Winter weather driving tips from AAA, PennDOT

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08FxYs_0kPHaJ3200

With more snow on the way Wednesday, there are things drivers can do to prepare.

First, AAA recommends that you check that there’s enough tread on your tires so you’re not slipping and skidding.

AAA also recommends having your battery tested. Dead batteries are the number one call for the organization.

Also, replace worn windshield-wiper blades and carry an emergency kit with items like a flashlight, ice scraper, blanket and flares.

When the roads are snow-covered or slippery, first and foremost, slow down and increase your following distance from other vehicles. In addition, avoid sudden stops and starts.

PennDOT advises drivers not to pass or get between plow trucks.

Finally, state law requires you to turn on your headlights when your wipers are on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dZDY_0kPHaJ3200

