Florida State

Wanda Tolbert
2d ago

He’s destroying Florida. Send the money back to the government because he’s not going to help Floridians.

POLITICO

Illinois Gov. Pritzker rips DeSantis over AP course

Hello and good Thursday morning. Fallout — The storm associated with Florida’s decision to reject an AP African American studies class — and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ spirited defense of the state's move — continues to reverberate, including all the way to Illinois. Incoming— DeSantis complained...
ILLINOIS STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Florida House is the only state embassy in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., is known for many things — the seat of power for the United States, amazing museums and monuments, and embassies representing nearly every country in the world. But did you know that Florida is the only state in America to have an embassy in our nation’s capital?
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

A closer look at DeSantis' blowout win

Hello and good Wednesday morning. Data drive— A clearer picture is emerging about the November elections in Florida … and it reinforces the depth and the scope of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ nearly 20 point reelection victory over Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. By the numbers— Some of the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

Dozens protest Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis arriving in Philly to receive The Union League award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of people gathered outside of The Union League of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street to protest the arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's being honored with the league's top award.But, it appears his first stop was grabbing a cheesesteak at Delassandro's in Roxborough.Black community leaders came out Tuesday in objection to the award because they say the award known as the Gold Medal of Honor sends the wrong message -- some argue it's divisive and detrimental to Black and brown communities.The ceremony is a members-only ticketed event and was to be sold out.The Union League...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
islandernews.com

After one of the worst performances by the Fl Democratic Party in recent history, field for the party’s leadership chair narrows

The field for a new chair for the Florida Democratic Party has narrowed. This follows the announcement that Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow has dropped out of the contest. Matlow was the first Democrat to announce his candidacy earlier this month, just hours after former party chair Manny Diaz announced...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Week

Why a Black history class was banned in Florida schools

Can Black history be taught in Florida? State officials say yes — but they have also put a stop to a new Advanced Placement high school class on the topic, saying it violates a state prohibition on the use of "critical race theory" concepts in Sunshine State classrooms. The class "is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value," the Florida Department of Education said in an unsigned letter. But critics like state Sen. Shevrin Jones say measures like the "Stop WOKE Act" discourage an honest discussion of America's racial history and are creating "an entire generation of Black...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Florida Senate Minority Leader Book and State Representative Harris Propose Eliminating the 'Panic Defense' for Those Accused in LGBTQ+ Attacks

Florida - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and Representative Jennifer 'Rita' Harris (D-Orlando) this week filed legislation to eliminate the so-called “gay/trans panic defense” from being used in Florida to legally defend assaults and lethal attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals. SB 328/ HB 393 would disallow the legal strategy of asking a jury to find that a crime victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused the defendant to “panic” and react violently.
FLORIDA STATE

