Mississippi high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 1/24/23
Get the latest Mississippi girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
breezynews.com
Egg Bowl Trophy coming to Kosciusko
The Egg Bowl Trophy is coming to Kosciusko. The trophy will be on display Thursday, Feb. 2 at The Guitar Academy beginning at 6:00 pm during The Bulldog Family Celebration hosted by the Attala County Chapter of the Mississippi State Alumni Association. Also appearing at the event will be Attala...
Four Mississippi groups honored for community impact
Mississippi State is honoring four outreach projects with the university’s fifth annual Community Engagement Awards. Winners for 2022 were awarded in three categories, including community-engaged service; scholarship of engagement; and community-engaged teaching and learning. Winning projects receive $3,000, and honorable mention projects receive $750 to further their engagements. The...
breezynews.com
New Executive Director For Helping Hands
The Attala County Helping Hands Ministries’ Board of Directors recently selected Jacqueline Winters as its new Executive Director. Winters succeeds Scott Carson who completed his tenure at the end of 2022. As Executive Director, Winters will oversee operations at the organization’s distribution center and its thrift shop. A...
breezynews.com
The Parents’ Campaign to hold MAEP meeting in Kosciusko
The Parents’ Campaign wild hold an MAEP meeting in Kosciusko. That meeting is set for Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center beginning at 6:00 pm. The Parents’ Campaign is a grassroots network that advocates for quality public education in Mississippi. During this meeting, representatives will...
jambands
Widespread Panic to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with Two Nights in Mississippi
Hot off the heels of their Panic en la Playa event at the Hard Rock Hotel Cancún in Q.R., Mexico, Widespread Panic have announced two shows set for Memorial Day Weekend at the Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, Miss., set for May 27 and 28. — The freshly announced two-night stand marks the latest addition to Widespread Panic’s 2023 touring schedule, which includes a sold-out three-night run at DPAC in Durham, N.C., on Feb. 9, 10. and 11; two three-night stints in March: Las Vegas and St. Augustine, Fla., on March 3-5 and 24-26, respectively; and a six-night run at Austin, Texas’ The Moody Theater on April 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 and 22.
WAPT
Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
breezynews.com
Pain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight
It’s costing you an extra 28-cents a gallon—or more– to fill up your car compared to two weeks ago. That’s how much the average price for gas has risen across Mississippi. AAA says we’re now back near the price we were paying in mid-November with the statewide average at $3.16. In Neshoba County, prices have jumped about 35 cents in the past two weeks with the average price up about 33 cents in Leake County and about 30 cents in Attala County. Despite the increases, the auto club says Texas is the only state with cheaper gas prices right now.
breezynews.com
An Accident with Injuries, Alarms, and Illegal Parking in Attala
5:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an interior motion alarm at the Regions Bank on Veteran’s Memorial Drive,. 6:17 a.m. – Attala Despites performed a welfare check at a residence on Walnut Grove. 8:47 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the request for assist a person who...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
breezynews.com
Homicide on Hwy 12 Late Sunday Evening
BreezyNews has learned of a homicide that occurred late Sunday evening on Hwy 12 West in Sallis between Attala Road 4121 and Attala Road 4207. We will update with more information as soon as it is released.
kicks96news.com
Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba
DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0. KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $3,000. MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD. Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000. JONATHAN MYERS,...
wcbi.com
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
breezynews.com
Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests
ANTHONY A MANSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, KPD. Bond $1,000. NICHOLAS L PERTEET, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $5,000. JACKSON C QUICK, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25, $674.25. CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of...
Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County aggravated assault trial ends in a mistrial
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County assault trial ends with a hung jury resulting in a mistrial. Charron Calvert is accused of stabbing a co-worker in June 2021. The Columbus man was indicted for aggravated assault by an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury. Starkville police said the incident...
wcbi.com
Three people in Oktibbeha County indicted for aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people in Oktibbeha County are accused of beating a man with a bat. April Kellum, Stacy Jones, and Tommie Wren have all been indicted for aggravated assault. The alleged incident happened July 17 of last year at a home on Sturgis West Point...
