nwestiowa.com
Dordt grad presents artistic journey
SIOUX CENTER—In a special presentation and demonstration at the Sioux Center Public Library on Jan. 17, illustrator Joe Hoksbergen told the audience a bit about himself, his journey as an artist and some drawing tricks. An illustrator for more than a dozen books, including the “Good News for Little...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center sports complex grand opening
SIOUX CENTER—The American State Bank Sports Complex was filled with people for its grand opening ceremony Friday. The special event and ribbon cutting welcoming the Sioux Center facility into the community featured city and Dordt University speakers, as well as Iowa Economic Development director Debi Durham. The 117,500-square-foot facility,...
nwestiowa.com
Moon River Auto takes off on former family property
DOON—Sometimes things have a funny way of turning out. Moon River Auto, founded by Dalton Lems in 2013, was running out of room as a salvage business and needed to relocate to a property that could handle its volume of parts inventory. “My dad used to own the original...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Myer updates on two Sheldon positions
SHELDON—Sheldon School District superintendent Cory Myer provided updates on two positions that will have a direct impact on the future of Sheldon High School during the monthly board of education meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11. The board also approved Myer’s plan to make up the snow days that piled up...
nwestiowa.com
Former Hartley man sentenced to prison
SIOUX CITY—A 35-year-old former rural Hartley man was sentenced Jan. 20 to more than a year in federal prison. Joe Edward Ripka of Spencer had pleaded guilty Aug. 1 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He previously was...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man charged for OWI and more
LARCHWOOD—A 51-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, in Larchwood on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and dark window or windshield. The arrest of Matthew John Mossefin stemmed from the stop of a...
nwestiowa.com
S-O district talks making up snow days
SIBLEY—The Sibley-Ocheyedan School District board dug into the impending impact of the winter weather on the school calendar and possibly the daily class schedule during its meeting Monday, Jan. 16. “We are built on an hours calendar so we have a lot more flexibility than if we were on...
nwestiowa.com
B & B Gates and Supply
DOON—A recurring theme with Doon-area homegrown businesses is they started in someone’s backyard or basement and eventually the demand for their product or service simply required a move elsewhere. Such was the case for Barry and Patty Pollema, owners of B & B Gates & Supply. “I’ve been...
nwestiowa.com
Live music warms up Winter Games
Roof Garden Ballroom hosts The Pork Tornadoes and Frankie Ballard. Live music has a long history in the Iowa Great Lakes and it doesn’t end when the summer comes to a close. During the University of Okoboji Winter Games there can be concerts found at many locations and the Roof Garden Ballroom will be bringing a pair of acts to the stage on consecutive nights.
nwestiowa.com
Joseph is first 2023 baby born in Sheldon
SHELDON—The first baby born in 2023 at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center happened at about the same time as the start of the first snowstorm of the year. Joseph Alessandro Paz Montenegro was born at about 1:43 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Sanford Sheldon as snow was coming down outside of the hospital room.
nwestiowa.com
Three hurt in Sheldon intersection crash
SHELDON—Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash about 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the intersection of Seventh Street and Ninth Avenue in Sheldon. Eighteen-year-old Reegan Ann Fischer of Sheldon was driving west on Seventh Street when her 2016 Kia Forte struck a southbound 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Timothy Allan Linn of Sibley, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested on insurance fraud charge
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, on an O’Brien County warrant for insurance fraud — presenting false information. The arrest of Meranda Lynn Miller stemmed from her making “false statements in regard to existing automobile insurance coverage, with the intent to receive insurance benefits to which she was not entitled,” according to the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
nwestiowa.com
Inwood man hurt in crash west of Lester
LESTER—A 38-year-old Inwood man was injured in a one-vehicle crash about 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Lester. Christopher James Driesen was driving west when his 2016 Buick Regal went into the south ditch of Highway 9 about two miles west of Lester, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for supplying alcohol
SHELDON—A 31-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, on charges of supplying alcohol to a person under legal age and possession of an open container of alcohol as a passenger. The arrest of Alisa Lucille Lewchuk stemmed from her being found in possession of open...
nwestiowa.com
Soup's on
Fuel up for a weekend of fun with the Chili Cook-Off It might be chilly outside, but things will be heating up at the Dickinson County Expo Center in Spirit Lake on Friday, Jan. 27. The University of Okoboji Winter Games will host their annual Chili Cook-Off event from 5-7...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI after crash
SHELDON—A 72-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of James Dean Ringheimer stemmed from an investigation of a rollover accident about 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on the 3400 mile of Monroe Avenue about two miles south of Sheldon, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Sheldon
SHELDON—A Sheldon man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, north of Sheldon High School. Sixty-three-year-old Charles Leroy Johnson had a walk signal and was walking across Highway 60 when he was struck by a 2006 Buick Rendezvous driven by 15-year-old Trevan Michael Schrader of Sheldon who was traveling north on 19th Avenue and attempting to turn west onto the highway, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
McEldowney given Admin of the Year award
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center School District superintendent Gary McEldowney was awarded Administrator of the Year by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association during half-time of the Sioux Center and George-Little Rock boys basketball game Jan. 13. The award recognizes school administrators for their work “promoting sportsmanship, ideals, competition and...
nwestiowa.com
Hudson woman arrested after hitting man
HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old Hudson, SD, woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23, on a Sioux County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kortnie Michele Brown stemmed from her striking a Hawarden man with a closed hand causing injury during an argument about...
