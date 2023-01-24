The WXII First Warning Weather Team is tracking substantial rain for North Carolina Wednesday, including the threat for severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Southeast in severe storm threat level two or the ‘slight risk’ zone. Heavy rain and lightning, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes may accompany the strongest thunderstorms on Wednesday east of the Piedmont Triad.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO