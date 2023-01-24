ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Republican senator breaks with GOP to oppose 15-week abortion bill in Virginia

Despite backers characterizing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to largely ban abortions after 15 weeks in Virginia as “a consensus” position, a Senate panel Friday rejected it, with one Republican joining unanimous Democratic opposition.  “I wish I could vote for this bill,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, a practicing OB-GYN who proposed an amendment to […] The post Republican senator breaks with GOP to oppose 15-week abortion bill in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Virginia House panel votes down 'magic mushrooms' bill

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia House Republicans have voted down a bill that would have allowed doctors to prescribe psilocybin, or "magic mushrooms," for treatment of a small set of mental health conditions. A GOP-led House Courts of Justice subcommittee voted 5-2 Wednesday to defeat the legislation in a way...
VIRGINIA STATE
WCAX

EB-5 public records lawsuit before Vermont Supreme Court

Health Watch: Medication abortion the new front in reproductive health battle. In the wake of what would have been Roe v. Wade’s 50th anniversary, the Biden administration this week announced it was taking executive action to help protect medication abortions. Environmental groups say new Vt. pesticide rules fall short.
VERMONT STATE
WKBN

Delaware Democrat introducing DC statehood bill in Senate

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Monday announced he’s reintroducing a bill to grant statehood to the nation’s capital.  “The rumors are true! I’m introducing the #DCStatehood bill in the Senate this week,” Carper wrote on Twitter.  Carper has led previous efforts to get the bill through in the Senate in partnership with the District of Columbia’s nonvoting […]
WASHINGTON, DC

