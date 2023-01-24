ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Jessie Lanier
2d ago

Ok....marijuana, cocaine, a gun, resisting arrest multiple times....maybe Mr. Williams should have considered his heart condition prior to putting himself in this situation. It's all about choices. HE made the choice to be in this situation. To amp up his heart rate knowing what could happen. He chose to be in this situation. The police were doing their job. In order to subdue Mr. Williams their only choice was to taze him. Knowing he had a heart condition he should not have placed himself in this situation to begin with. It's called consequences of his own actions.

William J Keel
2d ago

Demand get real if he was not a coming crimal he would not been there. if he did as the police told him he would not got tazed. He got just what he had coming to him.

REDNECK PROUD
2d ago

Maybe mom should have raised her child better.. now she wants 💰💰💰💰

