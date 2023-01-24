Read full article on original website
RADAR | Tracking severe weather
The WXII First Warning Weather Team is tracking substantial rain for North Carolina Wednesday, including the threat for severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Southeast in severe storm threat level two or the ‘slight risk’ zone. Heavy rain and lightning, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes may accompany the strongest thunderstorms on Wednesday east of the Piedmont Triad.
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
Razor blades found in gas pump handles in North Carolina
FOREST CITY, N.C. — Police are warning people to be careful at the pumps after finding razor blades in the gas pump handles at some stations in North Carolina. The Forest City Police Department said officers found multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles both in the city and surrounding areas.
'Come back home:' Family of missing Mount Airy woman wants to know she's safe
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The family of missing Mount Airy woman, Rebecca Tackett Hawks, is pleading for her to come home. Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after running out of gas in her car. Rebecca Hawks' sisters say that they last heard from...
Warehouse worker gets a ‘lucky break’ and wins $100,000 prize
A warehouse worker became the second winner of the $100,000 top prize after unknowingly entering into the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion. Craig Cox, 59, purchased his ticket from Cupboard #2 on Old U.S. 601 in Mount Airy. “Most of the time when I play Cash 5 I buy five...
