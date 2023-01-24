Read full article on original website
61 NJ Lottery prizes of $1M or more — where they were sold
Not one New Jersey retailer sold a jackpot-winning ticket for any Powerball or Mega Millions drawing in 2022, but players throughout the state still managed to claim 61 prizes worth $1,000,000 or more across several New Jersey Lottery games. The agency on Wednesday released an interactive map (below) so you...
Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State
The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State. On Friday, Jan. 13, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was hit. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn. The prize is $1.348 billion with $723.5 million in cash, which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game!
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as $31M jackpot is won in Mass.
UPDATE: Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. gas station. A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Jersey for Tuesday night’s drawing. The lucky second-prize ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose where the ticket was sold later Wednesday.
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate
❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
Here’s how much you need to earn to be in the top 1% in New Jersey
Just about everybody dreams about being rich; but, what constitutes “rich” , especially in a high income state like New Jersey? It turns out that where you live has a great deal to do with what is considered rich. The folks at Smart Asset crunched the numbers and...
Coughlin Pushes to Raise NJ’s Minimum SNAP Benefit
WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19th Dist.) wants to raise New Jersey’s monthly “SNAP” benefit from $50 to $95, helping the state’s neediest families put food on their tables. Coughlin’s bill (A5086) would nearly double minimum monthly payments for lower-income recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), part of the Assembly Speaker’s ongoing anti-hunger initiatives. “This is an opportunity for New Jersey to make a strong statement that we will to continue to lead the nation in fighting food insecurity, and make a difference in so many lives,” Coughlin said. His bill is scheduled for a full Assembly vote...
Top New Jersey News for Thursday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Murphy and Oliver get new rides with pandemic relief funds. The state is now detailing how Murphy and Democrats spent billions in COVID relief money. ⬛ 2 failing grades for NJ in new report card on tobacco control. The...
WINNERS: Lucky NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K
Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for the Wednesday, Jan. 25, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Monmouth County: Quick Chek #151, 4253 US Highway 9, Howell; and. Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355...
New study: New Jersey is a top rated road trip state
🚗 A new study ranks NJ as one of the best road trip states in the nation. 🚗 The Garden State gets a top road safety rating. 🚗 The study finds NJ has 11.3 attractions per 100 miles. Are you ready to do some traveling in 2023?
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
More than 60 lottery prizes of $1 million or more sold in NJ in 2022: Where they were bought
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Lottery players raked it in last year, with 61 prizes worth $1 million or more sold in New Jersey, officials said Wednesday. No player in New Jersey won a Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot, but there were 25 second-tier tickets worth $1,000,000 sold. Seven of those players won even more with […]
Big Mega Millions winner hits $31 million jackpot: See where the lucky ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — We have a winner!. One lucky ticket sold in Massachusetts just hit the $31 million jackpot in Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing. There were also winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Florida and New Jersey. Here in Ohio, there were thousands of other smaller prizes...
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K
The number of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually has shot up significantly in many New Jersey towns over the past 10 years. The sports betting community platform OLBG has analyzed U.S. Census data to determine which municipalities in the Garden State have the greatest number of homes with incomes of more than $200,000.
Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ
Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
NJ drivers, a $15 item could avoid a $1,000 ticket this winter
Sure we haven't had much snow this winter, but February is looming and could be saying, "Hold my beer." When snow hits this or any other winter in New Jersey, it's a pain to deal with. Even just to get out of your driveway you have to clear that snow off your car. When you don't get all of it there could be big consequences.
Redditors who left NJ tell you what you’ll miss if you leave
People are fleeing New Jersey like they’re running from a burning building, or at least that’s what we always hear. But every time we talk about people leaving New Jersey, we get a pretty significant number of people calling in on the air talking about how they left and then came back.
NJ drivers are keeping cars much longer
Call me a dork. (OK, you probably already do. Let me think.) Call me corny. But I had a cool little moment with my car on Tuesday. I was heading to an appointment when I noticed my odometer was on 169,990 miles. This place was still more than 10 miles away so I knew it was going to turn over to 170,000 miles on this trip. No, not exactly a round number. But still kind of cool. So when it got close I carefully got into the right lane and briefly recorded it as it happened.
Murphy gets sweet new ride using NJ COVID $$
💲 Murphy and Oliver get new rides with pandemic relief funds. 💲 First details of how NJ spend Federal relief money. 💲 State Sen. says "WTF?" Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver both got sweet new rides that were paid for with federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Thursday NJ weather: Rain is gone, wind still blows
That's a wrap on New Jersey's sixth storm system of the month of January. Six mainly soggy, not very wintry, storms. We did pick up about 2 inches of snow in NW NJ on Wednesday. Along with a widespread inch-plus of rain and wind gusts up to 53 mph. Even though we did not get buried in snow, this was quite a potent, nasty storm.
