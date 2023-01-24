Read full article on original website
Wanda Tolbert
2d ago
He’s destroying Florida. Send the money back to the government because he’s not going to help Floridians.
POLITICO
Illinois Gov. Pritzker rips DeSantis over AP course
Hello and good Thursday morning. Fallout — The storm associated with Florida’s decision to reject an AP African American studies class — and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ spirited defense of the state's move — continues to reverberate, including all the way to Illinois. Incoming— DeSantis complained...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Florida House is the only state embassy in Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C., is known for many things — the seat of power for the United States, amazing museums and monuments, and embassies representing nearly every country in the world. But did you know that Florida is the only state in America to have an embassy in our nation’s capital?
Florida doctors worried DeSantis gives ‘fringe’ dermatologist a platform
DeSantis is using his opposition to Covid-19 restrictions and advocacy of medical “free speech” as a central pillar of his messaging strategy, and the issue is likely to play into a possible 2024 presidential run.
DeSantis rolls out sweeping criminal justice package
The proposals include eliminating unanimous jury rulings in death penalty decisions.
POLITICO
A closer look at DeSantis' blowout win
Hello and good Wednesday morning. Data drive— A clearer picture is emerging about the November elections in Florida … and it reinforces the depth and the scope of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ nearly 20 point reelection victory over Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. By the numbers— Some of the...
‘Blatant overreach’: Tampa Bay activists outraged after Florida rejects African American studies AP course
Local activists are criticizing Florida's decision to block the College Board's new AP African American Studies course.
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – The Push for Partisan School Board Races in Florida
Q&A of the Day – The Push for Partisan School Board Races in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: @brianmuddradio...
WPTV
Florida's election crimes office can't fill jobs; self-proclaimed political 'operative' in leadership role
Five months after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proudly announced his new election crimes and security office had nabbed nearly 20 former felons for illegally voting in the 2020 election, four of those cases have been dismissed and one resulted in a plea deal with a small fine. Also, we've discovered...
Dozens protest Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis arriving in Philly to receive The Union League award
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of people gathered outside of The Union League of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street to protest the arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's being honored with the league's top award.But, it appears his first stop was grabbing a cheesesteak at Delassandro's in Roxborough.Black community leaders came out Tuesday in objection to the award because they say the award known as the Gold Medal of Honor sends the wrong message -- some argue it's divisive and detrimental to Black and brown communities.The ceremony is a members-only ticketed event and was to be sold out.The Union League...
islandernews.com
After one of the worst performances by the Fl Democratic Party in recent history, field for the party’s leadership chair narrows
The field for a new chair for the Florida Democratic Party has narrowed. This follows the announcement that Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow has dropped out of the contest. Matlow was the first Democrat to announce his candidacy earlier this month, just hours after former party chair Manny Diaz announced...
WCJB
‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally held inside the Florida Capitol in response to AP African American Studies denial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the state of Florida’s rejection of a new AP African American Studies course, Black elected officials, activists, and the community are holding a rally inside on Wednesday the Florida Capitol building in protest of the decision. Leading chants of “Black history is American history,”...
Ron DeSantis Threatened With Legal Action Over AP African American Studies Ban
Florida high school students threaten to sue the GOP governor over a ban on an advanced placement course he dismissed as “indoctrination, not education.”
Things heat up in Florida. Will Gov. DeSantis negotiate with The College Board or face potential lawsuit?
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Famed civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump and several other influential figures in Florida have come together to oppose the decision of Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to block a new Advanced Placement (AP) course on African American studies from being taught in high schools.
Lawsuit threatened as nonprofit reconfigures African American studies course rejected in Florida
DeSantis, who said the original coursework “pushed an agenda,” is claiming victory after the College Board announced changes were coming soon.
floridapolitics.com
Texas Republican event hosts 2024 alternatives to Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump
The “Texas Voter Engagement Project Donor Appreciation Conference” is slated for next month, and while some GOP 2024 presidential hopefuls are scheduled to be there, Florida’s Governor apparently is not one of them. For journalist Mark Halperin — who reported at length in a Jan. 25 email...
Why a Black history class was banned in Florida schools
Can Black history be taught in Florida? State officials say yes — but they have also put a stop to a new Advanced Placement high school class on the topic, saying it violates a state prohibition on the use of "critical race theory" concepts in Sunshine State classrooms. The class "is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value," the Florida Department of Education said in an unsigned letter. But critics like state Sen. Shevrin Jones say measures like the "Stop WOKE Act" discourage an honest discussion of America's racial history and are creating "an entire generation of Black...
DeSantis scrambles RNC race after praising Dhillon and urging ‘new blood’
The Florida governor weighed in on the race just 24 hours before the RNC’s 168 voting members are set to elect their next chair on Friday.
South Florida Democrat Wants Changes To Florida's Red Flag Law
Senator Lori Berman of Palm Beach County is filing a bill in Tallahassee that would make it to where police are no longer the only ones who can go before a judge to have someone's guns taken.
njurbannews.com
Florida Governor Bans AP African American Studies – But it’s Not ‘Anti-Woke’ it’s Racist
Florida’s governor and a potential Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, Ron DeSantis, has drawn a line in the sand that provides a foretaste of what Blacks can expect should voters allow him to gain control of the White House. DeSantis, in what one school board member described...
wqcs.org
Florida Senate Minority Leader Book and State Representative Harris Propose Eliminating the 'Panic Defense' for Those Accused in LGBTQ+ Attacks
Florida - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and Representative Jennifer 'Rita' Harris (D-Orlando) this week filed legislation to eliminate the so-called “gay/trans panic defense” from being used in Florida to legally defend assaults and lethal attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals. SB 328/ HB 393 would disallow the legal strategy of asking a jury to find that a crime victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused the defendant to “panic” and react violently.
