Vintage Victoria Azarenka too much for Jessica Pegula in Australia

Victoria Azarenka eliminated Jessica Pegula, the top remaining seed in the women's singles draw, in a straight sets win on Tuesday to return to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since 2013. Azarenka, a two-time winner of this Grand Slam, won 67 percent of her first serves and...
Australian Open WTA Semi-final day Preview: Rybakina v Azarenka, Sabalenka v Linette

Two matches that will decide who will contest the WTA final of the Australian Open will be played on Thursday and we have the potential for some history happening. The first semi-final will feature Aryna Sabalenka take on Magda Linette. Both of these players have had incredible runs at this event but it's rather expected of Sabalenka. Linette surprised many but it's unlikely she'll get the job done once more. She will battle hard but Sabalenka has the tools and confidence to win the match. She also has experience having played in a couple of semi-finals before.
Azarenka's renewed focus key to her run in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is focused only on the present. It's a focus that has landed her in her first semifinal in Melbourne for the first time in a decade. On Tuesday night, Azarenka, now 33, beat No.3 Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1. The victory sets...
Look: Leaked Video Shows Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Incident

Earlier this week, the feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour reached new heights. While golfers from both leagues seldom play in the same events, the Dubai Desert Classic provided that opportunity this week. It resulted in one of the first LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour golfer incidents. During a practice ...
