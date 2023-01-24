ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Making history in Upper Township

UPPER TOWNSHIP — While there are sadly few pairs of shoes to fill for Kim Hayes as a female leader in the township, they include the big, buckled ones of two Revolutionary War heroines. The committeewoman was elected by her peers as the first female deputy mayor in the...
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Sweet! Is a New Crumbl Cookies Coming to This South Jersey Location?

Get your sweet tooth ready in Gloucester County! Another Crumbl Cookies is coming. Honestly, there can never be enough of them, if you ask me. According to a picture posted by Facebook community page "South Jersey Food Scene", a new Crumbl Cookies location was spotted under construction. The signage is up, and the windows are papered up with signs that say "Coming Soon." Wooh!! Click HERE to see the picture.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown

A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Union League Stands Strong …

Last November, when the Union League, the old guard bastion of the powerful and connected in Philadelphia, announced its plans to award its highest honor to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, it made clear to anyone who was paying attention just where it stands in our national and local conversation on democracy and civic culture.
FLORIDA STATE
Whit

EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing

According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
GLASSBORO, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Roberts Pool | Public swimming pool in New Jersey

The first pool we have is Roberts Pool. It's a good idea to go to Roberts Pool if you're in town and want something cheaper as the water is clean most of the time and they offer family friendly deals. On the other hand, if you go with children you...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ

