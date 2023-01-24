Read full article on original website
Red state Democrat doesn't 'lift a finger' against Biden policies ravaging his citizens: GOP governor hopeful
Republican Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles accused the state's Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, of being unwilling to "lift a finger" to stand up to the president.
A Trump-Endorsed Attorney General in Kentucky Hopes to Unite Republicans in Campaign for Governor
In a race that is sure to draw national attention in 2023, Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his campaign to become the state's next governor. Should Cameron win the Republican Primary for Governor, he will face incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.
Tim Kaine leaves Democrats in suspense
The Virginia senator is expected to announce on Friday whether we'll run for a third term in 2024.
Biden Promotes Bipartisan Victories as Divisions Roil the Republican Party
COVINGTON, Ky. — President Joe Biden delivered a celebration of bipartisan achievement alongside the Senate’s top Republican on Wednesday, even as House Republicans continued their chaotic debate over who can best wage partisan warfare against his administration.
Beshear has 61% approval rating at start of reelection year
A new poll shows Gov. Andy Beshear with a 61% approval rating as he heads into a reelection year. He leads Republican challengers in hypothetical head-to-head matchups.
