Union calling for federal investigation into worker’s death

GUYMON, Okla. (KFOR) – A local union is calling for a federal investigation into a deadly shooting at a meat packing plant in Guymon.

Around 8:19 p.m. on Jan. 9, officers with the Guymon Police Department answered a call about a disgruntled employee at a business in the 2700 block of Cactus Drive.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers began talking to 26-year-old Chiewelthap Mariar.

Officials say Mariar produced a knife and began advancing toward officers.

Authorities allege that officers tried to de-escalate the situation before deploying a taser.

The taser was unsuccessful but Mariar continued advancing toward officers. That’s when an officer shot Mariar.

Mariar was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Now, the UFCW District Union Local 2 is calling for a federal investigation into the shooting.

The union criticized officers for confronting Mariar while he as at his workstation on the work floor at Seaboard Foods.

The organization says many questions are being asked as to why officers chose to shoot and kill Mariar who was working alongside his fellow workers.

“Chiewelthap’s senseless death shows that workplace issues should be dealt with sensitively in order to deescalate them, with the police called on to intervene only when necessary to protect workers’ lives and address serious safety concerns. The local police did not take sufficient measures to protect our members and this worker- brandishing their weapons and ultimately taking the life of a 26-year-old young man who had his whole life before him. To think Mr. Mariar and his family came to this country to escape the violence and strife of Sudan, settled in Guymon, Oklahoma to contribute to the economy of our country, and died senselessly on the shop floor. We can and must do better. Chiewelthap, his family, his community, and his fellow workers deserve justice. The union will take all measures to ensure justice is achieved.” Martin Rosas, District Union Local 2 President

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting.

