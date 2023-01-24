Read full article on original website
Flint Is Not Exclusive To Michigan – 12 Other USA Cities Named Flint
Flint, Michigan is unique, but its name is not. Did you know there are 12 other cities in the United States named Flint? It's true. If you enjoy road trips with a purpose - you may want to set your sights on visiting every Flint in America. Chances are coney...
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
7 Mammals That Are on Michigan’s Threatened or Endangered List
Michigan is known for having a variety of interesting wildlife. Unfortunately, some of our wildlife is at risk of extinction. The list of threatened wildlife in Michigan includes almost 400 endangered, threatened, and special concern species. Animals become endangered or at risk for a number of reasons. According to USGS,...
10 Adorable A-Frames to Stay at This Winter in Michigan [GALLERY]
When it comes to taking a vacation, Michigan has many places you can go. However, if you want to stay somewhere unique and uncommon, you may want to consider one of these adorable A-frame homes. Michigan A-Frame Homes For Rent on Airbnb. It's not something you see every day. So...
Ann Arbor Home for Sale Looks Like a Party Pad in a Bond Film
This home would be a hell of a place to throw a party!. A three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on the market right now in Ann Arbor, Michigan that has huge potential to become a party pad. It has an inground pool and several places to serve up some drinks to friends.
Charming Michigan Airbnb Cottage in the Woods Was Once a Rollercoaster
The Willow House has a story to tell. Not only is this adorable Airbnb on the west side of the state considered one of the most unique Airbnbs in Michigan, but it's also proof that everything old can truly be new again. You see, Willow House was once a rollercoaster.
Ever Ride a MoonBike? Try One Out at This Michigan Ski Resort
Move over snowboards, MoonBikes are taking over the slopes. Many people throughout Michigan will be hitting the ski slopes as often as possible for the next few months. Now, a Michigan ski resort is giving them yet another reason to plan a trip. MoonBikes are now available to rent at Boyne Mountain.
Michigan Teen Wins $613,000 on a Lottery Ticket She Got as a Christmas Present
Imagine winning over $600,000 on a lottery ticket you got for Christmas. It happened to a 19-year-old Michigan woman who says the gift was from a friend. The Detroit woman says she was out with a friend when he decided to give her an early Christmas present. The gift was a Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket and it turned out to be a winner.
All the Colleges and Universities in Michigan
What colleges are in Michigan? There are dozens and dozens! These are the 92 colleges and universities currently operating in the state of Michigan. Michigan is home to eight research universities at which students may seek bachelor's, master's, and/or doctoral degrees. Central Michigan University. Central Michigan University was founded in...
The 10 Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Michigan 2023
According to Zillow, these are the 10 most expensive homes that are currently for sale in the state of Michigan. The Lanes offers exclusive world-class accommodation that comes with a bonus...a bowling alley. This unique stay is located in Evart, Michigan, and is surrounded by a beautiful forest. It's all about the wilderness, privacy, relaxation, and bowling at this killer Airbnb.
This One Is For The Kids! Bluey Is Coming To Michigan
If you are a parent of a little one, you may have the theme song of this new children's show stuck in your head. No, it is not Baby Shark, which is also probably stuck in your head. This Australian pup has wiggled her way into many children's hearts. It's...
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
Michigan High School Principal Shares Hilarious Look at What Really Happens on a Snow Day
What really happens at school when there's a snow day? Davison High School Principal Jerry Piger gives us a hilarious look behind the scenes when he has the building all to himself. With most schools in Mid-Michigan closed Wednesday (1/25) because of bad weather, Piger was able to make the...
5 Flavorful, Road Trip Worthy Pickle Pizzas For You In Michigan
Remember when pineapple on pizza was controversial? Now, pickle pizza is trend-worthy and equally controversial. These are the five best, 'drive-worthy' pickle pizza pies in Central and Lower Michigan, in no particular order. 1. Chubby Charlie's Pizza (Waterford & other Michigan locations). Reviewers love the pickle pizza with a side...
Flint’s MCC Celebrates 100 Years, Prahl Center Gets $25M Upgrade
It's undeniable the impact Mott Community College and the Mott Foundation have had on moving Flint and area residents forward in their education and lives. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to see our beloved city grow toward its full potential. Now, as MCC turns 100 years old in 2023, the college will upgrade one of its long-time buildings.
MI Emagine Theatres Offering $3 Movies With Winter Kids Series
Stay warm and keep the kids happy this winter with $3 movies at Emagine Theatres. Emagine Theatres throughout Michigan are giving parents a great opportunity to have fun, keep the kids entertained, and stay warm this winter. The Winter Kids Series has begun at Emagine Theatres with a new movie each week.
Hamtramck Residents Fuming After Homeowner Hangs Nazi Flag on Front Porch
Residents of Hamtramck, Michigan are furious and disgusted over a Nazi flag that was seen hanging from a homeowner's front porch last week. Imagaine driving through your neighborhood when all of a sudden you see a disgusting Nazi flag hanging from the front porch of one of your neighbors. It's something that no one wants to see. However, it's something that some Hamtramck residents were forced to see.
Lincoln Park Man Killed After Shooting at Police Chopper
A Lincoln Park man is dead after opening fire on a Michigan State Police helicopter Tuesday (Jan 24) evening. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the 33-year-old man first flashed a laser at the helicopter, then with a long rifle he started shooting at it. The man was shooting from the 12850 block of Terry Street near Tyler Avenue. They were being fired upon from the second story of the home.
Michigan Summer ‘Haven’ Voted One of America’s Most Beautiful Towns
Michiganders can brag non-stop about the Mitten state. From our beautiful shorelines to the breathtaking wilderness and everything in between, Michigan has everything, especially beauty. Now, there will be people across the country who will argue that they have some of the most beautiful places in their state, but we...
Is This Detroit Hot Spot Really The Ugliest Building in Michigan?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and apparently. What's one person's Mona Lisa is another person's toddler's finger painting, and that looks like it applies to buildings as well. News Flash... people are pretty opinionated too. Travel A Lot decided to take a look at those...
