Durham, NC

The Spun

College Hoops World Reacts To Jon Scheyer's Announcement

Duke basketball appears to have caught a break regarding one of its freshmen starters. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer told reporters today that first-year guard Dariq Whitehead did not suffer a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss at Virginia Tech.  Whitehead landed awkwardly after ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: In-State OL Desmond Jackson Commits to UNC

In-state offensive lineman Desmond Jackson committed to North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, becoming the second member of UNC's 2024 recruiting class. The Tar Heels offered Jackson, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman from Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth High, in September, while attending the Heels' nationally televised bout with Notre Dame. Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Liberty, and Louisville also followed suit with offers in the last few months.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC Baseball Media Day: Expectations High Heading into 2023

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina heads into the 2023 college baseball season with high expectations stemming from the late season run last year that saw Scott Forbes’ team turn a bubble watch into hosting a Super Regional in Boshamer Stadium. Couple that with the emergence of center fielder Vance Honeycutt in 2022 and there is no surprise Forbes’ third team in Chapel Hill is expected to be one of the ACC’s best this year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
techlunchpail.com

How Virginia Tech Found Their Offensive Mojo vs Duke

It’s no secret that the Virginia Tech offense was struggling to produce at a strong enough level from just before the New Year through the midway point of January. Tech had dropped seven in a row, all to ACC competition before Monday’s 78-75 win over Duke. A few concerning offensive numbers plagued the Hokies in that extended skid.
BLACKSBURG, VA
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer on Dariq Whitehead's latest injury

Injury luck has not been on Duke basketball's side under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. Well before the campaign began for preseason No. 7 Duke, the now-unranked Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) saw their two top-ranked five-star freshmen, center Dereck Lively II and forward Dariq Whitehead, sustain ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Hurricanes baseball roster outlook for 2023 season

The No. 22 Miami Hurricanes baseball team begins preseason practices on Friday with the season opener against Penn State on Feb. 17. Miami is coming off a 40-20 season where they hosted a regional for the first time in six years, but came up short with a pair of one-run losses to end their season.
MIAMI, FL
sujuiceonline.com

Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC

For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
SYRACUSE, NY
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: The New York Times uses Carolina to discuss NIL

Before Carolina tipped off against Syracuse yesterday, The New York Times came out with an article talking about NIL in the NCAA. The focus of the piece: North Carolina athletics ($$$). Complete with a picture of Armando Bacot exiting his Carolina Blue Audi Q8 — which appears to be a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
sujuiceonline.com

3 takeaways from Syracuse’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina

Syracuse lost, 72-68, to North Carolina on Tuesday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are the key takeaways from the loss. It was a battle of two of the ACC’s top big men on Tuesday evening. Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards (13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg) and UNC’s Armando Bacot (17.8 ppg, 11.6 rpg) were in a physical battle all evening.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thestokesnews.com

Bennett signs with Ferrum College

DANBURY – North Stokes’ senior Bryson Bennett’s choice to attend Ferrum College and play baseball was a pretty easy decision for him after speaking with the coaches at the school and him figuring out what going to college was all about. “I’m feeling really excited and it’s...
FERRUM, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Martinsville, January 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The George Washington High School basketball team will have a game with Martinsville High School on January 25, 2023, 15:00:00.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
247Sports

247Sports

