monthly fee with Prime, expanding healthcare arm

Amazon is offering a new healthcare service, RxPass, that lets Amazon Prime members access multiple generic medications for a flat monthly fee of $5. The fee is in addition to the $139 yearly or $14.99 monthly cost of Amazon Prime, the membership plan that provides expedited delivery of goods and other perks at the online retail giant. Delivery of medications under RxPass, part of Amazon Pharmacy, is free of charge.
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike

Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealth in the headlines: 8 recent developments

From releasing its fourth-quarter earnings to being investigated by the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority, here are eight stories about UnitedHealth Group that Becker's has reported since Jan. 13:. 1. Clovis, Calif.-based Community Health System is back in network with UnitedHealthcare; the sides reached a new agreement after their previous...
drugstorenews.com

Sam’s Club outlines store expansion plans

Sam’s Club is planning to open more than 30 new clubs across the United States over the next several years, with the first new location slated for 2024. Sam's Club, a division of Walmart and a membership warehouse club, announced plans to open more than 30 new clubs across the United States over the next several years. The first location, which is planned in Florida, is slated to open in 2024.
GEORGIA STATE
PYMNTS

