CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina heads into the 2023 college baseball season with high expectations stemming from the late season run last year that saw Scott Forbes’ team turn a bubble watch into hosting a Super Regional in Boshamer Stadium. Couple that with the emergence of center fielder Vance Honeycutt in 2022 and there is no surprise Forbes’ third team in Chapel Hill is expected to be one of the ACC’s best this year.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO