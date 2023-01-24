Read full article on original website
1,200 jobs at risk as Amazon proposes closure of three warehouses
Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will impact 1,200 jobs.The company has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, in the west of Scotland.All workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.A spokesman for the company said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to...
Electricity bills may continue to shock you even as overall inflation eases. Here's why.
Electric bills will likely keep rising this year even as overall inflation eases due to low domestic natural gas supply and higher operational costs.
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
Tech layoffs are setting off a desperate scramble for foreign workers to find new jobs in 60 days before being forced to leave the U.S.: ‘I am always in fear of what will happen’
Laid-off tech employees on work visas describe the urgency to find new jobs.
Egg Prices Are Through the Roof, and Independent Farmers Are Furious Over Apparent ‘Price Gouging’
Egg prices have jumped about 60% in just one year, and some lawmakers and independent farmers suspect that “price gouging” is at play. Millions of Americans have felt the effects of overall inflation in recent months. But among all the products and services that are more expensive today, eggs seem to be one of the most notable.
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Chinese citizens reportedly burn bodies in the streets amid COVID spike
Videos have emerged purporting to show Chinese citizens burning bodies out on the streets of their cities as a spike in Covid-19 deaths have flooded funeral homes, creating a backlog. Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activitist and critic of the Chinese government, tweeted one such video of what appeared...
Britons paying 'through the roof' for international holidays, says Simon Calder
Britons looking to holiday abroad can expect to pay prices "through the roof," travel correspondent Simon Calder has said.Speaking to LBC, Calder relayed information from TUI, saying that holidaymakers are spending more money on longer trips than they may have done before the coronavirus pandemic hit.The travel agency's prices are now 23 per cent higher than in December 2019, according to a report by The Times."With airlines keeping flights one sixth below where they were and the same amount of demand coming back, prices are through the roof," Calder said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next election‘Jay-Zed’: BBC newsreader goes viral for hilarious mispronunciation of Jay-ZStacey Solomon shares amazing video of her moving baby bump just weeks ahead of birth
Senedd committee backs four-day working week trial in Wales
Government called on to conduct pilot in public sector with employees working four-day week for same pay
BBC
Food suppliers hit back at Tesco chair in price hike row
Food suppliers have hit back at claims by Tesco's chairman that they are using high inflation as an excuse to raise prices unnecessarily. Tesco's John Allan told the BBC it was "entirely possible" that suppliers were taking advantage of poorer households. But the Food & Drink Federation (FDF) called his...
BBC
Appeal lodged over Stafford asylum centre refusal
Plans to turn former student halls in Stafford into accommodation for asylum seekers could be revisited after an appeal to the planning inspectorate. Stafford Borough Council turned down the proposals in July, despite a recommendation by council officers to approve it. At the time the plans had attracted 250 objections...
BBC
Lincolnshire landlords being asked to house asylum-seekers
Private landlords in Lincolnshire are being asked to house asylum-seekers in a bid to free up hotels. Home Office contractor Serco has offered home owners and estate agents incentives to lease their properties, according to a county council report. The government has previously said it spends more than £5m a...
Amazon plays down impact of first strike by UK workers – as it happened
Amazon workers demand £15 an hour to be “able to pay their bills,’ says GMB union organiser, as workers describe Amazon’s 50p pay rise as ‘ridiculous’
A tenth of bus services have been axed over the past year, analysis shows
Cancellations to services or infrequently serviced bus routes have forced people in areas such as Sheffield, Bath, Lincoln or Stoke-on-Trent to abandon medical appointments and jobs (file image).
Why Brazil’s Yanomami are being decimated by disease, mining
BOA VISTA, Brazil (AP) — Severe malnutrition and disease, particularly malaria, are decimating the Yanomami population in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, and on Jan. 20 the federal government declared a public health emergency. While many in Brazil were left wondering how the calamity could materialize seemingly overnight, it didn’t come as a surprise to those familiar with the Yanomami’s circumstances, who have issued warnings for several years.
UK says 200 asylum-seeking children missing, some aged under 16
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Two hundred asylum-seeking children, including some aged under 16, are missing from temporary hotel accommodation in Britain, the government said on Tuesday, raising new questions over ministers' handling of migrant arrivals.
NME
When is ‘The Wandering Earth II’ out in the UK?
After the original became a huge box office success, sequel The Wandering Earth II hits cinemas this month. Directed and written by Frant Gwo, this Chinese sci-fi action film takes place several years before events of the original film as mankind builds engines to propel the planet to a new solar system against a rapidly expanding sun.
Ministers will look ‘seriously’ at any credible Britishvolt takeover bids
The Government will look “seriously” at any bids to save collapsed electric battery business Britishvolt, a minister has suggested, following an Australian start-up’s 11th-hour rescue offer.Business minister Nusrat Ghani told the Commons the Government was committed to the industrial site in Northumberland.It comes after Recharge Industries said it lodged a late takeover bid on Tuesday for Britishvolt, which had plans to build a £3.8 billion gigafactory to make batteries at the Cambois site.Britishvolt collapsed into administration a week ago, making the majority of its roughly 300 workers redundant.In the Commons, Ms Ghani said: “This is a fantastic site. All the...
BBC
Britishvolt: Australian firm bids to save battery company
Collapsed electric car battery business Britishvolt might have found a lifeline after an Australian start-up lodged a late rescue bid. The UK company entered administration on 17 January when it failed to attract any viable bids to keep it afloat, with the loss of hundreds of jobs. It had planned...
gamblingnews.com
888 William Hill Names Phil Walker as UK and Ireland MD
888 William Hill, the entity formed in the wake of 888 Holdings’ acquisition of William Hill, has designated Phil Walker as its managing director for the United Kingdom and Ireland. Walker, a former William Hill director, will essentially carry on with his duties as a part of the newly-formed company.
operawire.com
UK Opera Companies Release Joint Statement Towards Arts Council England
A number of opera houses in the United Kingdom have released a joint statement calling for the Arts Council England (ACE) to develop an opera strategy, in conversations with audiences and colleagues across the industry. The statement said, “The boards of the Royal Opera House, Glyndebourne Opera, Opera North, the...
