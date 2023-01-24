Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"She was pressuring me constantly the whole time" - Pegula opens up on painful Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Azarenka
Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula said Victoria Azarenka took away her biggest weapon and admitted that it was hard for her to put any pressure on the Belarusian. The third seed suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to world No.24 Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinal. "Hitting the ball deep, taking it...
Sporting News
'It took me 10 f------ years' - Victoria Azarenka opens up about decade-old incident with Sloane Stephens at Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka has recently revealed it's taken her "10 f------ years to get over" the incident with Sloane Stephens during a semi-final match in 2013 at Melbourne Park. On Tuesday night, Azarenka booked herself another semi-final opportunity at the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam after...
tennisuptodate.com
Magda Linette keeps Cinderella story alive with stunning victory over Karolina Pliskova, advances to maiden Australian Open semifinal
The dream run continued for Magda Linette, as the unseeded Pole outplayed former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova to reach her first career Grand Slam semifinal at the 2023 Australian Open. Linette remained consistent in her 6-3 7-5 victory on Wednesday, matching her big-hitting opponent's power from the baseline. After an...
'No Way' - Rory McIlroy Claims Sergio Garcia Sergio Friendship Can't Be Rekindled
There is "no way" the former Ryder Cup partners will rekindle their friendship according to McIlroy
ng-sportingnews.com
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka live scores, updates, highlights, how to watch Australian Open semi final
Elena Rybakina and 24th seed Victoria Azarenka will face off in a do-or-die semi final on Thursday for a spot in the Australian Open final at Rod Laver Arena from 7:30pm. The duo have been near-faultless in the lead up to this match, dropping only three sets between them since the beginning of the tournament on January 16.
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy explains Patrick Reed dust-up in Dubai, says he was served with subpoena on Christmas Eve
Word went around Tuesday that Patrick Reed had thrown a golf tee at Rory McIlroy on the driving range at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy set the story straight on Wednesday, detailing the encounter and explaining why he was in no mood to speak with the former Masters champion.
Clayton News Daily
Vintage Victoria Azarenka too much for Jessica Pegula in Australia
Victoria Azarenka eliminated Jessica Pegula, the top remaining seed in the women's singles draw, in a straight sets win on Tuesday to return to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since 2013. Azarenka, a two-time winner of this Grand Slam, won 67 percent of her first serves and...
tennisuptodate.com
Australian Open WTA Semi-final day Preview: Rybakina v Azarenka, Sabalenka v Linette
Two matches that will decide who will contest the WTA final of the Australian Open will be played on Thursday and we have the potential for some history happening. The first semi-final will feature Aryna Sabalenka take on Magda Linette. Both of these players have had incredible runs at this event but it's rather expected of Sabalenka. Linette surprised many but it's unlikely she'll get the job done once more. She will battle hard but Sabalenka has the tools and confidence to win the match. She also has experience having played in a couple of semi-finals before.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Gauff, Garcia and Sakkari
The 2023 Dubai event will be the 23rd edition of the WTA event and it will run from the 19th to the 25th of February with a packed field of players due to the magnitude of the event. Dubai is a WTA 1000 event so it's not a surprise to...
wtatennis.com
Azarenka's renewed focus key to her run in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia -- Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is focused only on the present. It's a focus that has landed her in her first semifinal in Melbourne for the first time in a decade. On Tuesday night, Azarenka, now 33, beat No.3 Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1. The victory sets...
Look: Leaked Video Shows Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Incident
Earlier this week, the feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour reached new heights. While golfers from both leagues seldom play in the same events, the Dubai Desert Classic provided that opportunity this week. It resulted in one of the first LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour golfer incidents. During a practice ...
