Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Related
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40 Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Knoxville...
WATE
New, noninvasive treatment plan available at Heelex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Put your best foot forward and walk into Heelex Podiatry for all your medical needs. Whether it be simple pain or something bigger, the help that you need is right around the corner. Heelex Podiatry has a new partnership that is a non-surgical and painless...
East Tennessee woman gets money back after thief drains her bank account
More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained.
wvlt.tv
Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
$40K solar system bought by Monroe County couple doesn’t work, company not responding
A couple in Monroe County wants to know why their expensive solar system doesn't work. They've tried to get answers from their solar contractor, but they get no response.
KFD works North Knoxville house fire
Knoxville Fire investigators are working to determine a cause in an early Thursday morning house fire.
WBIR
Nonverbal teenager shares story of adversity in his own words
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2010, Peyton Culver was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. He was only two years old. His parents, Caryn and Chad, said he could not communicate until he was 10 years old. "Being in his adolescent years, not being able to communicate at all, I...
WBIR
10About Town: A fishing show, ChocolateFest and a Chinese New Year Festival
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Fishing Show & Expo is happening all weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center. This show has been held in Knoxville for over 30 years. Enjoy everything and anything fishing with over 100 vendors and exhibits and several seminars held by pro-anglers. The show takes place Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 and are purchased at the door.
thesmokies.com
What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story
Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
wvlt.tv
Campers should prepare for high winds
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - High winds can be dangerous for people camping. Officials with campgrounds in the area said if you are prepared, it will be a lot better. It is a slower time of year in Great Smoky Mountains with only a handful of campgrounds open in and out of the park.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville leaders approve ban on tethering dogs unsupervised, animal center speaks up
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city council members approved a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night, following nearly two hours of discussion and amendments. The current city ordinance allows it, but the Knoxville Animal Welfare Alliance wanted to change that and brought the issue up...
Knoxville dad gives blood in honor of daughter with childhood cancer
A few minutes in a chair at MEDIC Regional Blood Center amounting to a life saving donation for one Knoxville dad.
Just one resource center is available outside Knoxville, as 3,500 people experience homelessness in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — According to the 2022 Knox County Homelessness Report, about 3,500 people are experiencing homelessness on any given night in the county. About 1,200 of those people are in the city of Knoxville and the rest are spread throughout the county. It's been a growing problem...
iheart.com
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for a reason. Whether you prefer yours on-the-go with a tasty sandwich with eggs and bacon or as a full spread with pancakes, biscuits and gravy and omelettes, it's a great way to start your day off right with some good food.
Sevier Co. searching for 4 endangered runaway teens who may be traveling together
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for four endangered teenagers who ran away Wednesday. Deputies believe the four know each other and said they are possibly traveling together in a red 1996 Chevy S-10 pickup truck with a Tennessee tag 559BJNY. The four are...
WBIR
Knoxville nonprofit struggles to find a second chance after car crashes into building
Safe Haven works to provide resources for people trying to find sustainable housing and stay off the streets. After the crash, nobody could stay in the building.
'My jaw kind of hit the floor' | UT student speaks out as finding housing remains a concern for many
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As thousands of University of Tennessee students returned to campus this week for the spring semester, housing remains a source of stress for many. Having grown up in Knoxville, soon-to-be sophomore Karsten Hoglund is all Vol, but his hopes for a picture-perfect experience at UT recently fell apart.
wvlt.tv
Why your power bill might be higher this month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
Downtown Knoxville welcomed 18 new businesses in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2022, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance said the area welcomed 18 new businesses. "It's a fun area to come to," said Michele Hummel, the group's executive director. "It's very vibrant with a lot of activities to do for families, for young professionals, girls night out." The...
Savings Check Up helps Knox County seniors save big headed into 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s segment with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging, Angela Bartlett spoke about the Savings Check Up that is available for older adults looking to save in Knox County. Bartlett said public and private benefits can be a lifeline to helping low-income people with Medicare age well. However, […]
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0