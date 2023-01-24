Read full article on original website
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
College Hoops World Reacts To Jon Scheyer's Announcement
Duke basketball appears to have caught a break regarding one of its freshmen starters. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer told reporters today that first-year guard Dariq Whitehead did not suffer a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss at Virginia Tech. Whitehead landed awkwardly after ...
BREAKING: In-State OL Desmond Jackson Commits to UNC
In-state offensive lineman Desmond Jackson committed to North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, becoming the second member of UNC's 2024 recruiting class. The Tar Heels offered Jackson, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman from Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth High, in September, while attending the Heels' nationally televised bout with Notre Dame. Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Liberty, and Louisville also followed suit with offers in the last few months.
UNC Baseball Media Day: Expectations High Heading into 2023
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina heads into the 2023 college baseball season with high expectations stemming from the late season run last year that saw Scott Forbes’ team turn a bubble watch into hosting a Super Regional in Boshamer Stadium. Couple that with the emergence of center fielder Vance Honeycutt in 2022 and there is no surprise Forbes’ third team in Chapel Hill is expected to be one of the ACC’s best this year.
techlunchpail.com
How Virginia Tech Found Their Offensive Mojo vs Duke
It’s no secret that the Virginia Tech offense was struggling to produce at a strong enough level from just before the New Year through the midway point of January. Tech had dropped seven in a row, all to ACC competition before Monday’s 78-75 win over Duke. A few concerning offensive numbers plagued the Hokies in that extended skid.
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to UNC
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team coughed up a late lead, falling at home to North Carolina 72-68. Joe Girard scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the first half to pace the Orange. Judah Mintz added 17 points, and fellow freshman Chris Bell chipped in 15 points. Pete Nance led […]
Jon Scheyer on Dariq Whitehead's latest injury
Injury luck has not been on Duke basketball's side under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. Well before the campaign began for preseason No. 7 Duke, the now-unranked Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) saw their two top-ranked five-star freshmen, center Dereck Lively II and forward Dariq Whitehead, sustain ...
UNC WR Signee Chris Culliver Makes Massive Jump in Final 247Sports Rankings
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
Hurricanes baseball roster outlook for 2023 season
The No. 22 Miami Hurricanes baseball team begins preseason practices on Friday with the season opener against Penn State on Feb. 17. Miami is coming off a 40-20 season where they hosted a regional for the first time in six years, but came up short with a pair of one-run losses to end their season.
sujuiceonline.com
Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC
For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
College Basketball World Reacts To Controversial Punch No-Call
Virginia Tech snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Duke 78-75 tonight at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies took the lead for good on a pull-up jumper by freshman MJ Collins with 13.6 seconds remaining. Immediately after he made the shot, Collins pumped his fist in celebration. The problem ...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: The New York Times uses Carolina to discuss NIL
Before Carolina tipped off against Syracuse yesterday, The New York Times came out with an article talking about NIL in the NCAA. The focus of the piece: North Carolina athletics ($$$). Complete with a picture of Armando Bacot exiting his Carolina Blue Audi Q8 — which appears to be a...
Virginia Tech Guard's Celebratory Fist Pump Goes Very Wrong
The end of the controversial Virginia Tech-Duke game on Monday night, Jan. 24, had a little bit of everything for college basketball fans. Things started off with less than 20 seconds left in the game, when Hokies guard MJ Collins gave Virginia Tech a 77-75 lead, though his celebration added insul…
2026 QB Noah Grubbs excited to land his first P5 offer from Virginia Tech
In December, Class of 2026 quarterback Noah Grubbs (Lake Mary, FL/Lake Mary High School) visited Virginia Tech unofficially. He left campus without a scholarship offer from Brent Pry and his staff. On Tuesday, that changed when Virginia Tech extended a scholarship offer to the 6-foot 4-inch, 205-pound prospect. “I talked...
sujuiceonline.com
3 takeaways from Syracuse’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina
Syracuse lost, 72-68, to North Carolina on Tuesday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are the key takeaways from the loss. It was a battle of two of the ACC’s top big men on Tuesday evening. Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards (13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg) and UNC’s Armando Bacot (17.8 ppg, 11.6 rpg) were in a physical battle all evening.
Syracuse basketball lost to North Carolina and overzealous ACC officials (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team certainly created its own problems that tipped Tuesday night’s game in favor of the North Carolina Tar Heels in a 72-68 loss at the JMA Wireless Dome. It doesn’t excuse the officiating disaster the Orange also had to...
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class
Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
Highland Springs ATH Jakyre Henley returns to Virginia Tech
Highland Springs (VA) has been one of the most dominant programs in the state of Virginia over the past few years, winning multiple state championships and sending a pile of former players to Power Five programs. In the 2024 class, the Springers already have a few players on college radars,...
thestokesnews.com
Bennett signs with Ferrum College
DANBURY – North Stokes’ senior Bryson Bennett’s choice to attend Ferrum College and play baseball was a pretty easy decision for him after speaking with the coaches at the school and him figuring out what going to college was all about. “I’m feeling really excited and it’s...
Martinsville, January 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
cardinalnews.org
From the classroom to council: How Ridgeway became home to one of the youngest politicians in Virginia — and the nation
Virginia can brag about many things. The state is, after all, believed to be the original home of the first viable streetcar, one of the nation’s first mental health facilities, and most recently, one of the nation’s youngest local officials. In June of 2022 Maeve McCulloch was your...
