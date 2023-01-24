ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State

The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State. On Friday, Jan. 13, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was hit. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn. The prize is $1.348 billion with $723.5 million in cash, which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game!
MAINE STATE
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate

❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
Coughlin Pushes to Raise NJ’s Minimum SNAP Benefit

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19th Dist.) wants to raise New Jersey’s monthly “SNAP” benefit from $50 to $95, helping the state’s neediest families put food on their tables. Coughlin’s bill (A5086) would nearly double minimum monthly payments for lower-income recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), part of the Assembly Speaker’s ongoing anti-hunger initiatives. “This is an opportunity for New Jersey to make a strong statement that we will to continue to lead the nation in fighting food insecurity, and make a difference in so many lives,” Coughlin said. His bill is scheduled for a full Assembly vote...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Top New Jersey News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Murphy and Oliver get new rides with pandemic relief funds. The state is now detailing how Murphy and Democrats spent billions in COVID relief money. ⬛ 2 failing grades for NJ in new report card on tobacco control. The...
NEW JERSEY STATE
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ

🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K

The number of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually has shot up significantly in many New Jersey towns over the past 10 years. The sports betting community platform OLBG has analyzed U.S. Census data to determine which municipalities in the Garden State have the greatest number of homes with incomes of more than $200,000.
CLIFTON, NJ
Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ

Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ drivers, a $15 item could avoid a $1,000 ticket this winter

Sure we haven't had much snow this winter, but February is looming and could be saying, "Hold my beer." When snow hits this or any other winter in New Jersey, it's a pain to deal with. Even just to get out of your driveway you have to clear that snow off your car. When you don't get all of it there could be big consequences.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ drivers are keeping cars much longer

Call me a dork. (OK, you probably already do. Let me think.) Call me corny. But I had a cool little moment with my car on Tuesday. I was heading to an appointment when I noticed my odometer was on 169,990 miles. This place was still more than 10 miles away so I knew it was going to turn over to 170,000 miles on this trip. No, not exactly a round number. But still kind of cool. So when it got close I carefully got into the right lane and briefly recorded it as it happened.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Murphy gets sweet new ride using NJ COVID $$

💲 Murphy and Oliver get new rides with pandemic relief funds. 💲 First details of how NJ spend Federal relief money. 💲 State Sen. says "WTF?" Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver both got sweet new rides that were paid for with federal COVID-19 relief funds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Thursday NJ weather: Rain is gone, wind still blows

That's a wrap on New Jersey's sixth storm system of the month of January. Six mainly soggy, not very wintry, storms. We did pick up about 2 inches of snow in NW NJ on Wednesday. Along with a widespread inch-plus of rain and wind gusts up to 53 mph. Even though we did not get buried in snow, this was quite a potent, nasty storm.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Princeton, NJ
