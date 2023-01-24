Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge reopens after multiple crashes caused closure

I-275 at the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge is back open after multiple crashes caused a closure in both directions.

According to a Dearborn County dispatcher and a Boone County dispatcher, a semi jackknifed which caused a chain reaction of additional crashes.

No injuries have been reported.

The upcoming winter weather will likely lead to dangerous road conditions that could cause crashes across the region. Here's a live look at the traffic across the Tri-State.





