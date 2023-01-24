Britons looking to holiday abroad can expect to pay prices "through the roof," travel correspondent Simon Calder has said.Speaking to LBC, Calder relayed information from TUI, saying that holidaymakers are spending more money on longer trips than they may have done before the coronavirus pandemic hit.The travel agency's prices are now 23 per cent higher than in December 2019, according to a report by The Times."With airlines keeping flights one sixth below where they were and the same amount of demand coming back, prices are through the roof," Calder said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next election‘Jay-Zed’: BBC newsreader goes viral for hilarious mispronunciation of Jay-ZStacey Solomon shares amazing video of her moving baby bump just weeks ahead of birth

11 DAYS AGO