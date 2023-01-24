ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
supertalk929.com

South Carolina Woman Arrested For Assaulting Victim With Rock, Police Find Drug Paraphernalia

Johnson City Police arrest a South Carolina woman after she assaulted a victim with a rock, then authorities discover the woman with Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. The arrest is the result of an investigation of an assault occurring at 123 East Springbook Drive. Police say Kristen J. Mahaffey of Fort Mill South Carolina assaulted a victim with a rock. Mahaffey was taken into custody and police then discovered she was carrying unlawful drug paraphernalia inside her purse. Mahaffey is being housed at the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center where she’s scheduled for arraignment in General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
columbiabusinessreport.com

South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington County (LCSD) probationary cadet was arrested on Wednesday by Columbia Police officers for a traffic collision. According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. Investigators say 43-year-old Robert Garofalo drove off the road near the intersection of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WFAE

Gastonia Police Department investigating $80,000 jewelry robbery

The Gastonia Police Department is looking for help from the public to find the suspect in a Jan. 17 armed robbery at a Kohl's store in Gastonia. GPD officers responded to a call about the robbery at the Kohl’s on East Franklin Boulevard around 5 p.m. Police found that about $80,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the department store.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 17-Year-Old in Lancaster Found Safe

LANCASTER, S.C.. – Lancaster Police say the missing teen, Madison Pack, 17 was found safe today in Surfside Beach, SC at around 6:00pm. She was found at a home in Surfside Beach by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). PREVIOUS STORY January 11, 2023. LANCASTER, S.C. – Lancaster...
LANCASTER, SC
iheart.com

Man Arrested In Richland County Is Alleged Serial Rapist

(Richland County, SC)- An alleged serial rapist is in custody in Richland County. Twenty-nine-year-old Antonious Randolph is accused of targeting women using dating apps and social media. He's charged with two counts of assault and battery in the first degree, plus possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Camden names interim police chief, taps former deputy chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Camden announced Monday the appointment of a new interim police chief. Darren Norris will take the position effective Jan. 28. Camden City Manager Joe Rorie said, “We are pleased that Chief Norris will be joining us in this role and will be building upon the foundation laid by our retiring Chief Joe Floyd.”
CAMDEN, SC
WFAE

Gastonia man sentenced to federal prison for fraud — again

A Gastonia man, 54-year-old Joseph DiBruno, was sentenced to federal prison for two years after being convicted of bank fraud, prosecutors said Wednesday. According to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, the federal sentence is DiBruno's second federal fraud conviction. His first came in...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Body camera video released after woman shot at CMPD officers

CHARLOTTE — Police have released body camera footage after a woman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police over the summer. The shooting happened on Aug. 19, 2022 at a home on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers said they went to the home to serve an involuntary commitment order.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man charged with murder after shooting in Chester, police say

CHESTER, S.C. — A man has been charged with murder after someone was killed in a shooting over the weekend, the Chester Police Department said. Police said they were called on Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. to Steinkuehler Street in Chester after someone reported a body lying in the road. The victim was later identified as Corey Marcelle Bennett, and police said his death was the result of a homicide.
CHESTER, SC
WFAE

WFAE

