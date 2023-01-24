Read full article on original website
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey greets Mothers Out Front at her office door
A CLIMATE JUSTICE GROUP got a last-minute speaker at its State House rally on Wednesday — Gov. Maura Healey, who told a group of mostly mothers and children outside her office that they were “the first to actually visit me here.”. Mothers Out Front had originally planned to...
whdh.com
Boston protestors call on Gov. Maura Healey to lead the fight against climate change
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of activists advocating for climate justice are calling on Gov. Maura Healey to lead the fight against climate change. Marching through the State House on Wednesday, a crowd of adults and children met with Gov. Healey to deliver a letter with more than 3,000 signatures, asking her administration to lead the fight for change in climate policy.
Mass. legislators working across the aisle to address beverage container waste
Massachusetts residents could be leaving more than a few nickels a week in their recycling bins if legislators opt to enact any of the proposed measures seeking to revise the state’s bottle bill by increasing the deposit price and extending it to most beverage containers, including water and wine.
wamc.org
Bill filed in Massachusetts legislature to increase bottle deposits to 10 cents, expand to more beverage containers
Among the thousands of bills filed in the Massachusetts Legislature by last Friday’s deadline to be acted upon in this session is an update to the container deposit law, better known as the “bottle bill.”. This new legislation would increase the deposit from five to 10 cents and...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Two party loyalists debate state of Mass. Dems
TWO DEMOCRATS DEBATED the state of the Massachusetts Democratic Party on The Codcast – with one saying the party is as successful as the recent election results would suggest, while the other raised concerns that the party is failing to deliver the type of small-d democracy the state needs.
Gov. Maura Healey taps Kate Walsh for health and human services secretary
Gov. Maura Healey has tapped Kate Walsh, president and CEO of Boston Medical Center, to lead the state’s sprawling health and human services secretariat, the largest department in state government that manages everything from MassHealth to the child welfare system and the opioid epidemic, according to a source familiar with the search.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023
Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
Mass. employers to disclose salary ranges if pay range transparency bill approved
Job applicants in Massachusetts may gain better insights into their potential salary prospects under newly filed legislation on Beacon Hill. Employers with 15 or more workers would be required to share estimated salary ranges on job postings and advertisements, should a bill filed by state Reps. Josh Cutler and Brandy Fluker Oakley move forward in this new legislation session. Employers would also need to disclose pay ranges when offering promotions or transfers to new positions.
Could Mass. lawmakers update the tax refund law that returned $3B to taxpayers?
A mostly forgotten 1980s tax cap law that forced Massachusetts officials to return nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to Bay Staters last year could undergo some revisions in the new legislative session. But Beacon Hill’s top budget writers seem at odds over their urgency to modify Chapter 62F,...
Massachusetts State Poem Appears to Endorse ‘Institutional Racism’
The special commission that was appointed through an act of the legislature and signed by then-Governor Charlie Baker to reevaluate the Massachusetts state seal and motto voted unanimously in May 2022 to replace both. It has been more than a year since that vote, and the commission has yet to...
Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts
We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
Nonpartisan nonprofit: Salary raises in Massachusetts 'not justified'
(The Center Square) – A six-year old piece of legislation in Massachusetts is paying dividends for elected officials, and drawing the ire of a nonpartisan nonprofit. Every two years, according to Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the state’s six constitutional officers and lawmakers are up for pay raises tied to a 2017 bill, An Act Further Regulating The Compensation of Certain Public Officials. Mass Fiscal Alliance, its website says, promotes "social welfare." ...
Healey-Driscoll Administration Appoints Boston Medical Center CEO as Massachusetts Secretary of Health & Human Services
BOSTON – Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll today, January 26, announced they are appointing Kate Walsh, the current Chief Executive Officer of the Boston Medical Center (BMC) health system, as Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. BMC Health System includes Boston...
wgbh.org
Deaths of Black, Hispanic and young Massachusetts residents rose in 2021
The death rate for Massachusetts residents rose 6% in 2021, compared to the most recent pre-pandemic year, 2019. That’s according to an analysis of the latest state-level data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was released in January. That increase in deaths was largely because of...
Feb. 1 deadline is approaching to apply for a property tax abatement in Mass.
BOSTON — The deadline to apply for a property tax abatement in most Massachusetts communities is next Wednesday, Feb. 1. A property tax abatement is a reduction in your property taxes based on a reduction in your home assessment. State officials say if someone thinks their property is overvalued,...
POLITICO
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
Gov. Healey Orders Flags at Half Staff For Late Senate President Birmingham
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey has ordered that the United States of America Flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately, until sunset on the day of interment, in honor of the life and legacy of former Senate President, Thomas F. Birmingham, who passed away on January 20, 2023.
New England states chasing federal funding for electricity transmission line
(The Center Square) – A coalition of New England states are working together in an effort to chase federal funding to support multi-state electricity transmission infrastructure. Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont have filed concept papers with the U.S. Department of Energy, outlining the necessary steps to secure federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The group is coordinating efforts in conjunction with ISO New England, which serves as the main power generator for the region. ...
