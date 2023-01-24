Read full article on original website
RXPass: Amazon launches $5 prescription plan, but not all people will qualify
Amazon is offering a new prescription plan that is an add-on for Prime members but there is a catch, not all people will qualify for the service. Amazon announced the launch of RXPass which will be available in many states, except California, Texas and Minnesota, CNN reported. People who live in states with specific prescription delivery requirements will also not be eligible to take part.
Dollar General Squares Off Against Amazon, Walmart in Rural Healthcare Pilot
Retail healthcare is reaching deeper into rural America as Dollar General tests the waters in offering affordable care. “We’re excited to pilot new mobile health clinics with services provided by DocGo On-Demand to provide services including annual physicals, acute illness, urgent care needs, vaccinations, and lab testing,” Dr. Albert Wu, Dollar General’s chief medical officer, said in an email sent to PYMNTS.
8 Executive Pharmacy Predictions/Trends to Watch in 2023
Community pharmacists trusted to deliver care: In 2023, pharmacists will play an integral role as part of the team managing patient care for diseases like diabetes, hypertension, or multiple comorbidities. And to support this work, I predict that we will see more activity between payers, pharmacists, the government and technology organizations to ensure that pharmacists are able to perform these important activities and be reimbursed for their work.
Amazon launches a $5 monthly subscription for unlimited prescription medications
Amazon is launching RxPass in the US, a new drug subscription exclusive to Prime members that charges users a $5 monthly fee to ship eligible prescription medications to their doorstep. Announced on Tuesday in a press release, the Amazon RxPass subscription program provides generic medications to treat over 80 common health conditions, including high blood pressure, hair loss, anxiety, and acid reflux.
Amazon offers generic drugs for $5 monthly fee with Prime, expanding healthcare arm
Amazon is offering a new healthcare service, RxPass, that lets Amazon Prime members access multiple generic medications for a flat monthly fee of $5. The fee is in addition to the $139 yearly or $14.99 monthly cost of Amazon Prime, the membership plan that provides expedited delivery of goods and other perks at the online retail giant. Delivery of medications under RxPass, part of Amazon Pharmacy, is free of charge.
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores
THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
TikTok video shows frustrated Walmart customer finding security tags and a lock box guarding $8 mascara as the retailer steps up anti-theft measures
Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and more retailers have been sounding the alarm on theft, which has grown into a $94.5 billion problem for the industry.
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike
Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
Huge Walmart update that will change shopping forever & cost customers more rolled out today – details you need to know
WALMART has made a major change today that will cost customers more money at checkout. Shoppers at 187 stores across the United States will no longer have the option of paper or plastic bags. The store giant have banned single-use bags as they try to become a more sustainable business.
Amazon increases monthly bills for millions – and another popular app may do the same
AMAZON has hiked subscription costs for its music streaming service - and there are fears popular rival Spotify could follow suit. Some plans are going up by £1 / $1 a month on both sides of the Atlantic, squeezing users in the midst of a cost of living crisis.
UnitedHealth in the headlines: 8 recent developments
From releasing its fourth-quarter earnings to being investigated by the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority, here are eight stories about UnitedHealth Group that Becker's has reported since Jan. 13:. 1. Clovis, Calif.-based Community Health System is back in network with UnitedHealthcare; the sides reached a new agreement after their previous...
Even with a bump to $14 an hour, Walmart workers won't make nearly as much as some activists say they should
America's largest employer will raise wages for thousands of workers, but critics say the company is still far behind paying its fair share.
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
Full list of stores where shoppers are hit with surcharge on weekly grocery run – from Walmart to Kroger
GRAB your reusable bags as major grocery retailers may tack on a fee to use theirs. As stores start eliminating plastic bags, many retailers have added a surcharge as a way to incentivize reusable bags. New York-based grocery store, Wegmans, eliminated single-use plastic bags at its Virginia stores as well...
The Alarming Reality: Our Healthcare System is on the Brink of Collapse
Are you prepared for the nightmare scenario where a medical emergency strikes and you can't find a hospital with open beds or adequate staff?. As the nation struggles to recover from the pandemic, the state of our healthcare system has become a pressing concern for many Americans.
Sam’s Club outlines store expansion plans
Sam’s Club is planning to open more than 30 new clubs across the United States over the next several years, with the first new location slated for 2024. Sam's Club, a division of Walmart and a membership warehouse club, announced plans to open more than 30 new clubs across the United States over the next several years. The first location, which is planned in Florida, is slated to open in 2024.
Amazon launches RxPass, a $5/month Prime add-on for all-you-need generic drugs covering 80 conditions
The 80 conditions were selected, so to speak, to make it an offer attractive to a wide base of potential customers. Dr. Vin Gupta, the chief medical officer of Amazon Pharmacy, said that more than 150 million people in the U.S. already take one or more of the medications in the RxPass offering.
