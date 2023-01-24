Read full article on original website
NME
Biig Piig enters her rave new world
You might not be able to tell from her rave-inspired debut mixtape, but Jessica Smyth – AKA Biig Piig – is ready to settle. Having already lived in Ireland, Spain and LA, the nomadic 25-year-old is now planning to stay put in London. “You can’t run away,” she tells NME over coffee in Hackney. “Things always catch up.”
NME
Blur and Wizkid lead new names for Flow Festival 2023
Flow Festival has announced a second wave of acts for 2023 including Blur and Wizkid. Flow Festival: Finnish party pairs huge names with even bigger planet-saving initiatives. The event is due to take place in Helsinki, Finland between August 11 and August 13. Organisers confirmed last month that acts including FKA Twigs, Caroline Polachek, Suede and Devo would perform over the weekend.
NME
Inhaler credit Beatles documentary ‘Get Back’ for helping to relieve second album pressure
Inhaler have said watching the Beatles documentary Get Back helped them to relieve the pressure of making their second album. The Irish band watched the seven-hour Peter Jackson film while writing their upcoming second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ and told NME for this week’s Big Read feature that it offered them a sense of comfort and inspiration.
NME
Noel Gallagher announces huge Dublin gig with Primal Scream and Happy Mondays
Noel Gallagher has announced details of an outdoor headline gig in Dublin this summer, with Primal Scream and Happy Mondays in support – buy tickets here. It’s one of a series of summer shows in support of Gallagher’s new album with the High Flying Birds, ‘Council Skies’, which will arrive on June 2 via Sour Mash. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
NME
Here’s your chance to play Glastonbury 2023 as Emerging Talent Competition opens
Glastonbury has announced details of its Emerging Talent Competition for 2023, with slots at the festival up for grabs. The annual contest offers rising acts the chance to win a slot on one of the festival’s main stages, as well as a £5,000 Talent Development prize from the PRS Foundation.
SZA Strips Down and Speeds Up ‘Kill Bill’ With Four-Track Bundle Package
SZA’s fictional homicides on “Kill Bill” come with more than enough evidence to land her in jail, and now she’s sealed her fate with the release of a single bundle featuring three additional versions of the hit SOS track. The EP, titled Kill Bill, features the original album recording, as well as an instrumental cut, a vocal-only version, and another sped-up to align with the increasingly popular pace-altering TikTok trend. “Kill Bill – Vocals” completely trips away the instrumentals to spotlight SZA’s performance and the layers of harmonies that might have gotten lost in the production shuffle. Anyone missing...
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
“The biggest circle pit I have ever seen for an opening band”: watch British metallers Malevolence cause chaos at Trivium's Hammersmith show in London last night
Could Malevolence be the next British metal band to break big? On the basis of this reaction, absolutely
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
Justin Bieber sells rights to ‘Baby,’ rest of music catalog
The deal reportedly cost $200 million which is one of the biggest sales for a musician as young as Bieber.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
NME
Justin Bieber sells rights to songs for a reported $200million
Justin Bieber has sold his share of the rights to his 290-song catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200million (£166.3million). Hipgnosis now owns his stake in some of the biggest hits of recent years including ‘Sorry‘, meaning that it will receive payment each time a song that it owns part of is played in public. The move, which news agency AFP reported (via the BBC) to be $200million, marks the firm’s biggest ever acquisition.
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing
Ultra International Music Publishing signs Zaytoven to publishing deal in exchange for rights to his music catalogue. The post Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Metallica are launching their new album 72 Seasons with a worldwide listening party in cinemas
Listen to Metallica’s new album 72 Seasons in cinemas a full day before it comes out
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham, ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Moulin Rouge’ Casts Support London Theater Workers’ Wage Campaign – Global Bulletin
CAMPAIGN “Ted Lasso” and “Game of Thrones” actor, performer in shows at London’s iconic West End theater district, and forthcoming host of theater’s Olivier Awards, Hannah Waddingham, is one of several influential voices supporting U.K. performing arts and entertainment trade union Equity’s Stand Up For 17% campaign. The campaign, which launched last week, champions West End performers and stage management’s demand for a 17% pay rise, alongside other improvements to their working life. Equity have requested a 17% pay rise to the West End minimums to the Society of London Theatre, representing producers and engagers in the West End. Equity general secretary...
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock & Blueface Reunite For New Song 'Lit' After Pregnancy Drama
Chrisean Rock and Blueface have shared a new song in the wake of their ongoing pregnancy drama. The latest hitch in the couple’s turbulent relationship started when Rock claimed to be pregnant with the “Thotiana” rapper’s baby earlier this month, prompting Blueface to demand a paternity test and adamantly deny he’s the father.
NME
Paul McCartney announces new photography book, ‘1964: Eyes Of The Storm’
Paul McCartney has announced a new photography book containing 275 never-before-seen images taken by the former Beatle himself. Titled 1964: Eyes Of The Storm, the project provides an intimate look at the months towards the end of 1963 and beginning of 1964 when Beatlemania took off in the UK, and the Fab Four rose to global fame after their first US trip.
NME
NYPD filmed audience leaving Drake concert
The New York Police Department filmed the audience leaving Drake‘s concert in the city last week. The rapper played a number of shows at the Apollo in Harlem for SiriusXM last week, teasing a new album and tour and bringing out guests Dipset and 21 Savage. As revealed on...
Complex
Chris Brown Shows Off ‘Department Store’ He Built to House His Clothes
Chris Brown’s personal clothes collection is so expansive he has now been forced to construct what he says is a “department store” right outside his house. In an Instagram Stories update this week, Brown told fans he had “just built” the space in question. “I...
