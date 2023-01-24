Read full article on original website
Related
My mom upgraded her gas-powered Camry to a Tesla – how much it really costs to own an electric car
TESLA recently doubled a price cut for its $46,990 Model 3 sedan to $7,500 to spark interest in its 2023 inventory. After hearing his mom was considering upgrading her Toyota Camry to this electric sedan, a finance pro named Cole formed an in-depth comparison to see if a switch would be worth it.
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Frito Lay Shows Off Its New Tesla Semis - How Many Does It Have Now?
We see a picture of Frito Lay Tesla Semi Trucks. How many of these does Frito Lay have now and are they working well?. The Modesto Frito-Lay plant is seen showing off its Tesla Semi trucks with the word Tesla Semi on the parking space where the Tesla Semi resides.
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Industrial Distribution
Old Man's 400-MPH Car; CNH Workers Reject Offer; Deere Grants Right to Repair | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 101
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Best Used Cars for Under $10,000
If you are looking for a good used car that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 10 years, here are some used car models analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $10,000 right now. Looking for the...
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
A Tesla driver took a 6,392-mile road trip using Autopilot and Full Self-Driving software — there were some hiccups
Tim Heckman, a site reliability engineer, said the autonomous software is a "lifesaver" during long road trips, but also a "stressful drive" at times.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0