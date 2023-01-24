ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Our Des Moines: Get to know the new Korean corn dogs and boba teas in Ankeny

By Chris Higgins, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

I felt young again.

Last month, I was up in Ankeny to meet the latest member of the police force , but the highlight of my itinerary that day was making my way to the soft opening of Naughtea in Ankeny, 1810 S.W. White Birch Circle, which promised a full selection of bubble tea. I haven't had much since my long-past days at Bubbleology in Iowa City, may it rest in peace. Naughtea also offers an extravagant take on the corn dog, popularized as street food in South Korea, that I've never had in the metro, or anywhere.

For owner Valerie Tongol, that was the point. Tongol moved to Iowa from Los Angeles in 2013, and the first thing she looked for was boba, the bubble tea beverage that continues to spread in popularity around the world. She wanted to open up a shop that would offer more variety — one that would bring all of her favorites into one place — and one of Tongol's obsessions was the Korean corn dog, which are typically deep fried and coated in sugar with lavish flavor combinations.

"I said since we don't have it here in Iowa, I should bring it here to my store," Tongol told me.

Opening up Naughtea represents a career shift for Tongol, after her time at the Pella Corp., for a dream that was years in the making.

"Seeing the vision come to life was fantastic," said manager Anthony McClendon, who Tongol invited to join Naughtea after they worked together at Pella.

On opening day, I plotted to be the first customer in the shop, ever, but I got beat out by a few who were more courageous than me and ended up being customer No. 7 or so. I stood in line behind an expert on the local bubble tea scene and a family who was trying it for the first time as I scanned the menu for what I wanted to try.

A slate of who's-whos in Ankeny politics and business made their way in to check it out as I settled on my choices: a corn dog battered with fried potatoes and one encrusted with Flamin' Hot Cheetos, both stuffed with mozzarella. I'd wash them down with my boba go-to, a purple and nutty taro bubble tea that's reminiscent of Blue Moon ice cream or the milk left in a bowl of Lucky Charms.

While I waited, I impressed myself by being able to name a (charitable) half of the K-Pop artists and groups in music videos playing on the TV, years after my own K-Pop-on-repeat phase. Naughtea continues to center K-Pop fandom with events and merch.

The corn dogs, by the way, were delicious.

Tongol said the community reaction has been great so far as she settles into the flow of her first business.

I've committed myself in the new year to making a concerted effort to try new places for food and bev, like the new Mayalu Coffee Shop on the south side, 4226 Fleur Drive, with a beautiful mural inside by a local student that blends references to Nepal and Des Moines and Waveland Cafe , 4708 University Ave., which is officially the 10/10 brunch I've been looking for.

I also have my eye on a pie shop in downtown Bondurant, Home Slice Homemade Pies , 106 Main St. S.E., that several people have raved about to me. Feel free to let me know where else I should go in 2023.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register can't resist a new novelty dish. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_ .

Our Des Moines

Our Des Moines is a weekly feature on an interesting person, place or happening in the Des Moines metro, the kind of gems that make central Iowa a special place. Have an idea for this series? Contact sstapleton@registermedia.com .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Our Des Moines: Get to know the new Korean corn dogs and boba teas in Ankeny

