Of the high-concept ideas that Mayor Michelle Wu brought to the Boston mayoral race in 2021, few have been as provocative and polarizing as rent control. While rent control is popular among the general public, politicians tend to be more wary of it. Some of this is reflective of the disproportionate influence of landlords and developers in politics: Both groups have far more lobbying power than renters. But some of the opposition to rent control also stems from concerns that placing limits on rent raises could potentially slow down the development of new housing stock, which is desperately needed.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO