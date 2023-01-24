Oakland shooting: Eight shot, one killed in California’s third mass shooting in as many days

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Seven people died and an eighth was injured Monday afternoon in a pair of shootings in Half Moon Bay. The shootings happened at a farm and another location, according to The Associated Press. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said authorities arrested Chunli Zhao, 67, hours after the shootings after he was found in the parking lot of the sheriff’s office police substation in Half Moon Bay.

