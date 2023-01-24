Read full article on original website
WJCL
Impact Weather Day: Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The next round of showers and thunderstorms is lurking for midweek. Wednesday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. A warm front will lift north through southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry Wednesday morning. This will allow warmer and more humid air to arrive ahead of an advancing cold front. By late morning to early afternoon, temperatures will reach the low 70s in and around Savannah.
WJCL
City of Tybee Island to consider allowing dogs on designated areas of beach during winter season
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — ABOVE: Your Thursday Morning Headlines. Tybee Island is considering a new piece of legislation called "Wagging Winter Wednesdays." This bill would allow all residents and guest to walk their dogs on Tybee beaches on Wednesdays between Nov. 1 and March 1. A designated area on...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in. 2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival When: […]
WJCL
City of Statesboro transforms vacant lot to Art Park
STATESBORO, Ga. — The city of Statesboro making use of a long vacant lot. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
As egg prices soar, local businesses feel the impact
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Egg prices are hurting just about everyone’s pockets, including bakery and restaurant owners. According to NBC, the national average cost of eggs has doubled in the last two years, with prices climbing to almost $10. Owner of Unforgettable Bakery in Savannah, Belinda Baptiste, says she has felt the pinch. “Can’t get […]
allongeorgia.com
Lobster Dogs Food Truck at Georgia Southern Jan 27 and Tractor Supply Feb 2
Lobster Dogs Food Truck is returning to Statesboro this Friday, January 27 at Georgia Southern’s Student Union Building, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm and Thursday, February 2 at Tractor Supply, 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm. Menu items to choose from are rolls with lobster, crab, or shrimp...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Effingham County (GA) Fire Rescue Opening Two New Stations
Effingham County Fire Rescue’s new Station 13, just south of the roundabout on GA Hwy 119 in Guyton, is almost ready for occupancy, the department announced on Facebook Jan. 20. The department is waiting for a signal from the contractor. It has hopes of a February move-in date. Capt....
WJCL
'It can give us many more years of great service': Savannah landmark globe gets a makeover
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An iconic Savannah landmark is getting a facelift. The iconic globe that sits along Derenne Avenue right before Abercorn Street has stood in the spot since the 1950s. With all the recent construction going on in the area, many wondered what would happen to the globe.
Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this year to consult on the project while it’s still in the design phase. The Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge opened in 1991 and spans the Savannah River at the Georgia-Florida line. Cargo ships passing Savannah’s downtown riverfront must sail under the bridge to reach the Port of Savannah. The plan is to raise the bridge while also replacing its decades-old suspension cables in the same project, Andrew Hoenig, a DOT construction program manager, told the agency’s board Thursday. He estimated construction costs would be between $150 million and $175 million.
House fire in Statesboro destroys home
Statesboro and Bulloch firefighters responded to a house fire in the city of Statesboro on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. When firefighters arrived they reported flames were visible from the home. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Fire and Bulloch County Fire to the 200 block of Church street in the city...
wtoc.com
Developers try again to propose rezoning in Georgetown, development of almost 400 homes
GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTOC) - Landmark 24 is trying to rezone about 100 acres of land off Wild Heron Rd. to residential. Wednesday night was all about Landmark 24 developers addressing residents’ concerns and reiterating their plans, but the community’s biggest frustrations are traffic, safety and the potential impact on the school system.
wtoc.com
Chatham County 911 director provides details on emergency calls following deadly crash on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s 911 director has provided an update after a deadly crash last week at Ogeechee and Chief O.F. Love roads. A woman who stopped to help told WTOC that she had problems contacting 911. She said she failed to reach an operator on her first call. On the second try, she said a Ft. Stewart operator answered.
WJCL
Savannah native named as new director of Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a Savannah native to lead the Coastal Health District. Dr. Bonzo Reddick will now lead the agency, which covers public health programs in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. WJCL 22 News spoke with...
WJCL
Update: Missing 12-year-old Savannah girl found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update: She has returned home safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing child. Joshallyn Huckleberry, 12, was last seen Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of E. 38th Street. She is described as 5...
WJCL
Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
WJCL
2 new additions to Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For history buffs, two new additions to Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum are a real thrill. There is a new U.S.S. Savannah ship replica and a new art exhibit and both are on display at the museum. “This is our first model in 10 years...
yourislandnews.com
Save Beaufort County by demanding controlled growth
To many (perhaps most?) residential citizens of Beaufort County, it should be becoming quite evident that our county is steadily becoming overdeveloped. It’s been in the works for a long time, but development here now seems feral. The massive power poles and the tree butchering accommodating their power lines,...
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Hampton Station to welcome two new restaurants
Scout’s Doughnuts to open Upstate storefront … Hampton Station to welcome Waffle Drop, Bourbon St. Restaurant & Craft Tavern … and Silos Brewing Co. to host steak cookoff and festival. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Jan. 27.
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s/Candler to break ground on Richmond Hill campus in February
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders say they’ll break ground on a new Richmond Hill campus at the end of next month. The project will be built near the new Heartwood Development which is expected to have 10,000 homes in 25 years. After three years of...
