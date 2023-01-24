ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

RADAR | Tracking severe weather

The WXII First Warning Weather Team is tracking substantial rain for North Carolina Wednesday, including the threat for severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Southeast in severe storm threat level two or the ‘slight risk’ zone. Heavy rain and lightning, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes may accompany the strongest thunderstorms on Wednesday east of the Piedmont Triad.
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
Razor blades found in gas pump handles in North Carolina

FOREST CITY, N.C. — Police are warning people to be careful at the pumps after finding razor blades in the gas pump handles at some stations in North Carolina. The Forest City Police Department said officers found multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles both in the city and surrounding areas.
