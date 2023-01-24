ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40 Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Knoxville...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WATE

New, noninvasive treatment plan available at Heelex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Put your best foot forward and walk into Heelex Podiatry for all your medical needs. Whether it be simple pain or something bigger, the help that you need is right around the corner. Heelex Podiatry has a new partnership that is a non-surgical and painless...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Nonverbal teenager shares story of adversity in his own words

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2010, Peyton Culver was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. He was only two years old. His parents, Caryn and Chad, said he could not communicate until he was 10 years old. "Being in his adolescent years, not being able to communicate at all, I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: A fishing show, ChocolateFest and a Chinese New Year Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Fishing Show & Expo is happening all weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center. This show has been held in Knoxville for over 30 years. Enjoy everything and anything fishing with over 100 vendors and exhibits and several seminars held by pro-anglers. The show takes place Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 and are purchased at the door.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story

Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Campers should prepare for high winds

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - High winds can be dangerous for people camping. Officials with campgrounds in the area said if you are prepared, it will be a lot better. It is a slower time of year in Great Smoky Mountains with only a handful of campgrounds open in and out of the park.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
iheart.com

This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for a reason. Whether you prefer yours on-the-go with a tasty sandwich with eggs and bacon or as a full spread with pancakes, biscuits and gravy and omelettes, it's a great way to start your day off right with some good food.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Why your power bill might be higher this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Downtown Knoxville welcomed 18 new businesses in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2022, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance said the area welcomed 18 new businesses. "It's a fun area to come to," said Michele Hummel, the group's executive director. "It's very vibrant with a lot of activities to do for families, for young professionals, girls night out." The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Savings Check Up helps Knox County seniors save big headed into 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s segment with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging, Angela Bartlett spoke about the Savings Check Up that is available for older adults looking to save in Knox County. Bartlett said public and private benefits can be a lifeline to helping low-income people with Medicare age well. However, […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy