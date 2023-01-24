ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COULD THE CANADIENS BE HEADING OVERSEAS IN THE NEAR FUTURE? GARY BETTMAN HAS HIS SAY

The NHL's Global Series has been a staple at the start of each season and it appears that in the near future, the league's oldest team, the Montreal Canadiens, will be heading overseas. After his press conference in Montreal on Tuesday, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman spoke with TVA...
Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
5 Takeaways From Jets’ Season-Long 5-Game Road Trip

The Winnipeg Jets just finished their longest road trip of the season, a five-game swing that saw them face three Canadian teams in a row before heading Stateside for a pair. They finished the road trip 2-3-0, losing two, then winning two, then losing one, but still sit second place in the Central Division with a 31-17-1 record.

