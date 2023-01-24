ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Healey greets Mothers Out Front at her office door

A CLIMATE JUSTICE GROUP got a last-minute speaker at its State House rally on Wednesday — Gov. Maura Healey, who told a group of mostly mothers and children outside her office that they were “the first to actually visit me here.”. Mothers Out Front had originally planned to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Boston protestors call on Gov. Maura Healey to lead the fight against climate change

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of activists advocating for climate justice are calling on Gov. Maura Healey to lead the fight against climate change. Marching through the State House on Wednesday, a crowd of adults and children met with Gov. Healey to deliver a letter with more than 3,000 signatures, asking her administration to lead the fight for change in climate policy.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Two party loyalists debate state of Mass. Dems

TWO DEMOCRATS DEBATED the state of the Massachusetts Democratic Party on The Codcast – with one saying the party is as successful as the recent election results would suggest, while the other raised concerns that the party is failing to deliver the type of small-d democracy the state needs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. employers to disclose salary ranges if pay range transparency bill approved

Job applicants in Massachusetts may gain better insights into their potential salary prospects under newly filed legislation on Beacon Hill. Employers with 15 or more workers would be required to share estimated salary ranges on job postings and advertisements, should a bill filed by state Reps. Josh Cutler and Brandy Fluker Oakley move forward in this new legislation session. Employers would also need to disclose pay ranges when offering promotions or transfers to new positions.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Nonpartisan nonprofit: Salary raises in Massachusetts 'not justified'

(The Center Square) – A six-year old piece of legislation in Massachusetts is paying dividends for elected officials, and drawing the ire of a nonpartisan nonprofit. Every two years, according to Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the state’s six constitutional officers and lawmakers are up for pay raises tied to a 2017 bill, An Act Further Regulating The Compensation of Certain Public Officials. Mass Fiscal Alliance, its website says, promotes "social welfare." ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
POLITICO

‘Shame on them’: Newsom goes after GOP on guns

THE BUZZ: After spending two days grieving with the survivors of two separate mass shootings, Gov. Gavin Newsom was ready to “call some folks out.”. In his first press conference since back-to-back shootings rocked Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, and another in Oakland, a visibly upset Newsom directed his fury Tuesday at a common target: Congressional Republicans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Gov. Healey Orders Flags at Half Staff For Late Senate President Birmingham

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey has ordered that the United States of America Flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately, until sunset on the day of interment, in honor of the life and legacy of former Senate President, Thomas F. Birmingham, who passed away on January 20, 2023.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

New England states chasing federal funding for electricity transmission line

(The Center Square) – A coalition of New England states are working together in an effort to chase federal funding to support multi-state electricity transmission infrastructure. Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont have filed concept papers with the U.S. Department of Energy, outlining the necessary steps to secure federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The group is coordinating efforts in conjunction with ISO New England, which serves as the main power generator for the region. ...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy