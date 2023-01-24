KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Fishing Show & Expo is happening all weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center. This show has been held in Knoxville for over 30 years. Enjoy everything and anything fishing with over 100 vendors and exhibits and several seminars held by pro-anglers. The show takes place Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 and are purchased at the door.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO