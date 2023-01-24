Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
Who Owns Polestar Cars?
Polestar is a newcomer that nevertheless has quite the storied history with Volvo and high performance cars. As an OEM, Polestar is less than a decade old, with a fresh look and premium image bolstered by a lineup of fast electrified cars and SUVs. Despite that, the backing of Volvo as a parent company gives Polestar a maturity and level of experience that is absent from the EV startups with a similar corporate aesthetic. Their vehicles are largely designed in Sweden and built in China, at a brand new manufacturing facility.
electrek.co
A mysterious 2023 electric sedan teased by Polestar, Volvo maker [Video]
The owner of Polestar and Volvo brands, Geely, is teasing a new electric sedan set to debut later this year officially. Polestar and Volvo maker teases new electric sedan. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, or Geely as it’s commonly referred to, is a massive Chinese company with majority ownership in several prominent global automakers like Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
Carscoops
Volvo CEO Confirms EX30 Small Electric SUV Debut For This June
According to Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars, the upcoming EX30 will debut on June 15, and go into production before the end of 2023. Volvo hopes that the smallest member of its future EV range will help them expand to a younger demographic, thanks to its more affordable price tag.
Top Speed
An Automotive Leader Believes EV SUVs Are Doomed
Particularly in North America, but also in international markets, the boom in SUVs knows no end. Since the turn of the millennium, their share of the overall market has been steadily increasing, at first more slowly, then more and more rapidly. And in recent years the first victims of this development have become visible as many well-known manufacturers, such as Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen, have parted with established mid-size sedans in order to be able to fully surf the growing SUV wave. Even though the growth in market share has slowed somewhat in recent years, SUV sales figures are still likely to shape the next few decades. So it would be a bold bet for an automaker to predict an end to the SUV craze. But the head of French carmaker Citroën is doing just that, and in doing so is also kicking off a debate about where SUV design is likely to go in the coming years.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
Autoweek.com
1976 Dodge Sportsman Actually a Sensible Station Wagon
Under Lee Iacocca's watch, the Chrysler Corporation revolutionized the American family-hauler universe by creating a spacious, economical small van based on the front-wheel-drive K Platform. Before that time, though, Detroit offered large families sedan-based station wagons in various sizes, jouncy military-style trucks, and great big boxy passenger vans. Though a...
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
insideevs.com
Geely Teases New Large Electric Sedan Before 2023 Debut
Even though SUVs are popular in China and are as much of a status symbol as they are everywhere else around the world, a big sedan is still the ultimate expression of automotive luxury for the Chinese premium car buyer. Geely is getting ready to reveal its interpretation of a big, imposing sedan, which it hopes will steer these buyers away from German and Japanese brands.
insideevs.com
Ford's Boxy Medium-Size EV SUV Spotted Hiding VW MEB Underpinnings
Last year, Ford announced plans to have nine new all-electric vehicles on sale in Europe by 2024. Some of these EVs, such as the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, E-Transit Custom and E-Tourneo Custom have already been unveiled, but five more are awaiting their launch, including two MEB-based crossovers, the Puma EV, and the e-Transit Courier/e-Tourneo Courier.
Truth About Cars
Junkyard Find: 1978 Chevrolet LUV
Small Japanese pickups became increasingly popular in North America as the 1970s went on, with plenty of Hiluxes and 520s/ 620s rolling out of Toyota and Datsun showrooms. Detroit wanted some of that minitruck money, and so each of the Big Three turned to a Japanese partner to make it happen. Today's Junkyard Find is the GM player in that game, found in a self-service boneyard near Reno, Nevada.
ktalnews.com
Volvo EX30 subcompact electric crossover debuts mid-June
Volvo is working on an electric crossover to slot in below the C40 and XC40 Recharge compact duo. The newcomer was teased during last November’s reveal of the 2024 EX90 mid-size electric SUV, and Volvo CEO Jim Rowan last month tentatively confirmed it will be called the EX30. Rowan...
Audi S3 Facelift Spied During Cold-Weather Development
The whole Audi A3 family has refreshed styling on the way. This gallery catches the mildly sporty S3 hatchback testing in the snow. The S3 wears a revised front fascia that now has two stacked openings and trapezoidal inlets in the corners. The bar in the middle of the grille appears to be larger. The headlights are the same shape but have new graphics inside of the lamps.
Ars Technica
General Motors is investigating small EV “party” trucks
After years of insisting that truck buyers are demanding larger and larger vehicles, automakers have seen the light and understand that many people want smaller, more efficient pickups. Maybe. Hot on the heels of the explosive sales of the Ford Maverick and the relatively good sales of the Hyundai Santa...
Ars Technica
Get your first look at the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus’ first tablet
OnePlus is scheduled to launch the OnePlus 11 smartphone internationally on February 7, but it looks like a big surprise is coming along with that event: OnePlus' first tablet. On the event teaser page for the US, a new banner image features the upcoming phone and earbuds sitting on a big tablet. On the event's Indian page, there's even a new tab for the "OnePlus Pad" and an extra picture.
Renesas Introduces New Gate Driver IC for IGBTs and SiC MOSFETs Driving EV Inverters
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a new gate driver IC that is designed to drive high-voltage power devices such as IGBTs (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) and SiC (Silicon Carbide) MOSFETs for electric vehicle (EV) inverters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005181/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ford to cut 3,200 jobs in Europe and move some work to US
Most of roles are in Germany but others could fall at sites in Belgium and UK, say reports
Volvo Cars recalls over 106K cars worldwide
Volvo Cars is recalling approximately 106,900 cars worldwide, including multiple 2023 models. The automaker said it was already contacting affected owners.
Comments / 0