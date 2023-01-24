Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Yardbarker
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Michael Irvin on exploring a Dak replacement, WR help, Zeke's future
Michael Irvin has had a few days to digest the Cowboys’ latest playoff loss and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby on Wednesday morning to give his thoughts on what’s next for the Cowboys in the offseason.
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
Wichita Eagle
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is helped off the field during the second quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Pollard will not return to the game. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Wichita Eagle
Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though. Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys TE Review: Let Dalton Schultz Go, Play 2 Rookies?
The Dallas Cowboys have some off-season decisions to make with key personnel. With a host of free agents set to hit the market, one player that has divided opinions is tight end Dalton Schultz. Dak Prescott's security blanket looks likely to test the market in the hopes of getting the...
Wichita Eagle
Four Player Props for NFL Conference Championship Playoffs
The Championship Round of the NFL postseason features some great matchups, as the Eagles host the 49ers and the Chiefs face the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City will play with a hobbled Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a high-ankle sprain last week and will affect player props in that contest.
Jessie Lemonier, former Ventura College, NFL linebacker, dies at 25
Former Ventura College and NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25, the Detroit Lions confirmed Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Lemonier was the SCFA Northern Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, when he had 79 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks for the Pirates. ...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Claim Cowboys Cornerback Who Is Also Lamar Jackson’s Cousin
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are turning their locker room into a family affair. The team claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Mullen is also the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Mullen could also provide valuable depth at cornerback. He was a second-round...
Yardbarker
Cowboys 'A Good Team, But ...' Bill Parcells Addresses Dak, Zeke, Future
The Big Tuna's thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys will surely fish a response. Analyzing all 14 NFL playoff teams for The 33rd Team, Hall of Fame boss Bill Parcells has both optimism and caution on the future of America's team, whom he led for four seasons in his final head coaching spot (2003-06). Parcells' thoughts come shortly after the Cowboys (13-6) were once again postseason victims of the San Francisco 49ers, falling 19-12 in the NFC Divisional playoffs last weekend.
Wichita Eagle
After one practice, Patrick Mahomes calls ankle ‘better.’ But tougher workout looms
Patrick Mahomes’ bounce back has taken another another step forward. “Progressively, I’ve gotten better throughout the week,” said Mahomes, who spent nearly all of Thursday’s meeting with reporters discussing the high-ankle sprain he suffered during Saturday’s Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chiefs coach...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Offense Review: Does QB Controversy Overshadow Run Game?
When the Atlanta Falcons hired Arthur Smith to be their coach in Jan. 2021, they did so expecting an immediate return of offensive production. But Smith's first year didn't hit the criteria, as the Falcons ranked No. 26 in points and No. 29 in yards while veteran quarterback Matt Ryan led an offense that hardly resembled the one Smith established as the offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans.
