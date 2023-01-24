Ok....marijuana, cocaine, a gun, resisting arrest multiple times....maybe Mr. Williams should have considered his heart condition prior to putting himself in this situation. It's all about choices. HE made the choice to be in this situation. To amp up his heart rate knowing what could happen. He chose to be in this situation. The police were doing their job. In order to subdue Mr. Williams their only choice was to taze him. Knowing he had a heart condition he should not have placed himself in this situation to begin with. It's called consequences of his own actions.
Demand get real if he was not a coming crimal he would not been there. if he did as the police told him he would not got tazed. He got just what he had coming to him.
Maybe mom should have raised her child better.. now she wants 💰💰💰💰
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comments / 21