Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
supertalk929.com
South Carolina Woman Arrested For Assaulting Victim With Rock, Police Find Drug Paraphernalia
Johnson City Police arrest a South Carolina woman after she assaulted a victim with a rock, then authorities discover the woman with Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. The arrest is the result of an investigation of an assault occurring at 123 East Springbook Drive. Police say Kristen J. Mahaffey of Fort Mill South Carolina assaulted a victim with a rock. Mahaffey was taken into custody and police then discovered she was carrying unlawful drug paraphernalia inside her purse. Mahaffey is being housed at the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center where she’s scheduled for arraignment in General Sessions Court.
FOX Carolina
Gaffney man accused of crushing officer with car sentenced to federal prison
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to crushing a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office official with his car in 2018 and drug and firearm related charged. According to officials, on Aug. 27, 2018, a Homeland...
columbiabusinessreport.com
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
cn2.com
Probable Cause Leads Deputies to Search Property Finding Drugs and Firearms
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two people arrested after a search warrant leads Deputies to seize illegal drugs and firearms in a Lancaster home early this morning, January 26. The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department tells us a search warrant was executed at a home on Tirzah Church Road where Agents...
WIS-TV
Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington County (LCSD) probationary cadet was arrested on Wednesday by Columbia Police officers for a traffic collision. According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. Investigators say 43-year-old Robert Garofalo drove off the road near the intersection of...
Gastonia Police Department investigating $80,000 jewelry robbery
The Gastonia Police Department is looking for help from the public to find the suspect in a Jan. 17 armed robbery at a Kohl's store in Gastonia. GPD officers responded to a call about the robbery at the Kohl’s on East Franklin Boulevard around 5 p.m. Police found that about $80,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the department store.
WIS-TV
Columbia police searching for 2 men considered dangerous in connection with violent crime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for two male suspects who are considered armed and dangerous. Isaiah Grooms and Rodney Friday are wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault case that happened on the 500 block of Alcott Drive on January 20 according to police.
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at NC dealership
Deputy's hunch turns into Indian Trail dealership arrest.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing 17-Year-Old in Lancaster Found Safe
LANCASTER, S.C.. – Lancaster Police say the missing teen, Madison Pack, 17 was found safe today in Surfside Beach, SC at around 6:00pm. She was found at a home in Surfside Beach by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). PREVIOUS STORY January 11, 2023. LANCASTER, S.C. – Lancaster...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify suspect that robbed west Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the individual who robbed a convenience store in west Charlotte. The incident happened Sunday, January 22 around 6 p.m. at the Xpress Mart located at 2630 Beatties Ford Road. Surveillance footage from the business shows a...
‘Never learned his lesson.’ Judge sentences Gastonia fraudster
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia fraudster was sentenced after a judge told him he didn’t learn his lesson the first time around, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday. Gastonia resident Joseph DiBruno Jr., 54, will spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to making […]
WIS-TV
Three juveniles charged in connection with Fairfield Co. shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three juveniles have been charged after a home was struck by gunfire reports the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 6:30 p.m. on January 2, a group of juveniles were on foot near the intersection of Columbia Road and 2nd Street in The Winnsboro area.
iheart.com
Man Arrested In Richland County Is Alleged Serial Rapist
(Richland County, SC)- An alleged serial rapist is in custody in Richland County. Twenty-nine-year-old Antonious Randolph is accused of targeting women using dating apps and social media. He's charged with two counts of assault and battery in the first degree, plus possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police...
WIS-TV
Camden names interim police chief, taps former deputy chief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Camden announced Monday the appointment of a new interim police chief. Darren Norris will take the position effective Jan. 28. Camden City Manager Joe Rorie said, “We are pleased that Chief Norris will be joining us in this role and will be building upon the foundation laid by our retiring Chief Joe Floyd.”
Gastonia man sentenced to federal prison for fraud — again
A Gastonia man, 54-year-old Joseph DiBruno, was sentenced to federal prison for two years after being convicted of bank fraud, prosecutors said Wednesday. According to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, the federal sentence is DiBruno's second federal fraud conviction. His first came in...
Body camera video released after woman shot at CMPD officers
CHARLOTTE — Police have released body camera footage after a woman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police over the summer. The shooting happened on Aug. 19, 2022 at a home on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers said they went to the home to serve an involuntary commitment order.
WYFF4.com
SC man in car with drugs arrested after parking in spot without disability permit, police say
IRMO, S.C. — (Above video is the Tuesday morning headlines.) A South Carolina man who illegally parked in a space designed for people with disabilities was taken into custody for more than a parking offense, police said Tuesday. Police in the town of Irmo, about 12 miles southeast of...
abccolumbia.com
Increase in number of infants surrendered safely under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina saw the highest number of infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law in 2022, according to the Department of Social Services. Daniel’s Law allows parents to safely surrender their unharmed infants up to 60 days old. Daniel’s Law went into effect in 2001...
Man charged with murder after shooting in Chester, police say
CHESTER, S.C. — A man has been charged with murder after someone was killed in a shooting over the weekend, the Chester Police Department said. Police said they were called on Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. to Steinkuehler Street in Chester after someone reported a body lying in the road. The victim was later identified as Corey Marcelle Bennett, and police said his death was the result of a homicide.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 1