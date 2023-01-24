Read full article on original website
Senators Take Bipartisan Action To Legalize Medical Marijuana In North Carolina
A new bill to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina was filed on Wednesday as the first piece of legislation in the state Senate to kick off the bill-filing process in 2023. S.B. 3, from GOP Sen. Bill Rabon and his colleagues from the chamber, Sens. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover...
WSET
Warner & Kaine reintroduce legislation to protect communities from assault weapons
WASHINGTON (WSET) — U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) joined Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chris Murphy (D-CT), and 32 Democratic colleagues in reintroducing legislation to regulate assault weapons. According to the Senators, the Assault Weapons Ban of 2023 would ban the sale,...
New Hampshire Senate votes to delay closure of troubled youth center
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Senate gave preliminary approval Thursday to legislation that would keep the state's troubled youth detention center open for nearly two more years. Debate over the future of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, New Hampshire began years ago, but it has come...
WCAX
Sen. Hassan calls for support for first responders suffering from PTSD
Vt. governor says lawmakers didn't address his concerns in new Affordable Heat Act. Concern is coming out of the Vermont governor's office over the new Affordable Heat Act introduced in the state Senate. Updated: 2 hours ago. Several local eateries have just been named James Beard Award semifinalists! Those awards...
WCAX
Health Watch: Medication abortion the new front in reproductive health battle
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of what would have been Roe v. Wade’s 50th anniversary, the Biden administration this week announced it was taking executive action to help protect medication abortions. It comes as some GOP lawmakers are pushing for a federal ban on all abortions. “The...
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Sen. Kennedy stumps Biden nominee with basic questions about the Constitution
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy grilled four Biden judicial nominees on the Constitution during a confirmation hearing Wednesday and one could not answer his questions.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
Democratic win in Virginia special election stymies Gov. Youngkin's push for 15-week abortion ban
Democrat Aaron Rouse has won a special election for a state Senate seat in Virginia after his Republican opponent conceded in a race that was widely viewed as a proxy fight over abortion. Rouse, a former NFL player who has served on the Virginia Beach City Council for the past...
Schatz: Nine Indian Affairs bills signed into law
News Release U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs On January 6, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, issued the following statement celebrating President Biden signing nine Indian Affairs bills into law: S. 989, the Native American ...
Republican senator breaks with GOP to oppose 15-week abortion bill in Virginia
Despite backers characterizing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to largely ban abortions after 15 weeks in Virginia as “a consensus” position, a Senate panel Friday rejected it, with one Republican joining unanimous Democratic opposition. “I wish I could vote for this bill,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, a practicing OB-GYN who proposed an amendment to […] The post Republican senator breaks with GOP to oppose 15-week abortion bill in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia House panel votes down 'magic mushrooms' bill
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia House Republicans have voted down a bill that would have allowed doctors to prescribe psilocybin, or "magic mushrooms," for treatment of a small set of mental health conditions. A GOP-led House Courts of Justice subcommittee voted 5-2 Wednesday to defeat the legislation in a way...
Virginia Senate panel OKs gun bills after campus shootings
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate panel voted Monday to advance a range of gun control bills, including legislation meant to address recent campus shootings at the University of Virginia and a Newport News elementary school. In an hours-long hearing, the Senate Judiciary Committee signed off on...
Bill introduced in the House of Delegates would impose life sentences on fentanyl dealers
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates this week would impose a life sentence on individuals who are convicted of dealing fentanyl. House Bill 2847, introduced by Delegate Geno Chiarelli (R-Monongalia), would amend portions of state code to change the current 3-15...
WCAX
EB-5 public records lawsuit before Vermont Supreme Court
Health Watch: Medication abortion the new front in reproductive health battle. In the wake of what would have been Roe v. Wade’s 50th anniversary, the Biden administration this week announced it was taking executive action to help protect medication abortions. Environmental groups say new Vt. pesticide rules fall short.
Delaware Democrat introducing DC statehood bill in Senate
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Monday announced he’s reintroducing a bill to grant statehood to the nation’s capital. “The rumors are true! I’m introducing the #DCStatehood bill in the Senate this week,” Carper wrote on Twitter. Carper has led previous efforts to get the bill through in the Senate in partnership with the District of Columbia’s nonvoting […]
DeSantis rolls out sweeping criminal justice package
The proposals include eliminating unanimous jury rulings in death penalty decisions.
