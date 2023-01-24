Read full article on original website
Temporary Housing Extended For Dozens of Seniors Forced Out Of Apartment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of seniors now have a little longer to find a permanent place to live after being forced out of their home. On Christmas Day, the pipes burst at the Magnolia Senior Apartments. 68 seniors living there have been forced to live in hotels since. The...
Don’t Waste Your Money: DMV Sites
CHARLOTTE – Need to renew your car’s registration? More and more drivers have been doing it online, but then finding out they used a fake DMV website. Consumer reporter John Matarese shows why that may soon change so you don’t waste your money.
Do We Need To Rethink Dress Codes In Public Schools?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Government Accountability Office is calling for change after new findings. It found that, among other things, school uniform policies make some students feel unsafe and by nature discriminate against students of certain cultures and religions. The agency asked the Education Department to share the negative effects of dress codes with local school leaders.
Annual Homeless Count Happening In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Volunteers are hitting the streets across Charlotte to get a snapshot of the number of people experiencing homelessness. It’s called the Point-in-Time count. The data is collected every year and turned over to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). Local organizations that provide help for the homeless population rely on this count in order to secure federal funding.
Healthy Headlines: Mindfulness In The New Year And All Year Long
CHARLOTTE, NC — This is a time of the year when many of us are working on self-improvement. One thing we hear a lot about is mindfulness. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Elexander Atkinson, a family medicine doctor at Novant Health, talks about mindfulness and how it can make us healthier.
OMB’s Ballantyne Officially Breaks Ground For New Location
Ground has officially been broken for OMB, Olde Mecklenberg Brewery, in Ballayntne. OMB has served the Queen City since 2009. The award-winning restaurant and bar specializes in impeccable food and a commitment to fresh, local beer. Steel framing has been assembled for south Charlotte’s first brewery at The Bowl. The...
Parts of The East Coast Will See NASA’s Rocket Launch Tonight
WALLOPS ISLAND — NASA’s Rocket Lab’s Electron launch window opens at 6 PM ET Tuesday. With mostly clear skies across the Carolinas, we should be able to see the rocket. Look northeast 2-2.5 minutes after launch if you’re in the WCCB Charlotte area. The launch window goes until 8 PM. Click here for a link to the live stream.
Police Issue Warning After Razor Blades Found Inside Gas Pump Handles At NC Gas Stations
FOREST CITY, NC — Police in Forest City, North Carolina are warning people pumping gas to be on alert for razor blades. Officers say razor blades have been placed in gas pump handles at multiple locations in Forest City and surrounding areas. Forest City is located in Rutherford County...
Tasty Mocktails For Dry January And Beyond
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether you’re pushing through “dry January”, whipping up some fun drinks for the kids or just not an alcohol drinker, mocktails are a fun and mindful alternative. Charlotte Mixologist Justin Hazelton stopped by with some simple and delicious mocktails you can make right...
Queen City Singing Telegrams Surprise Rising Anchors
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Are you looking for a unique way to show your love this Valentine’s Day? The pros at Queen City Telegrams are ready to help make any special occasion one to remember. Today the Rising crew got the ultimate Valentine’s Day surprise with a special song and dancing heart! For more information on how to book Queen City Singing Telegrams for your next special occasion click here.
Union County School Board Cancels Meeting About School Calendar
MONROE, N.C. — The Union County School Board cancelled a special called meeting Tuesday night to discuss the school calendar. The board is being sued after it voted to start the school year three weeks earlier, which is a violation of state law. The board did not give a reason for the cancellation or say when it plans to reschedule the meeting.
Iredell County Fill-In Teacher Accused Of Drinking On The Job
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says a teacher that was filling in at an elementary school was found with wine while on the job. According to Sheriff Darren Campbell, on Tuesday, the Shepherd Elementary School principal, Kim Mitchell, informed a school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired.
Pet Of The Week: Meet Ruby!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Ruby! Ruby is 6 years old and 40 pounds. She is treat-motivated and a great overall dog. If you are interested in adopting Ruby or any of the other available animals...
Rock Hill Celebrates The 100th Day Of School
ROCK HILL, SC – Students attending Rock Hill schools celebrate the 100th day of school where they dress up like they’re 100 years old, count 100 things, and celebrate being 100 days smarter. This event is especially exciting for younger students as for many of them, it’s their very first time counting to triple digits! Check out the gallery!
Student Found With Gun in Backpack at A.L. Brown High in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun on Wednesday. According to Kannapolis Police, a student at the school told officials another student had a firearm in their backpack. A school resource officer was notified and located the 14-year-old student.
Queen’s Feast: Deluxe Fine Dining
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Food meets fun at Deluxe Fun Dining. WCCB’s Lauren McDonald takes us in the kitchen for a preview of what you can expect to see on the menu for Charlotte Restaurant Week.
49 Mini-Horses, 39 Chickens Seized From Morganton Woman Accused Of Animal Cruelty
MORGANTON, N.C. — Dozens of mini-horses and chickens have been taken into Burke County custody. “The sheer scope of it is shocking,” said Chairman of Burke County Commissioners, Scott Mulwee. Volunteers are working around the clock to give the poorly treated animals proper care. They have been receiving...
Do My Job: Queen City Singing Telegrams
CHARLOTTE, N.C.— You don’t need strong musical abilities to have a strong stage presence. WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald found that out in an all new Do My Job with Queen City Singing Telegrams. See who she surprised, and how he reacted!
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 25th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, January 26th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Missing 17-Year-Old in Lancaster Found Safe
LANCASTER, S.C.. – Lancaster Police say the missing teen, Madison Pack, 17 was found safe today in Surfside Beach, SC at around 6:00pm. She was found at a home in Surfside Beach by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). PREVIOUS STORY January 11, 2023. LANCASTER, S.C. – Lancaster...
