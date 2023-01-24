Read full article on original website
California police identify gunman in attack that killed 10 people, injured 10 others in mass shooting
California authorities have identified the suspect who killed 10 people and injured 10 others during a Lunar New Year massacre in Monterey Park Saturday evening.
Monterey mass shooter who killed 10 people at California dance studio complained about students
Huu Can Tran, 72, who killed10 people at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, was remembered as being hostile toward his students and quick to get angry with his ex-wife.
Newsom calls out Fox News — as his meeting with shooting victims is interrupted by another massacre
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday was pulled away to be briefed on the state's second mass killing in three days while meeting with victims of the first one. Newsom met with victims of a weekend mass shooting at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall, where police say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran killed 11 and injured nine others before he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newsom's meeting was interrupted by shootings in Half Moon Bay, where seven Chinese farmworkers were killed in two separate locations, according to NBC Bay Area. 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, who was a worker at one of the facilities and knew at least some of the victims, was arrested in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.
Weeks Before Lunar New Year Mass Shooting, Alleged Gunman Accused Family of Years-Old Poisoning
The suspect in a dance hall shooting rampage in Monterey Park, California on Saturday night went to a police station weeks before to report decades-old past poisoning allegations involving his family, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, walked into a Hemet police station Jan. 7 and 9, “alleging past...
Who is Monterey Park shooting suspect Huu Can Tran? Acquaintance says he 'distrusted everyone'
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — The suspected gunman who authorities say killed 11 people Saturday night at a crowded dance studio in Monterey Park, California, was a regular at the studio who "couldn't get along well with people," an acquaintance told ABC News. Authorities said the suspect, identified as 72-year-old...
Northern CA Mass Shooter Who Murdered 7 Arrested In Dramatic Video
A gunman accused of killing 7 people in another California mass shooting was arrested Monday by gun-wielding police ... and the video is just wild. Check out this footage, released by a local ABC affiliate, showing detectives pointing their guns at 67-year-old Chunli Zhao and ordering him to surrender outside the San Mateo Sheriff's substation in Half Moon Bay, CA.
Gavin Newsom Hits Fox News With Some Hard Truths About Its Mass Shooting Coverage
The California governor shredded the conservative network with a damning summary following the massacre at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall.
Gavin Newsom Says the Second Amendment ‘Is Becoming a Suicide Pact’ After Another Mass Shooting
California Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted the country’s failure to address gun violence on Monday, saying “the Second Amendment’s becoming a suicide pact.” Moments later he learned about yet another mass killing in his state, the third in eight days. California’s latest mass shooting happened on Monday...
At least 7 people are killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California
At least seven people were killed and one person seriously injured after a gunman opened fire at two agricultural businesses in Northern California on Monday, authorities said, in the latest mass shooting to hit the state in a matter of days. The shootings unfolded on the outskirts of Half Moon...
Seven dead in new California shooting
A suspected gunman was in custody Monday over the killing of seven people in a rural community in northern California, just two days after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles. Saturday night's mass shooting was the worst in the United States since a teenage gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed 21 people at an elementary school last May.
Police seek why 72-year-old gunman shot up LA dance hall
The search for the motive behind the shooting massacre at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance hall led police to a mobile home community
Ten Dead in Shooting Outside Los Angeles; Suspect at Large
(Reuters) - A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue where people were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year late on Saturday in a city on the eastern edge of Los Angeles, and he was still at large after fleeing the scene, police said. Another 10 people...
Four days, three mass shootings, 19 dead: West Coast reels from gun violence ‘suicide pact’
It is a wave of shocking gun violence that has seen 19 people on the West Coast killed in a string of shootings over the last four days.California’s reputation as a leading state for gun safety has been shattered by three mass shootings since Saturday night alone.The state, which the CDC says has the 44th lowest gun death rate in the country, is reeling from the shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland.And police in Washington state were hunting a gunman on Tuesday who randomly shot dead three people outside a convenience store in the city of Yakima.Here...
Two heroes hailed for disarming Monterey Park gunman and saving lives: ‘This could have been much worse’
Authorities in California have credited two members of the public who helped disarm the 72-year-old suspect responsible for a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday.Addressing a press conference on Sunday evening, Los Angeles County sheriff Robert Luna on Sunday identified the gunman as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and said no other suspects were at large. The suspect is accused of killing 10 people and injuring 10 others.Mr Luna said the suspect was carrying what he described as a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. A second handgun was discovered in the van where Tran was found dead.Authorities believe...
Typical mass shooters are in their 20s and 30s – suspects in California’s latest killings are far from that average
Nearly all of the over-60s perpetrators of mass shootings prior to the California incidents were white men.
California dance hall shooting death toll rises as authorities identify victims
(Reuters) -The Los Angeles county coroner’s office on Monday began identifying the 11 people killed in the Lunar New Year massacre inside a popular dance parlor in Monterey Park, California. Ten victims died at the scene of the Saturday shooting. Authorities on Monday said an 11th person, a woman...
At least 10 people killed during mass shooting in Los Angeles
At least 10 people were killed and 10 more injured following a mass shooting at a ballroom dance club in Los Angeles on Saturday night, law enforcement said. In a press release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred at approximately 10:22 p.m. in the L.A. suburb of Monterey Park. Officers responded to a 911 call at the club, and found the 10 people dead by the time they arrived, along with numerous injured victims. "When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons ... pouring out of the location, screaming," Los Angeles Sheriff's Captain Andrew Meyer told...
